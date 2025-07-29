Sirivannavari and Iconcraft launch exquisite Thai silk collection

The distinct identity of woven fabrics from four regions of Thailand is presented through a collection of silk bags, which will be available at Iconcraft on the 4th and 5th floor of Iconsiam, Charoen Nakhon Road, from Friday.

A collaboration between Sirivannavari brand and Iconcraft, "S'Craft: Craftsmanship 2025" is an exclusive annual collection where Thai textiles from the four regions have been intricately combined with the refined artistry of embroidery under the theme "Royal Weave".

It comprises 88 one-of-a-kind Thai silk handbags crafted with a contemporary design approach, where every item is made with precision to stand out as a unique work of art. The collection seamlessly blends the beauty of textiles from the northern, northeastern, central and southern regions with the exquisite embroidery expertise of Sirivannavari Atelier & Academy.

The weaving patterns and techniques of each region have been reinvented into modern yet authentic pieces that preserve their cultural roots. Embellished with embroidery featuring symbols or local materials from each area, these intricate designs perfectly balance modern creativity with deep respect for Thai heritage.

Silk bags from the 'S'Craft: Craftsmanship 2025' collection. Iconsiam

The collection presents a variety of handbag styles that cater to fashion enthusiasts and the modern generation. They include "S'Signature Pouch", a drawstring bag with a signature short strap; "Busabong Bag", a pleated bag distinguished by its intricate smocking; "Bupa Wristlet", a Japanese-style wristlet; "Busaba Clutch", a sleek long clutch ideal for evening wear; and "Rachapruek Bag", a compact rectangular handbag with sturdy handles.

Each bag is decorated with Sirivannavari's peacock emblem, unveiling its own unique charm -- making them truly one-of-a-kind pieces worth collecting.

The collection also features "Luxe de Siam Exclusive Edit Clutch" as a special highlight. It comprises two exquisite clutches created by Meechai Taesuriya, a national artist renowned for his kab bua fabric and sin muk jok dao (star-motif brocade skirt); and Weeratham Taragoonngernthai, a revered master of Thai silk and founder of Chansoma brand. Both clutches are decorated with the elegant peacock emblem on beautifully woven textiles.

Also, visitors are invited to explore a special exhibition held to showcase the artistic vision and design brilliance of HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya. It presents the intriguing story behind the 88 handbags from the "S'Craft: Craftsmanship 2025" collection that blends traditional Thai wisdom with contemporary aesthetics, resulting in works of refined taste and global significance.

The exhibition is running at Iconcraft Globe, 4th floor, for a full month from Friday until Aug 31.

A bag by Meechai Taesuriya. photos courtesy of Iconsiam