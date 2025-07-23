Siam Paragon celebrates King's birthday and Thai-Chinese ties

A world-renowned martial art from China and a string of spectacular Chinese-Thai cultural shows will be presented during "The Nation's Tribute To The King", at Parc Paragon of Siam Paragon, Rama I Road, from Friday to July 28.

Held to celebrate HM the King's 73rd birthday and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China, the grand cultural showcase will feature cherished traditions and performing arts from both countries.

The highlight is "Shaolin Kung Fu", a famous martial art with a 1,500-year legacy originating from the sacred Songshan Mountains in Dengfeng, Henan province. The performance showcases powerful movements harmonised with meditation and Zen discipline.

Other cultural shows include Sichuan opera mask-changing by the Chinese Opera Association, a children's khon performance featuring a captivating rendition of the Ramayana epic; and a Macha Leela (Graceful Fishes) performance which blends Thai classical dance with aquatic-inspired movement.

Also featured in the programme is a candle dance performed by students from Srinakharinwirot University Demonstration School (Prasarnmit); a harmonious musical dialogue between the traditional Chinese guzheng and Thai classical instruments such as dulcimer and fiddle; an orchestra performance by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration; and music by Mahidol University's College of Music.

On the opening day, visitors can witness all performances from 4pm. The programme will repeat daily at 1pm and 4pm, except the Shaolin Kung Fu martial art which will be staged at 6.30pm.