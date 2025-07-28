New WHO report highlights global loneliness epidemic

A new report from the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that loneliness affects one in six people. In the report titled "From Loneliness To Social Connection", social isolation refers to the state of interacting less with others. Meanwhile, loneliness is a negative emotion that results from a gap between desired and actual relationships.

"In this age when possibilities to connect are endless, more and more people are finding themselves isolated and lonely," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, in a news release.

Between 2014-2023, around 16% of people worldwide -- one in six -- experienced loneliness. While loneliness impacts all ages and regions, young people are more vulnerable. Loneliness is more common in low and middle-income countries as 24% of people in these regions -- one in four -- report feeling lonely. Southeast Asia is ranked third (18%) after Africa (24%) and the Eastern Mediterranean (21%).

Data on social isolation is limited. Between 1990-2022, up to a quarter of older people were estimated to interacting less with others.

Marginalised groups, including LGBTI individuals and migrants, are more likely to experience loneliness and social isolation than others.

Multiple causes increase the risk of loneliness and social isolation, including poor health, living alone and lack of public infrastructure, as well as digital technology.

The report highlights the impact of loneliness and social isolation, with both associated with stroke, heart disease, diabetes, cognitive decline and early death. Lonely people are twice as likely to experience depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts. Globally, between 2014 and 2019, loneliness was responsible for around 871,000 deaths each year.

The report outlines solutions to promote social connection. While campaigns and policies have potential to address the challenge, community strategies provide enormous opportunities for people to connect. For example, improving social infrastructure, such as libraries and parks, can be helpful. Public spaces can also be designed in a better way to bring people together.