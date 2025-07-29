Taiwan invites Thai proposals for community wellness campaign

The Taiwan International Trade Administration under the Ministry of Economic Affairs invites Thai public institutions, enterprises and SMEs to propose pioneering ways to apply Taiwan's health-focused technologies to local community needs under the "2025 Go Healthy with Taiwan" campaign.

Held with the aim to drive regional wellness innovation, the campaign is calling for proposals across three strategic sectors -- "Fitness & Sports Technology", "Cycling" and "Smart Healthcare".

Proposals will be evaluated for excellence based on four aspects -- benefits of enhancing health and well-being, connection of products or solutions from Taiwanese enterprises, innovation and feasibility.

A cash prize worth US$30,000 (969,000 baht) will be awarded to the most impactful and innovative proposal of each sector. Also, two representatives from each of the top three proposals will have the opportunity to visit Taiwan for an exclusive "Go Healthy Tour" -- a curated, immersive experience offering direct access to Taiwan's dynamic health technology ecosystem.

This tour will feature hands-on demonstrations, site visits and networking opportunities with leading Taiwanese companies, enabling participants to explore collaboration, product integration and market expansion opportunities firsthand.

Through this campaign, Taiwan is fostering deep, cross-border collaboration that empowers Thai communities with Taiwan's most innovative wellness solutions, setting a new benchmark for healthier societies in Asia.

The campaign only accepts English proposals. The submission deadline is Aug 14 and there is no registration fee.