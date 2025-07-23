Japanese and Thai art fuses at Iconsiam

Siam Takashimaya at Iconsiam invites art lovers and culture enthusiasts to experience "The Art Walk Exhibition by Tomoko Konno x Thai Artists", an extraordinary ceramic and contemporary art showcase running until the end of this month.

Held for the first time in Thailand, the exhibition features over 70 works created under the theme "Art Walk & Cultural Fusion", celebrating the creative dialogue between Japanese and Thai cultures through sculpture, ceramics and handcrafted art.

This special collaborative exhibition brings together acclaimed Japanese ceramic artist Tomoko Konno and eight leading Thai artists in a unique exploration of cultural identity and artistic expression.

Tomoko Konno, internationally recognised for her intricate Nerikomi ceramic technique, presents some of her most iconic works, including Baby Face, Creature and Liberation, as well as the debut of Wedding Bouquet -- a new piece symbolising shared beauty and togetherness made especially for this event. Her imaginative and surreal forms, often described as simultaneously playful and unsettling, invite viewers into a realm where craftsmanship meets philosophical curiosity.

In addition to Konno's work, the exhibition features a compelling lineup of Thai artists whose practices span the traditional, the experimental and the deeply personal. Among them is Pim Suttikan, whose works Remnant XV and Remnant V have earned her a place at major international showcases, including the 63rd Premio Faenza Prize in Italy and the Bangkok Art Biennale 2024.

Chanakan Semachai brings humour and social commentary to her ceramic sculptures, with pieces like Stuck Here Like Bangkok Traffic, which reflects on the chaos of urban life through the lens of imagined dinosaurs.

Kritsaya Luenganantakul, known for her delicate and symbolic ceramic vessels such as Human Flower Vase, contributes works that are both poetic and functional. Her art has been acquired by institutions like the Flint Institute of Arts in the US.

Another standout, Vinita Setthasunthon, explores emotional and psychological landscapes using mixed media techniques. Her past works, including Uncertainly Slow and The Devil Is In The Details, are notable for their abstract depth and layered storytelling.

Nai Dee Chang Mo, one of Thailand's most respected sculptors, blends traditional motifs with contemporary forms in pieces like So Many Banana and selections from his Purity Collection.

Hasakorn Hirunsirichoke contributes his miniature nature-inspired sculptures, meticulously assembled by hand to reflect both the fragility and resilience of the natural world.

Prisita Thansiri, a ceramicist and florist, channels the beauty of flora and organic textures in her latest works such as Become, Petals and Soft Solitude, while Kamolchanok Phanuwet showcases whimsical, personality-rich ceramics recently seen in exhibitions in China, including Fortunate – Good Luck And Relaxation – Relaxation.