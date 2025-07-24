Join Fujifilm's photo walk through Bangkok's historic neighbourhoods

Photography enthusiasts of all levels are invited to discover new perspectives at three iconic Bangkok neighbourhoods during Fujikina Bangkok 2025, which will take place on Aug 2 and 3 from 10am to 6pm.

Held under the theme "The Redefined Classic" by Fujifilm (Thailand), this is a major touch and try event offering a photo walk with top photographers across Song Wat, Charoen Krung and Talad Noi -- each rich in character and storytelling.

At each location, participants will get exclusive hands-on experience with X-E5, Fujifilm's latest mirrorless digital camera that blends timeless design with cutting-edge technology.

Set to deliver tips and techniques for using the X-E5 in various scenarios and photography styles will be professional photographers including Fee Ekkarat, Pang Nitchai and Amp Puttipong. They will be sharing exclusive insights on composition, camera modes and creative approaches to capturing the character of these historic neighbourhoods with the X-E5.

Each site will also feature a curated photo gallery and demonstration videos designed to inspire new perspectives and storytelling through photography.

Participants who visit at least two locations will receive exclusive limited-edition souvenirs, while those who complete all three will take home either a QuickSnap disposable film camera or a special Fujifilm bag of their choice.

The check-in spots include Tungchae Art Space, a new café nestled in the nostalgic streets of Song Wat Road; FotoClub, a historic film lab in the Charoen Krung area that has long been a haven for analogue photography lovers; and Wongwaiwit, a vibrant community space in Talad Noi.

Participants can join the experience by bringing their favourite Fujifilm camera, with a daily capacity of up to 60 people per day. Alongside hands-on sessions with the new X-E5 and expert-led technique workshops, all participants will receive an exclusive Fujifilm souvenir.