Grilled chicken ice cream attracting fans in Isan

KHON KAEN - Three creative ice cream flavours uniquely created to represent the local identity are rapidly gaining fans in this northeastern province of Thailand.

The three flavours are Khao Suan Kwang Grilled Chicken, Je Im Kun Chiang (Chinese sausage) and Sato Rosé. All are based on popular signature dishes of Khon Kaen.

Khao Suan Kwang is a Khon Kaen district that also houses Khon Kaen Zoo. It is a mountainous area well-known for its Isan-style grilled chicken.

Travelling through the town, visitors can easily spot vendors selling the grilled delight on the roadside.

Grilled chicken at a roadside shop in Khao Suan Kwang district, Khon Kaen. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Turning hot food into a cold dessert requires some finesse. It has a milk base, mixed with a touch of grilled chicken’s rounded seasoning.

“The serving is topped with fried onion, caramel and almond to add dimensions of flavour,” said Haruthai, 25-year-old assistant manager of the ice cream shop Times Square.

Asked about the Je Im Kun Chiang ice cream, Ms Haruthai said it was inspired by a Chinese sausage shop, Je Im, which has a long history in the province and two branches in Muang district.

This ice cream is made by roasting sweet sausage with crumbles and mixing it in vanilla ice cream. “It is the best-seller at this time,” the assistant manager said. (continues below)

The front of a Je Im shop in Khon Kaen. (Photo: Je Im shop Facebook page)

Another unique flavour, Sato Rosé, represents the regional fermented rice wine Sato. The centuries-old drink is made from starchy sticky rice grown in Isan. It is also known as Thai rice wine.

A specific drink recipe of local producers in Nam Phong district was adapted in making Sato Rosé with a sorbet base, adding the flavour of lychee and an aroma of roses. Although Sato is alcoholic, the ice cream contains so little of it consumers need not fear getting drunk, Ms Haruthai said.

She said the new menu has received good feedback from customers, especially foreign tourists and teenagers who wanted to experience these unique flavours.

“We intend to make it a cultural experience, so tourists can try our local signature dishes in a new form and yet retain the true taste in their memories,” Ms Haruthai added.

The ice cream shop is located on Tawan Mai Road in tambon Nai Muang, Muang district.