Your horoscope for July 25-31

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Previous ones: https://www.bangkokpost.com/topics/1702300/horoscope

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) Brace yourself for surprise moves from the top and unexpected curveballs. Gossip, suspicion and tension are on the cards. If you have a high-tier position, watch out for dirty tricks from those eyeing your spot. Stay cool and be ready to recalibrate your work relationships. Riding through this storm will sharpen your instincts.

(₿) Your socials, your network and even random chats with AI could lead to unexpected money-making opportunities. You manage spending for joy, giving to others and saving beautifully. A surprise gift or payback from someone you once helped could be in the cards. Good karma knows your address.

(♥) Couples have a proper discussion on how to manage their wealth. They may also get to clear lingering issues. Romance gets a refresh. You two might dive into a fun hobby, settle into a healthier rountine or dream up a brand-new goal to chase after together.

(⚤) Cupid's got you in his sight this week. If you've never been in love, prepare for a magical love at first sight moment. And if love isn't new to you, sparks might fly with someone new who feels like home. Love's in the air — embrace it!

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) Brace yourself for difficult, toxic and fake-nice folks. So take a deep breath and keep your cool. New projects or planned tasks could hit a few bumps, thanks to document delays and supply hiccups. Still, every snag this week is minor, pushing you to level up your workflow and grow in the long haul.

(₿) The incoming cash you've been expecting might get pushed back or come in several chunks. Resist tempting enticements and invitations to spend lavishly. Set a strict budget and stick to it. Beware of get-rich-quick schemes or MLM scams in clever disguise.

(♥) Couples may have to adjust to something new in their relationship or have no choice but to maintian LDR for now. A tiny misunderstanding or misread message could snowball into an unnecessary spat, so double-check your words and give each other benefit of the doubt. A getaway together stir up some jealousy when a stranger tries to shoot their shot with you.

(⚤) Your innate rizz attracts both available singles and those who are taken. Someone may send you sexy material to your inbox. Make sure you don't send mixed signals or accidentally lead someone on. You don't want bad karma and drama. Excerise your charm responsibly.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) Next week brings fresh possibilities. Your main job and side gigs demand your focus and time but the financial reward will be worth your while. You might even level up to managing bigger budgets or resources and crossing paths with bigwigs who matter. If you're job hunting, a part-time gig might pop up to keep you motivated.

(₿) Money talks and this week it's speaking your language. A win-win deal could land in your lap. Your cash flow's on the upswing. A passive income idea might finally click into place. Even if you've hit a rough patch, a savvy solution is right around the corner. Valuable insider info from a close friend could boost your investment game or help you spend smarter.

(♥) Your and your partner's schedules are jam-packed. However, you two make little time for each other and make the most of it. Same old activities and places where old memories made can strengthen your relationship.

(⚤) Your old flame might return as a shinier, upgraded version, still flickering with that spark you never quite forgot. Or maybe it's a stranger who's their mirror twin in looks and vibe. Either way, cue the flutter frenzy. If you're already seeing someone, they might already start painting a future with you in it.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) The project you've been pouring your heart into is finally coming to a sweet end — but don't slip into relax mode too fast. New twists are ahead, but this next act is yours to ace. You might spot recurring themes and old scripts resurfacing. Lean into your hard-earned wisdom — you've mastered this before, and now it's just muscle memory. Work travel, impromptu pitches and negotiations are also on the cards.

(₿) An opportunity to earn extra cash through behind-the-scenes or less formal work comes though your friend. The investment seeds you've been nurturing finally start to sprout, offering a glimpse of sweet returns. An opportunet time to sort out your debts, taxes and insurance presents itself. You'll be surprised how smoothly things can fall into place.

(♥) You and your partner could feel closer as sparks of romance start flying again. Open hearts and honest talks will flow more easily, clearing the air and helping you understand each other on a deeper level. A small, unexpected moment can bring back those early-days flutters from when you first fell in love.

(⚤) Cupid's got a surprise or two. Work or shared passions could lead you to someone intriguing. But just as a new love possibility begins, an ex might reappear, flooding your heart with memories and questions. Let solitude be your guide. Do you embark on a fresh path or does the old flame still shine?

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Expect some friction, particularly around budget battles and resource allocation. On the bright side, a higher-up might step in to defuse the situation before it escalates. Your past wins and lessons could be your secret weapon. A familiar face might dangle a tempting job offer right in front of you.

(₿) You may receive a fortune that comes with some hassle and paperworks. Don't fall for tempting promotions and trending items on TikTok. Set a strict budget and stick to it. Beware of get-rich-quick schemes or investment scams. If it sounds too good to be true, there's probably a catch.

(♥) Spouses have a proper discussion on how to manage their wealth. They may not agree on every minor details but they're on the same page on the bigger picture. Expect sweet moments and quality time together. Stay vanilla in the bedroom to avoid awkward hospital visit.

(⚤) The perfect person your friend introduces might look amazing, but they're just not your type. The one who truly catches your eye could be all smoke and mirrors, a charming enigma who plays games that leave you questioning everything. Do you like 'em dangerous?

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) Get ready to be catapulted into the big leagues. High-stakes projects and collabs with industry veterans are coming, bringing next-level insights and a welcome break from the usual office battles. A company you once applied to could show up with a tempting offer. Business owners, you may uncover smarter ways to cut costs without compromising quality.

(₿) Whether you're selling your own property or someone's else, get ready for a win-win situation. Skip the Fomo splurges and stash some cash in your rainy day jar. Money talk could get heated with someone close, so stay cool and don't let it blow up.

(♥) You and your partner might be dreaming up different futures. Your partner becomes jealous and may ask to see your phone because you and your bestie are so close and can be easily mistaken for a couple.

(⚤) Love might not feel all that important right now, or maybe it scares you so much you've built walls so high no one can climb. If you're seeing someone, you might feel the connection starting to fade. You two are slowly drifting apart.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) A wave of tangled troubles may crash into your week, stalling your plans and testing your patience. But with wisdom carved from past storms, you'll survive the turbulence and emerge even stronger. Entrepreneur, a high-stake opportunity unfolds, with the promise of transformative rewards.

(₿) Money flows in with ease. Efforts to boost income, find support or raise funds will bring satisfying results. A savvy auntie or big-sis type might bring you a golden lead. You manage spending for joy, giving to others and saving money with the right balance. Money is a tool for your fulfilment and you're not enslaved by it.

(♥) Couples have to share more responsibilties with each other. Spouses put more time and effort into their family life. You two chase shared dreams and show up for each other. Something is planted now for your future together.

(⚤) In a situationship that goes nowhere? You may be inspired to pull the plug. If you're still holding back due to past relationships, you could finally wave goodbye and move on with confidence. Get ready to explore what (and who) truly lights you up inside.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) Your calendar will be filled with major projects and behind-the-scenes missions. Higher-ups and clients know you're their go-to person, leading to increased expectations, high standard and mounting pressure. See every task as a chance to flex your skills. A sweet payoff or incentive awaits at the finish line. Job hunters, you may find an opening in an international business or education.

(₿) The payment or reimbursement you've been waiting for might finally come through. Stalled funds could suddenly start moving your way again. A friend from afar might bring an income opportunity your way. If you're heading abroad, stay alert for pickpockets and travel scams.

(♥) Crazy schedules might eat into your couple time. When you finally do get a moment together, steer clear of work talk or comparing lives; it's a fast track to drama, tension and feeling like you're in a silent competition. If you've been hiding money secrets or sneaky side flings, you can't stop the truth from coming out.

(⚤) You might click instantly with a new face and sparks could fly fast. If you're already seeing someone, they may be a bit needy wanting to chat and hang out with you all the time. This starts to feel like a full-time job.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) A bomb from the top could cause a ripple effect, unleashing a whirlwind of gossip, suspicion and tension — turning your office into a minefield. You're not alone. Your hard-earned experience and the steady support of seasoned colleagues will see you through. The storm will pass and you'll come out with clarity. Researchers or creative entrepreneurs, someone in your circle might try to copy your idea.

(₿) An opportune time to seek new income, financial support or sort out your debt presents itself. You might be surprised by the sweet results you score and how fast they arrive. Loyalty points and discount coupons could mean extra cash into your savings. Investors, you ride the market's volatity like a pro. No panic.

(♥) Things just click between you and your partner. You might explore something new together, whether it's a place, a plan or a shared passion. With a few major decisions to make together on the table, your bond looks ready to level up in the best way possible.

(⚤) If you've been stuck in a situationship, you may decide to hit the undo button. If your ex has been living in your mind rent free, you could finally evict them and confidently move on. Someone with a badge or work for the govt might shoot their shot with you.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) Urgent tasks pile up and they come with tricky info and dealing with difficult people. This could derail your to-do list and your mood might swing wildly. However, snapping at co-workers or clients could stir up unnecessary drama and slow everything down even more. Be extra patient.

(₿) You're so busy with money-making that you barely have time (or the urge) to splurge. It helps you dodge many unnecessary expenses. This hard hustle mode might be the vibe your finances needed. You enjoy learning about investments and wealth growing. Maybe a money coach dream is brewing in your brain.

(♥) You and your partner feel more in sync and become more patient with each other. You might dive into a new hobby or start a healthy routine together. Fun vibes and mini adventures could reignite the spark. Your sexy time is saucier.

(⚤) A new hangout, a quick getaway or even a random swipe could spark hot romance. And that instant connection might come from someone younger who isn't shy about making a move. But remember that fiery magic might fade once you're back home.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) Hold on tight: a tsunami of surprises is imminent, threatening to inundate your office in rumours, distrust and battles of egos. Amid the chaos, the power and perks others crave could land in your lap. Some friendly faces may turn foes, shedding their skin to reveal the snakes within. Turn their envy into fuel. Entrepreneurs, your rivals are hungry and hunting for your secrets.

(₿) Money matters may spiral. Expect an income drop and sudden bills or fines. Skip big buys and bold bets. Hold tight to your wallet. A spiritual scam could cross your path, too; stay sharp or your savings will disappear.

(♥) Couples have to tackle more responsibilties together. They put more effort and time into family life. You relationship isn't so sweet but you two always support each other. Your partner is your source of encouragement and thoughtful advice and vice-versa.

(⚤) Someone falls for your realness, confidence and glow-up. They might be closer than you think, maybe at work, your go-to spot or your online circle. Before you know it, they'll slide into your world with an invite you never expected. If love shows up in an unexpected form, perhaps challenging your expectations regarding age or status gaps, trust your heart.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) Crossed wires might throw you off, but a senior colleague might swoop in to help smooth things over. Be ready for surprise hurdles, sky-high expectations, pressure from above and demands from below. An opportunity to go big or break the mould may head your way. Silence that inner critic — yes, that impostor syndrome — and grab it.

(₿) Social events might cost a bit more than usual, but they could spark fresh connections and open doors to unexpected money opportunities. Agents, there's a strong chance you'll seal the deal and get contracts signed. Try to keep entertainment costs in check.

(♥) Couples treat each other with the same respect IRL and online. They are each other's sources of support, comfort and inspiration. They find themselves dreaming the same dream. You'll enjoy quality time together, whether it's a night-in or painting the town red with your favourite crew. Let the good vibes roll.

(⚤) You may fall for someone who comes from a different background. They seem to really care about your feelings and listen to you. A close family friend may hook you up with somoene they think a good fit. You have to choose between someone you like and someone others like for you but you'll have time to get to know them both.