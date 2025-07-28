Sashaying towards soft power

Performers spent an hour on their transformation with elaborate makeup and costumes. When the curtain went up, they sashayed, lip-synced, danced, jumped and somersaulted. After a jaw-dropping show, they removed all the glitter and returned to normal life. The next day, they repeat the cycle.

As drag is becoming more mainstream, performers tout that the art form holds potential for showcasing Thai culture, but it needs more support.

The 'Thaituristic Drag Scene' show, part of the SPLASH – Soft Power Forum 2025, on July 9. (Photo: Thana Boonlert)

"Drag is a type of performing arts that transforms ourselves for artistic expression," said Araya Indra, a drag performer, stylist, and member of the sub-committee for performing arts of the Thailand Creative Culture Agency (Thacca), in an event titled "Thaituristic Drag Scene" as part of the SPLASH – Soft Power Forum 2025 earlier this month.

Araya noted that performances are paving the way for drag in Thailand. In the past, café stage male comedians often cross-dressed for comical effect on television. Meanwhile, as lip-syncing became fashionable, transgenders began to emulate their idols. Soon, cabaret shows followed and took off.

"All can be traced back to the art of imitation. But at the time, the term 'drag' did not exist in Thailand," Araya said.

Frankie Wonga as Tosakan. (Photo: Frankie Wonga)

Meanwhile, the younger generation attribute their recognition of the art form to RuPaul's Drag Race. Premiering in 2009, the American survival reality show looks for a drag superstar with charisma and talent. In each episode, contestants face challenges and the bottom two battle it out to avoid elimination. It has grown into an international sensation, with numerous franchises across the world.

"Being the first Thai drag performer in the show gave me an opportunity to stand out. I could show my identity and culture," said Pan Pan Narkprasert, also known as Pangina Heals, who co-hosts RuPaul's spin-off Drag Race Thailand and appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World, the first global edition, in 2022.

Wongboworn Pansuwan, known as Frankie Wonga, the winner of the third season of Drag Race Thailand, hopes that more drag performers will represent Thailand on the global stage, encouraging them to apply local performing arts, such as khon and likay, to drag performances.

"In the competition, my look was inspired by Tosakan, the 10-headed, 20-handed giant king from the Ramakien. I want to represent Thainess in the drag show," Wongboworn said.

In Thailand, performing arts are perceived more as cultural activities than creative industries. A lack of structural support results in job insecurity and shortage of public venues, which makes it hard to sustain and find an audience. Currently, most artists are freelance workers.

According to Drag Bangkok Festival, there are around 500 drag performers in Thailand and over 20 drag bars and theatres across the country, though this number is over 100 if restaurants and hotels are included.

"We plan to set up a drag community hub in the first quarter of next year to make it more sustainable," said Phatthara Lertsukittipongsa, founder of Drag Bangkok Festival and the steering sub-committee for performing arts of Thacca.

The mission of the subcommittee is to make performing arts more sustainable by providing support at all levels from coaching to creating new opportunities at home and abroad.

Araya explained that drag performers use vast resources for their shows. As senior artists always pass down their attire to juniors, they came up with the idea of a drag co-op where costumes can be borrowed.

"In part, drag is wasteful. I think this project will make it more accessible," Araya said.

While structural support is crucial for a long-term career, Atsadang Wechaya, known as Foiegras, the winner of Thailand's Drag Star 2025, suggested that amateurs start with DIY materials.

"I always adapt existing costumes into new pieces. In fact, they can tell new stories," Atsadang said.

Adaptation is key to staying relevant in a changing world. Araya is a creative consultant for the production revamp at Tiffany's Show Pattaya. It has recently unveiled a new performance to mark its 50th anniversary. Araya has brought experience of drag, cabaret, fashion shows to the new era of Tiffany's. While retaining the cast of transgender leading roles, it has undergone some change to be modern.

"Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. With potential, everybody is beautiful in their own way. We are the first cabaret show to cast plus-sized performers. I just want to modernise the show to make it more appealing to all. Adaptation is crucial for working in the entertainment industry," Araya said.

Araya, who also co-hosts Drag Race Thailand, said there are still opportunities for original content creators. However, support is needed to increase accessibility.

"It is a pity that the three seasons of Drag Race Thailand were not screened on mainstream television channels. Contestants really have potential. Eight or nine years ago, the term LGBTI was not that common.

However, we always exist, work hard and are in need of support," Araya concluded.