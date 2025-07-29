Experience the magic of Tanabata festival at The Mall Lifestore

The vibrant Tanabata festival of Japan is being celebrated in Thailand for the first time during The Mall Japan Discovery 2025, which is running at M Grand Hall of The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi, Lat Phrao Road, until Sunday.

Held under the theme "The Charm Of Sendai's Summer", the event features a spectacular replica of Sendai city and Tanabata streamers -- vibrant, decorative strips of washi paper that are a key feature of the summer festival.

Visitors can try on traditional yukata; ride the jinrikisha (Japanese rickshaw); meet Musubimaru, Sendai's rice-ball mascot and cultural ambassador; and indulge in over 100 summer dishes flown in from Japan.

Highlights include Sendai wagyu, premium beef fed with top quality rice stalks and pure water; gyutan or grilled beef tongue; Kiyo Ken steamed buns with savoury pork and sweet red bean-sesame fillings; and Aichi miso oden.

Other sweet delights include Kikufuku or daifuku filled with sweet edamame cream made from Hokkaido milk; Shunda butter bread filled with fragrant sweet edamame; Shiroyama kakigori or gelato-style shaved ice topped with signature mousse; and panna cotta with Shonan Gold orange.

Also available are white peaches and premium-grade seedless Shine Muscat grapes originally from Okayama. The festival will travel to The Mall Lifestore Ngamwongwan from Aug 14-20, The Mall Lifestore Bangkae from Sept 25 to Oct 1 and The Mall Korat from Oct 7-14.