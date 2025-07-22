Old places, new menus

Bored of eating the same thing twice? Fear no more, here's a list of restaurants that have shuffled things up to make sure you're never bored or short of choices while dining out.

Duet by David Toutain

The duality of two chefs, two cities and two seasons is re-created at Duet by David Toutain at The Ritz-Carlton Bangkok.

The new summer menu, called “Summer Inspiration”, is head chef Valentin Fouache’s experience in the south of France, which has a lot of Mediterranean influence. “I haven’t really changed direction. The first two menus may have been more Asian in taste with my travels in Japan.

“I always say to people, this restaurant is not fusion because a lot of people say I use a lot of Asian ingredients. But it's just like my emotion at the time, like for the winter menu, I may bring back the scallop XO sauce because this one for me was a really good dish.

“The menu really depends on the seasonality of the ingredients. There's so many summer items. This menu is of my childhood memories of the south of France. There is a sauce with every course and even two bread servings so it’s very French in that way. I really play around and enjoyed creating this menu. Take the zucchini dish. It’s a dish I ate at David’s restaurant in Paris last year, at this time. It's almost the same, but in the Duet way. We add lemon balm with the lemon balm chimichurri sauce and a beurre blanc with yuzu kosho, which they don't use in Paris. So it's a kind of reinterpretation,” says chef Fouache.

From watercress beignet and courgettes to French green beans and purple artichoke, each summer ingredients is elevated with Oscietre caviar and Brittany blue lobster. Duet is currently one of my favourite new menus in Bangkok!

Tax

No one expects to be sipping on protein when at a cocktail bar. But that is exactly what Tax Bar’s newest menu is — it gives you the protein to counter the calories.

The "Insects Menu" features cocktails made with various insects. Expect six insect-based cocktails, each served with the insect itself (save for one) and a mayo dip made from the cocktail's ingredients. The insects used are bee larvae, white crickets, bamboo worms, grasshoppers, silk pupa and giant water bugs.

While the insects are sourced from farms, they may vary seasonally and the best thing — six more cocktails will be added to the menu, soon. Meanwhile, sip on these:

The Bee Larvae is like a julep made with bee larvae, roasted bell pepper tequila, vermouth, watermelon and mint, served with bee larvae dipped in a mayo made with bell pepper, watermelon and Italian basil. Extremely easy to drink, so beware. The Bamboo Worms combines mezcal with roasted bamboo worms miso, Champagne, coconut and ginseng tea. It is served with a bamboo worm mayo made with miso and coconut flower nectar.

The Grasshopper is an aged rum-based cocktail with grasshopper shrub, wild honey, sacred rosehip, red tea and soy sauce, accompanied by deep-fried grasshoppers and what is probably my favourite dip in the whole wide world! If they bottle and sold the dip, I would be in bed with one finger in the bottle digging out the umami!

Santiaga Mexican Cuisine

This season, Santiaga celebrates the spirit of Mexican cantinas — those timeless spaces of refuge, ritual, rebellion and revelation.

Behind their worn doors and smoky mirrors, generations have gathered to laugh, cry, share secrets and above all, eat. Cantinas are where bold flavours meet bold stories; where a humble botana carries centuries of tradition; where tequila, cerveza, mezcal and tepache flow not just as drinks, but as a convergence of bold ideas and unexpected conversations.

“With the cantina edition, we honour that world: the sizzling comal, the pickled and the charred, the grilled and the slow-braised. The menu is shaped by memory, ingredients and the cooks who’ve always known how to turn hunger into something more,” says head chef Maurizio Rosales.

“What makes cantina special is everything that is happening around it's the ambience. There are many characters in a cantina and when you enter, you order a drink and a snack will come from the kitchen. All these snacks are comfort food that you like to eat, nothing fancy. So that's the inspiration for this menu,” he adds.

The cantina menu is heavy of the seafood and dishes range from the spicy to non-spicy, but the theme of deliciousness is the same. The tostada de chorizo is a tortilla made on a traditional clay comal, which is from the south of Mexico, from Oaxaca. The clay gives the tortilla a very earthy, natural flavour. It's different from the griddle, you don't have to use oil. There are hen you have some refried beans, a mix of tomato with corn and habanero. It is topped with green chorizo, or chorizo verde, a specialty of the Toluca region in Mexico.

The caldo de camarón may be my favourite dish on the menu and its dried shrimp velouté with sweet Thai clam and yuzu-lime foam. Yum! “We use a chile bujillo, a classic Mexican chilli. We use guajillo chilli and dried shrimps, which gives the soup an umami. The sweet clam is grilled, so it has a smokiness,” explains chef Rosales.

This is not just a tasting menu — it’s a sensory tribute to Mexico’s culinary underground layered, soulful and unapologetically alive. And the best part? The unbeatable price!

Bang

The StandardX, Bangkok Phra Arthit, the edgy, art-inspired boutique hotel on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, marks the green season with a fresh monsoon menu at Bang, it’s all-day dining restaurant.

From Thailand's lush, rain-soaked South to the streets of Bangkok, Bang welcomes the annual monsoon with a “Seasonal Southern Thai Menu” that celebrates soulful, seasonal ingredients. Drawing inspiration from local traditions, the chefs have crafted a collection of dishes that will transport diners’ senses to Thailand’s pristine shores, palm groves, mountains and mangroves.

Savour authentic southern Thai recipes such as deep-fried threadfin bream fish from Ranong infused with herbs, paco fern salad with crispy golden-fried mussels from Samut Songkhram and wok-fried Thai stink beans with white shrimp, a southern Thai classic reimagined with a funky, fiery twist.

A must-order is the spicy pork soup, which has the addition of Chinese five-spice or palo for that extra bit of umami. A timeless dessert of crispy roti with caramelised pineapple is finished with a drizzle of caramel concocted from Songkhla’s finest palm sugar and served with coconut ice cream.

Yu Ting Yuan

Yu Ting Yuan at Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River unveils an all-new menu — a complete reimagining of Cantonese cuisine by executive Chinese chef Tommy Cheung.

More than a refresh, this new chapter celebrates the craftsmanship behind every dish, where premium ingredients such as hand-harvested snow chrysanthemum, Hokkaido pork and aged black vinegar take centrestage. From the delicate folds of house-made dim sum to the coveted wok hei captured in every stir-fried creation, each dish is a balance of tradition and modern technique —inviting guests to rediscover the soul of Cantonese cooking, redefined for today.

“This is not a seasonal refresh, but it’s a complete evolution,” says chef Cheung. “We’ve introduced new ingredients, refined our techniques, and crafted menus that reflect where Cantonese cuisine is today, and where it’s going.”

At the heart of the new offering are two immersive tasting experiences, each inviting guests to explore Cantonese cuisine through a distinct lens. Chef Cheung’s Tasting Menu presents a contemporary and intimate journey, featuring highlights such as double-boiled fish maw soup with Kunlun snow chrysanthemum and Hokkaido barbecued pork noodles, showcasing seasonal ingredients and refined technique.

Meanwhile, the “Yu Ting Yuan Menu Experience” offers a celebration of the restaurant’s iconic dishes, including the signature barbecue platter and steamed crab claw with Kristal caviar.

The new à la carte menu reflects chef Cheung’s approach to flavour and balance. “Each dish on the à la carte menu tells a story of tradition reimagined,” says chef Cheung. “Guests can expect comforting yet elevated flavours — such as the nourishing double-boiled supreme fish maw soup with morel mushroom and American ginseng, delicately steamed abalone with glass noodles and garlic sauce, wok-fried pork belly with aged black olive in vinegar sauce, chicken with scallion and fermented black bean in clay pot, and our irresistibly crispy deep-fried eggplant with garlic. It’s about honouring the classics while introducing something distinctly fresh.”

Paii

Paii at The House on Sathorn at W Bangkok unveils six new additions to its à la carte menu.

Chef Joe Weeraket Nilayon, chef de cuisine at Paii, to deliver a memorable and flavorful experience. The new menu includes massaman gae or slow-cooked lamb shank, massaman curry and crispy shallots; satay goong or grilled marinated Andaman white prawn with peanut sauce; tom krati nuea kem or slow-cooked beef cheek, dried beef and aromatic coconut broth; yum strawberry goong yang or grilled white prawn, fresh strawberry, shallot, chilli, mint and crispy shrimp; khao soi nuea or slow-cooked beef cheek, egg noodle, northern curry; and pad Thai lobster or flat rice noodles with lobster, tamarind sauce tofu, crispy shrimps and bean sprouts.

New York Steakhouse

JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok presents the second series of “Chef Culinary Chronicles”, featuring chef Samarn Nonthichan, hosted at the iconic New York Steakhouse. This latest instalment is all about rediscovering timeless favourites and honouring the classics.

The spotlight shines on a curated selection of signature dishes. Savour the Caesar salad prepared tableside; the grilled Lumina double lamb cutlets, which are free-range, 100% grass-fed, aged for 21 days and finished on a 30-day chicory diet for a mild, delicate flavour, and served with a classic mint jelly; and the Australian Wagyu beef tomahawk, rubbed with New York Steakhouse’s secret spice blend, marked on the grill and roasted before being carved tableside.

To end on a sweet note, the New York Steakhouse cheesecake drizzled with key lime syrup. The culinary direction at the restaurant is led by executive chef Kevin Thomson, a UK-born chef whose global journey spans Britain, the Caribbean, Australia, Singapore, China and Thailand, and chef Samarn Nonthichan, who has been with the New York Steakhouse since 2005.

Le Du Kaan

Le Du Kaan at EA Rooftop at The Empire has launched a special menu that showcases the abundance of fresh produce that blooms across Thailand during this evocative time of year.

Available until Oct 31, when the monsoon rains nourish the fields and help natural, organic ingredients to flourish, this mouth-watering menu features fragrant herbs, locally caught seafood and responsibly reared meats, all prepared in the inimitable style of chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn.

Four Thai dishes are inspired by the flavours of Phuket. Tom som pla is a refreshing Southern-style sour soup with sustainably-sourced goby fish, shimeji mushrooms, caramelised onion and shallot confit to deliver a vibrant taste with a touch of sweetness. For a burst of freshness from the fields, yum paak kor moo yang is a sublime salad that enhances the finest, chargrilled pork neck with rare seasonal herbs, such as fiddlehead ferns and pennywort, and a light Tawai-style dressing. This dressing is a traditional recipe that uses coconut cream and roasted chilli paste to create a tangy and sweet sensation.

Le Du Kaan's version of gaeng pa, Thailand’s popular spicy soup, is crafted using prime Tajima Wagyu beef brisket from Sakon Nakhon province, accompanied with roasted long aubergine, crispy finger root and a bold curry sauce that delivers a spicy punch. Diners can then cool off with a classic Thai dessert, piak poon or pandan rice flour pudding with creamy taro purée and tender coconut flesh, topped with a scoop of toasted white sesame ice cream.

Salathip Thai Restaurant

Indulge in an exclusive limited-time “Mud Crab Menu”, masterfully crafted by Thai chef de cuisine Yanavit Theerasomboonkun at Salathip Thai Restaurant at the Shangri-La Bangkok.

Choose from a variety of mud crab options, elevated with the distinctive aroma of Ban Phaeo coconut, a seasonal gem prized for its fragrance and sweetness. The dishes also include steamed mud crab with fragrant coconut essence, mud crab curry with betal leaf and silky coconut reduction and stir-fried mud crab with curry powder and aromatic coconut infusion. The special dishes are available until Sept 30.

Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin

Conceptualised by Danish chef Henrik Yde-Andersen and resident Thai head chef Chayawee “Berm” Sutcharitchan, the menu celebrates the richness of Thailand’s soil and sea.

It offers a refined mixture of innovative Thai cooking and sustainability. Dishes are prepared with a full narrative of local and seasonal ingredients, as well as a sustainable mindset in every aspect of each course. The new menu also celebrates a connection with local communities by sourcing local products from every corner of Thailand, enhancing the whole new theatrical experience with unique storytelling from Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin talents.

The new journey commences with the “In The Lounge” act, inspired by Thai street bites. The act ends as diners are ushered to the kitchen to get a closer look and an interactive experience with the kitchen team.

“In The Dining Room” act showcases new dishes including kaeng hed or wild mushroom soup that is inspired by chef Yde-Andersen’s good old days in Isan. Enjoy grilled Thai beef yum, a reimagined charcoal-grilled tomato salad served with spicy dressing. This dish pays tribute to the traditional "thao taan" grilling technique; followed by sea bass sam ros, a trio of flavours that offer bold taste and texture.

The new curry course presents Phuket lobster hor mok, a dish of steamed shrimp, lobster and chilli paste served over a steamed egg, presenting a complex set of layered flavours. At the heart of the new menu is pa lo, a refined version of the Thai-Chinese crystal-clear soup made with cinnamon and star anise. The main feature of this dish is the smoked duck meat from Khao Yai, foie gras and salak or snake fruit from Chanthaburi province.

The “Flower Of Thailand” cleanses the palate with Thai jasmine, while the white lotus speaks about the history and legacy of Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin. The dish uses locally-grown vanilla from Chiang Mai and a Thai-style baked Alaska.

Elements

Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu at The Okura Prestige Bangkok, has launched the “Summer Guestronomic Dining Journey”.

Chef Gerard Villaret Horcajo has composed a collection of dishes that spotlight the finest seasonal ingredients, transforming them into a symphony of taste, texture and visual artistry. “Our ‘Summer Guestronomic Dining Journey’ is designed to capture the very soul of the season,” says chef Horcajo. “Each dish is a thoughtful composition, drawing on the bounty of summer to create a harmonious and sophisticated dining experience. We’ve played with unexpected pairings and refined techniques to ensure every bite is both playful and deeply satisfying.”

The highlight menu showcases refreshing hiramasa crudo, an overture of watermelon gazpacho, tomato concasse and avocado ice cream. Connoisseurs can look forward to the intriguing homemade yakisoba noodles with Bafun uni, hojiso and myoga; and the adventurous “Foie Gras On The Rocks” paired with langoustine, cherry and white almonds.

Earthy, rich notes are found in the stuffed morels with Australian winter truffle, tamanegi and Vin Jaune sauce; whilst the tender free range corn-fed poulet with Khao Yai corn, Asari clam and kare offers a delightful main course. The experience culminates with a unique sweet finale: the tonka bean cheesecake, crafted with Hokkaido milk, meringue and pecan miso ice cream.

An à la carte menu will also be available from Wednesday to Friday, while the “Summer Guestronomic Dining Journey” offers three tasting experiences.

Inddee

Inddee’s latest chapter introduces three new journeys with expanded course structure, playful reinventions, refined presentations and greater diner engagement.

All dishes represent thoughtful interpretations of Indian flavours through various techniques and premium ingredients presented in the 10 or eight-course “Destination Journey”. Explorers of the new menu will see a delicate Parsi egg akuri, Inddee’s favourite butter pepper garlic reimagined with Hokkaido king crab and four new bites that express different techniques of Indian street food.

The “Three Ways” main course follows the idea of choosing “your” route. Diners select from three regional directions. They can choose their preferred protein for two courses, deciding between palamós and carabineros, and free-range organic chicken or grass-fed lamb.

To complement the new menu, Inddee has elevated and expanded its beverage programme.

To ensure culinary authenticity, Inddee has collaborated with Indian food historian Dr Pushpesh Pant, whose guidance helped shape the narratives, flavuors and relevance of ingredients, and historical depth of the experience.“Our third chapter brings more freedom, more finesse, and more personal engagement,” says Sachin Poojary, Inddee’s head chef. “It’s our most expressive and sophisticated journey yet.”