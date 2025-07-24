Thai women shine at global summit in Berlin

The Global Summit of Women is held annually and rotates among different host countries. In 2025, the summit celebrated its 35th anniversary and took place in Berlin, the capital of Germany. The main theme of this year's summit was "Women Restoring Values In The Digital Age".

Thailand previously hosted the summit in 2022, which was a grand and highly successful event. It brought together nearly 1,000 women leaders from both public and private sectors around the world. It was one of the first major international events held in Thailand after the Covid-19 pandemic and received widespread praise.

This year, Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, chair of the Thai committee, along with Supatra Chirathivat and ML Priyapan Sridhavat, represented the Thai delegation at the summit. Additionally, two Thai women executives were invited to speak and share their visions on the main stage -- Piyajit Ruckariyapong, CEO of Sappe Public Company Limited, and Dr Narisa Chauvidul-Aw, CEO of KogoPay (Thailand).

The summit was held earlier this month and gathered over 1,000 international women leaders from 60 countries around the world. Many countries sent large delegations, such as groups of businesswomen from Europe, America, China and South Korea.

Irene Natividad. P

Each year, outstanding Thai women leaders with international capabilities are selected to participate as speakers on the global stage, showcasing the professionalism and world-class standards of Thai CEOs and entrepreneurs. This initiative aims to reshape perceptions of Thai women, Thai people and Thailand as a whole -- highlighting the country's potential and quality to build global confidence in Thailand.

Throughout the summit, many insightful topics were discussed, providing significant value to attendees and broader society. On the first day, Kobkarn, in her role as a former minister of Tourism and Sports, participated in a session where she shared updates on Thailand's new online child protection legislation, which is set to be passed by Parliament. The law aims to reduce exploitation of Thai youth, and preserve the global image of Thai children and women. This effort follows through on a commitment made by Dr Wandee Khunchornyakong Juljarern, former president of the Interior Ministry Housewife Association, during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Global Summit of Women in Bangkok. At that time, she pledged that Thailand would work to ensure children and women could live with dignity and pride.

Irene Natividad, the long-standing and highly respected president of the summit, consistently inspires women leaders and entrepreneurs to keep learning, stay ahead of global changes, foster creativity and develop visionary thinking. By encouraging dialogue and the exchange of experiences among participants, the summit promotes stronger relationships, friendships and genuine goodwill -- laying the foundation for mutual support and long-term collaboration.

The Global Summit of Women in 2026 will be held in Istanbul, Turkey.

Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul and Dr Narisa Chauvidul-Aw.