Blood campaigner crowned as first Mr. Gay Universe Thailand

Bangkok Rainbow and its allies last week hosted the grand final of Mr. Gay Universe Thailand 2025 at CDC Crystal Hall for a chance to compete in the Mr. Gay Universe grand final in India in November. This year, Panupong Pimprasit, a creative director, acting coach and musical actor, was crowned the first Mr. Gay Universe Thailand.

Mr. Gay Universe Thailand, which ran for the first time this year, was a pageantry competition to find a Thai representative to vocalise LGBTI rights nationally and globally.

Unlike other pageants, this competition emphasises constructive advocacy. Its distinctive approach is evident in the social campaign component, which constitutes the largest proportion of the total score.

In a conversation with Life, Panupong said he would like to continue his advocacy for LGBTI blood donation after a presentation in the social campaign round earlier this month titled "Empower Of Uniblood".

His social campaign was one of two campaigns awarded under the Best Pride Campaign category.

He said the campaign was inspired by his own experience when he was barred from donating blood by the Thai Red Cross after he disclosed his identity as a gay man.

"After being barred from donating, it became a source of trauma and I kept questioning: Why don't they accept my blood? Why do they have to devalue and discriminate us basing on who we are?" he added.

As Thailand is facing blood shortages, he would like to encourage the Thai Red Cross to update its donation policies. Specifically, he advocates for the Red Cross to adopt the FDA Solution, aligning with the principles of Thailand's 20-year National Strategy. This change would allow LGBTI individuals to donate blood through the Thai Red Cross' "Blood Connect" programme, ensuring a sufficient supply of blood to save lives nationwide.

At the same time, it would help to destigmatise the link between LGBTI blood donation and HIV/STIs.

Under his advocacy, he aims to create an online campaign called "Podcast Uniblood Thailand" to collect and share the community's voice who have gone through the same experience as him to raise awareness and push for change in blood donation regulations.

"My victory is not about the sash I wear but my victory will happen if every LGBTI individual can donate blood, which is also our victory as well," he ended.