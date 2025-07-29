SIGN IN Subscribe
Experience the magic of Tanabata festival at The Mall Lifestore
text size
Life
Social & Lifestyle

Experience the magic of Tanabata festival at The Mall Lifestore

SOCIAL & LIFESTYLE

PUBLISHED : 29 Jul 2025 at 03:30

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Life

Listen to this article
Play
Pause
photos courtesy of The Mall Group
photos courtesy of The Mall Group

The vibrant Tanabata festival of Japan is being celebrated in Thailand for the first time during The Mall Japan Discovery 2025, which is running at M Grand Hall of The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi, Lat Phrao Road, until Sunday.

Held under the theme "The Charm Of Sendai's Summer", the event features a spectacular replica of Sendai city and Tanabata streamers -- vibrant, decorative strips of washi paper that are a key feature of the summer festival.

Visitors can try on traditional yukata; ride the jinrikisha (Japanese rickshaw); meet Musubimaru, Sendai's rice-ball mascot and cultural ambassador; and indulge in over 100 summer dishes flown in from Japan.

Highlights include Sendai wagyu, premium beef fed with top quality rice stalks and pure water; gyutan or grilled beef tongue; Kiyo Ken steamed buns with savoury pork and sweet red bean-sesame fillings; and Aichi miso oden.

Other sweet delights include Kikufuku or daifuku filled with sweet edamame cream made from Hokkaido milk; Shunda butter bread filled with fragrant sweet edamame; Shiroyama kakigori or gelato-style shaved ice topped with signature mousse; and panna cotta with Shonan Gold orange.

Also available are white peaches and premium-grade seedless Shine Muscat grapes originally from Okayama. The festival will travel to The Mall Lifestore Ngamwongwan from Aug 14-20, The Mall Lifestore Bangkae from Sept 25 to Oct 1 and The Mall Korat from Oct 7-14.

Visit facebook.com/themalllifestorebangkapi.

The Mall Group

The Mall Group

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

Boucheron’s new jewellery turns impermanence into timeless beauty

Boucheron’s new jewellery turns impermanence into timeless beauty

Life
New movies out this week: July 24-30

New movies out this week: July 24-30

Life
White House lashes out at 'South Park' Trump parody

White House lashes out at 'South Park' Trump parody

Life
Royal melodies take centre stage for Sala Sudasiri Sobha concert

Royal melodies take centre stage for Sala Sudasiri Sobha concert

Life
US regulators greenlight contentious $8bn Skydance-Paramount merger

US regulators greenlight contentious $8bn Skydance-Paramount merger

Life

TRENDING