Central Park to unveil first phase Sept 4

Central Pattana recently announced the opening of Central Park's first phase on Sept 4.

Central Park's shopping centre part will be opened, albeit not fully, with the aim of becoming a world-class retail destination at the intersection of Rama VI and Silom.

Spanning 23 rai with 130,000m² in retail space, Central Park aims at bringing together 230 brands alongside a premium office building under the concept “Here For All Of You”. The project also showcases leading Thai and international fashion brands, as well as globally renowned favourites.

Also intending to be Asia’s new culinary landmark, Central Park will house the finest flavours from around the world, including many "firsts-in-Thailand". Expect Michelin Guide restaurants alongside famous Bangkok street food vendors.

The development's pièce de résistance is the 7 rai Roof Park, said to be Thailand’s largest elevated green space in the city centre. It aspires to be comparable to world-class parks like Central Park in New York and Hyde Park in London. Hence, the project's name.

Roof Park's highlights include walking and running paths, an outdoor amphitheatre and pet-friendly zones. Also, through the concept of Biophilic Design, Central Park aims to be a tranquil sanctuary that connects people with nature through peaceful surroundings and skyline views. Once completed, Central Park will host exclusive happenings on art, culture, music and drinks.

Also featured is ‘Central Park Offices’, a one-of-a-kind, highly advanced office building, with 43 floors, designed to provide panoramic views of Lumphini Park. The office building is already open.

Central Park is gearing up for the grand opening in November, featuring a line-up of world-class brands, Thai labels, new concept stores, a light and sound show and more.