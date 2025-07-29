Communication breakdown

Athipat Boonleang, a deaf gay rider, was on the way to deliver a parcel. Confused by the customer's location, she sent a text message to no avail. She contacted an online sign language interpretation service only to find that it is suspended.

"Fortunately, a stranger helped me communicate by phone," she said. "But I am not lucky every time."

Siriyada Prachayakanjana, a deaf transgender food vendor, had a medical appointment for hormone treatment. However, the online sign language interpretation service stalls and sign language interpreters are not available to accompany her either.

"Without assistance, I struggle to read and understand medical terms [written on paper]. A blunder could affect my life," she said.

For nearly two months, the suspension of this communication lifeline has impacted thousands of deaf individuals, including Athipat and Siriyada. The Thai Telecommunication Relay Service (TTRS) announced a hiatus on June 13, citing lack of funding from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC). According to the TTRS, there are around 1,200-1,600 calls per day or 450,000 calls per year.

In the aftermath of its temporary closure, around 50 deaf people gathered at the NBTC earlier this month, calling for a renewal of the project. Wantanee Phantachat, director of the TTRS, told media that it has been delayed for two years.

According to the Universal Service Obligation of the NBTC, the subcommittee has already given a green light and will forward it to the executive board in August.

This incident is just the tip of the barrier of communication problems. As July marks Disability Pride Month, "change is needed to ensure inclusion of deaf people in our society. A sign language interpretation service should be integrated to increase their access to information", Chanakan Pittayapoovanai, manager for the Disability Service Centre (DSC), told Life.

The DSC provides support to people with disabilities, including on-site sign language interpretation. Her organisation and the TTRS are under the Universal Foundation for Persons with Disabilities.

Lack of communication support

Chanakan explained how deaf individuals struggle to develop means of communication. Deaf children of deaf parents learn sign language at an early age, however, the situation is more complex for deaf children of hearing parents. As diagnosis is focused on the first group, hearing parents lose opportunities to raise kids properly until they notice signs of hearing loss. From her experience, some parents use cochlear implant surgery and speech training to improve their communication.

"Following surgery, limitations may arise in some daily activities. Chances are surgery doesn't make a big difference. Hearing-impaired kids are treated like other hearing kids, when in fact their hearing is not fully restored," she said.

Chanakan said "sign language is the most practical means of communication between hearing and deaf individuals". When it comes to Thai, most are not good at it because there are many registers. For example, while there is one sign for an act of eating, there are many eating-related words in Thai. Lastly, lip reading is very difficult.

Chanakan said parents send deaf children to special schools due to lack of a communication method. Although deaf schools focus more on life skill development, students learn sign language and Thai. After graduation, their choices are limited to a certain number of universities that offer sign language support. Some may study in a mainstream environment, but still need support from hearing students and instructors.

"When I studied sign language at Mahidol University, I tried to make sure that [on-site] interpretation was available in every activity, but I was often perceived as demanding," she recalled.

In the past, the hearing-impaired had to book sign language interpreters to communicate in their stead. With the advent of the project-based TTRS, founded in 2011, the deaf can seek immediate help. After callers communicate using sign language, broadcasting staff translate it into spoken language for recipients and vice versa until the end of their conversation.

"It is faster and more convenient for the deaf," she said.

Chanakan said, however, her foundation is unable to bear financial burden of providing this service. Regardless of its closure, access to sign language interpretation should be the basic right of the deaf.

"The TTRS should be established as a government organisation, not a project," she said.

Siriyada Prachayakanjana and Athipat Boonleang share their experience in an interview, with sign language translated by Chanakan Pittayapoovanai. Photos: Chanakan Pittayapoovanai

Shortage of sign language interpreters

Chanakan said "we are tools for communicating needs of both sides", but "it is not a stable job". Only some organisations hire full-time sign language interpreters. Freelance workers find themselves in a precarious position. While interest in the field has grown, only a certain number of candidates fulfil the criteria for this profession.

"This accounts for the decline in the number of sign language interpreters [from 500 to 200]," she said.

In June, the minister of Social Development and Human Security, Varawut Silpa-archa, said more sign language interpreters will be employed to support around 430,000 hearing-impaired people nationwide.

Currently, there are around 200 sign language interpreters registered with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, which is too small to meet demand. Only two universities offer a sign language interpretation programme. Mahidol University's Ratchasuda College offers a bachelor's degree programme, while Suan Dusit provides a one-year certificate programme.

Challenges also remain in terms of interpreting in specialised fields. The situation is complicated when interpreters have to communicate new concepts to deaf people.

Chanakan said their limited knowledge hinders the creation of new signs. "We don't know how to translate," she said. For example, when the concept of "transgender woman" did not yet have a sign, interpreters had to combine different signs to explain what this new term is.

"It circles back to the same problem. Deaf people should receive support in their study of Thai to expand their knowledge. It will encourage the development of new signs and increase access to information," she said.

At least 3,000 LGBTI people are registered with the Deaf Thai Rainbow Club. It has collaborated with the Rainbow Sky Association of Thailand to create a new glossary. It takes a simpler conceptual approach, creating meaningful visual representation rather than finger-spelling. For example, the concept of "transgender woman" begins with touching the tip of the ear, moving the right hand down to the chest and holding fingertips together as if a flower folds inward.

Chanakan urged policymakers to enforce sign language communication in hearing families to ensure that hearing-impaired children do not experience isolation.

In addition, schools and universities must ensure that deaf students have access to education. Sign language should be established as an official language in public service. Also, inter- pretation jobs should have better security.

"I came across a deaf foreigner who could answer this abstract question, 'what is your dream?'. I was surprised because most deaf Thais typically answer this question like doing true/false exams," she said.