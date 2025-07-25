Guru's Weekly Buzz: July 25-31

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

STAY

In-villa moments / Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa / Until Sept 30

The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa, Phuket, has launched the "In-Villa Moments Package". With curated in-villa experiences and activities, the package offers a stay in a one-, two- or three-bedroom pool villas, featuring light-filled living spaces, private outdoor pools and panoramic views across the Andaman Sea. With spa therapies, activities, dining journeys and sunset cocktails, rekindle the bond with nature. A floating afternoon tea in the private pool and an “Eat Well” set dinner are also on offer.

24-hour stays / Courtyard By Marriott Hotels in Bangkok / Until Aug 31

Three Courtyard hotels in Bangkok allow guests to check in at any time of day or night and enjoy a full 24-hour stay, designed to match every schedule. Until Oct 31, Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok Sukhumvit 20, Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok, and Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport will offer 24-hour stays, regardless of the check-in time. Book the “Courtyard Flexi 24 Hrs” promotion until Aug 31, for stays until Oct 31.

EAT

Afternoon tea / Shangri-La Bangkok / Until Aug 31

The Singapore-Inspired Afternoon Tea is where Southeast Asian flair meets presentation set against the Chao Phraya River in the Lobby Lounge. From the chilli crab with mantou crisp to durian tart and pandan chiffon cake, each creation pays tribute to Singapore’s rich culinary heritage. Served with freshly baked scones and a curated selection of premium teas, the Singapore-Inspired afternoon tea is available until Aug 31.

Flavours of Spain / Scarlett Bangkok

Scarlett Wine Bar & Restaurant has launched the "Flavours Of Spain With Joselito", an exclusive culinary experience available till Aug 31. The limited-time menu brings Spanish charcuterie with six innovative dishes to the Bangkok table. Menu highlights include croquetas de jamón Joselito with romesco sauce; egg parfait with Joselito pancetta, petit pois and pork jus; grilled Joselito pluma with creamy polenta, coppa slices and Manchego; beef tartare with Joselito chorizo and chorizo oil; grilled sea bream with Joselito chorizo, baby potatoes, and hollandaise; and asparagus and mushroom risotto topped with Joselito coppa.

Culinary creativity / Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach

Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach is offering breakfast at a special price at The Andaman Kitchen until Aug 31. With an amazing array of Thai, pan-Asian and Western dishes, including live stations, tropical fruit, premium cold cuts and cheeses, eggs cooked to-order, local Phuket specialties and much more, accompanied with freshly brewed coffee and fruit juices, served in the restaurant or on the terrace. Afternoons can be experienced at Big Fish & Bar, with the “Cork & Canvas” sessions. The activity includes an art kit, comprising canvas, brushes and paints, and one glass of wine or three glasses of Chang beer. A selection of four “Mocktail Smoothies”, Green Booster, Bananut, Root Berry, or Exotic Fruit, are available at The Andaman Kitchen.

Around the world / Akira Back Bangkok / Until Aug 31

Akira Back Bangkok at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park has unveiled three dishes that will transport diners’ taste buds on a journey around the world. Available until Aug 31, the dishes are lobster udon featuring Sanuki udon noodles; chutoro tiradito or tuna loin with aji lime ponzu, pickled mustard seeds and pistou sauce; and seared albacore, also known as longfin tuna.

Romantic dinner / Sirimahannop

Sirimahannop on the Chao Phraya River is offering the “Romantic Dinner By The River”, a six-course sharing menu. The meal begins with a half dozen oysters, followed by sea bass tartare with avocado, green apple, kaffir lime and pomelo. A Scandinavian-style plate of tea-smoked duck breast with salt-baked beets, cream cheese mousse, baby spinach, hazelnuts and berry compote, and an Italian-inspired dish of tiger prawn linguine with salmon roe, and lemon-dill cream sauce are also on the menu.

Coastal indulgence / Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya

Big Fish is hosting the "4-Hour Seafood Buffet" every Thursday to Sunday at Siam@Siam Pattaya Hotel. Buffet highlights include a premium selection of prawns, squid, lobster, king crab and seasonal fish, all sourced locally. The live grill stations offer Cajun-spiced meats and seafood, cooked hot and fast to deliver bold, smoky flavours.

Matcha art / Tea & Tipple

Tea & Tipple at Centara Grand at CentralWorld has introduced a new matcha experience available for a limited time. Three handcrafted matcha blends features lemon cha matcha, known for its refined flavour and smooth finish. The trio includes: Matcha Lemon, Matcha Jasmine Rice Latte and Matcha Yuzu Refresher. Tea & Tipple’s offerings extend beyond the traditional tea stand. Guests can enjoy Mariage Frères teas, gourmet Pascucci coffee and more.

Monday evenings / Clara

This summer, chef Christian Martena explores a fresh and vibrant take on Italian classics. His carefully curated summer menu features reinterpretations of beloved dishes with a modern and seasonal twist. Every course is a journey, thoughtfully designed to reflect the chef's personal culinary experiences and discoveries within Italian contemporary cuisine. Indulge in the summer menu on Mondays as Clara opens its doors in the evenings.

JOIN

Kitchen takeover / Chiang Mai Marriott / Until Aug 3

"A Culinary Voyage Across Asia" continues at Chiang Mai Marriott Hotel with "Episode 4: South Korea". The promotion highlights the flavours of traditional Korean cuisine in Ping Cuisine and Bar with chef Dae Hyuk Yoon, a seasoned Korean culinary expert from Courtyard by Marriott Seoul Pangyo. Until Aug 2, indulge in iconic Korean dishes such as the spicy squid and water parsley salad; kimchi jjigae with pork; beef bulgogi; stir-fried small octopus and pork; and braised pork ribs. The Korean journey culminates on Aug 3, with a special-themed brunch featuring dishes from chef Yoon’s repertoire.

Wine dinner / Enoteca Bangkok / July 31

An exclusive wine dinner featuring Castello di Verduno, one of the most historic and respected wineries in Piedmont, Italy, with noble roots tracing back to the 16th century will be held at Enoteca Bangkok on July 31. A benchmark in Langhe winemaking, Castello di Verduno is known for its commitment to terroir and tradition, producing elegant and age-worthy Nebbiolo and reviving rare native varietals like Pelaverga Piccolo. The evening will feature a curated journey through four of the estate’s most expressive wines: Basadone Pelaverga di Verduno DOC 2020, a floral, spicy red made from the rare Pelaverga grape, paired with chicken liver pâté, coffee gelatine and brioche; Barolo DOCG 2018, served with pigeon and duck ravioli del plin; Barbaresco Rabajà DOCG 2019, one of the Langhe’s most prized crus, accompanying beef tenderloin with cauliflower truffle purée; and Barolo Riserva Monvigliero DOCG 2016, a majestic wine from one of Verduno’s most iconic vineyards, paired with a selection of cheeses. The evening begins with a welcome drink and an amuse-bouche trio, setting the tone for an exceptional evening of wine, food and Piedmontese tradition.

Whimsical works / The StandardX, Bangkok Phra Arthit / Until July 31

The StandardX, Bangkok Phra Arthit is hosting local artist Riety Pahn's immersive “Ballad For The Breathing” exhibition. The exhibition strives to show how the planet is edging toward the sixth mass extinction, and how nature, once alive with the pulse of magic, has gradually been replaced with manmade development. Through whimsical oil paintings, mixed media, installations and storytelling that feels ancient yet ominous, Riety constructs a haunting mythology, a mourning for the loss of what was once sacred: the cycle of life, death, and renewal.

Cavity campaign / Fluocaril / Until Dec 30

Fluocaril has launched the "Cavity Bye Bye By Fluocaril" campaign with a network of 74 partner dental clinics across Bangkok and its perimeters. Consumers can get the privilege of a free oral health check-up and tooth filling sponsorship. The programme is limited to 500 eligible participants per month, until Dec 30. Purchase any Fluocaril product of any size or formula, scan the QR code on the product packages or visit Fluocaril Thailand to access the campaign registration page to fill in information, get a chance to be the first 500 monthly slots. Eligible participants will receive an SMS confirmation and can contact participating dental clinics for services. Redeem the dental filling discount and receive oral health check-up services at participating dental clinics by presenting the coupon page for clinic verification.

Together again / Together Festival 2025 / Sept 5-6

The EDM festival is set to return on the first weekend of Sept at Bitec Bangna and recently announced the first batch of its headliners. They are Grammy-winning Dutch DJ Afrojack, German trance master Paul Van Dyk, Canada-based DJ Apashe, Dutch hardstyle producer duo Sub Zero Project, Indo-Aussie DJ Baby J and Australian-Filipino producer and DJ Tye Turner. Tickets, all granting two-day access, are available on the festival's website.

Future leaders / Asean Youth Speech Contest 2025 / Aug 1

Join the final round of Asean Youth Speech Contest 2025 to meet 10 exceptional representatives from across the Asean region whose voices can shape up and inspire the region's future. Under the theme of “Future of Asean: Thriving Together In A Changing World”, these future leaders will take the stage to share powerful visions and innovative ideas to tackle challenges like climate change, digital transformation and regional tensions. Meet the 10 finalist speakers at C asean Auditorium, 10th Floor, CW Tower on Ratchadaphisek Road from 9am-noon.

STUFF

Crytal Minecraft / Swarovski

Swarovski joins creative forces with Minecraft for a play collab collection. The iconic and blocky characters from the world's bestselling video game get rendered into Swarovski crystals for your home decoration. Four precisely crafted figurines — Alex, the pig, the creeper and Steve — are realised in full-cut crystals, blending the in-game artistry and unique block aesthetic of Minecraft with Swarovski savoir-faire. As part of the collaboration, a special in-game item is available for free by scanning the QR code on the packaging. Embellished with the Swarovski Swan emblem, the Crystal Suit is designed to make Minecraft adventures shine brighter (while flexing).

First pop-up / River City Bangkok / Aug 1-31

River City Bangkok will host the first-ever Southeast Asian pop-up shop of the charming Japanese brand Ohige No Pon throughout August. Explore a curated selection of exclusive Ohige No PON merchandise—available at this pop-up shop — and capture the moment with a specially designed photo booth. Step into the imaginative world of “Ohige No Pon Meets Bangkok”, where cuteness meets creativity at The Gallery Shop on the first floor, and take the eponymous moustached yellow dog home.