Exercise can improve cognition in older adults

Dear Doctors: I am 82 years old, and I have tested negative for Alzheimer's disease. But I do have some cognitive dysfunction. Can this be slowed? I exercise 30 minutes a day. In addition to that, I walk at least 1 mile. I also bicycle vigorously for two six-minute periods a day. Do you think this is helping?

Dear Reader: Changes to cognitive function are a natural part of ageing. Unlike the severe or rapid decline that signals dementia, age-related changes tend to be gradual and subtle. Minor forgetfulness is common, such as where you left your keys or a specific word you can't recall. Executive function slows; you may find multistep tasks harder. Physical reaction time often slows down, too. This affects your ability to react and adjust to sudden changes or stimuli. Paying attention to a task or event may also feel more difficult.

Research shows that being physically active can help maintain and improve cognition in older adults. This includes aerobic exercise, strength training and stretching. The exercise you describe, including walking and biking, fits this goal. According to recent research, resistance training, which includes lifting heavy weights, is also good for cognitive health in older adults. It's important for anyone pursuing this form of exercise, no matter their age, to do it safely. Use proper form and have a spotter when lifting heavier weights. It's always wise to discuss starting a new exercise regimen with your doctor.

Physical exercise is only one part of the equation. Mental exercise is just as helpful. Look for activities that involve learning, concentration and memory; reading, drawing, craft projects, building, knitting, birdwatching, crosswords, puzzles and board games are great options. Each of these work various "muscles" in your brain. Whatever you choose should also be fun. You're more likely to continue an activity that brings you joy.

Social engagement also plays a vital role in memory. As people age, they can become isolated. Research shows that friendships and interaction protect and improve cognition as well. Senior and community centres usually offer low-cost or free activities. Volunteering is another path to socialising. Many older adults have skills or interests that benefit their communities.

Eating a healthful diet is also key. Fresh vegetables and fruit, legumes, grains, nuts, lean proteins and fatty fish fuel your brain and body well. Ample evidence shows a diet high in added sugars and ultra-processed foods can take a toll on cognitive health. Smoking and alcohol also have an adverse effect.

Remember to keep up with recommended screenings and continue partnering with your medical care provider on these and other ways to protect your cognitive health. Universal Features Syndicate