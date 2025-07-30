SIGN IN Subscribe
Pet expo kicks off tomorrow at Queen Sirikit Center
Life
Social & Lifestyle

Pet expo kicks off tomorrow at Queen Sirikit Center

SOCIAL & LIFESTYLE

PUBLISHED : 30 Jul 2025 at 03:30

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Life

Pet Expo Championship 2025. (Photos courtesy of NCC Management and Development)
"The Magical Land Of Friendship" is the theme of the Pet Expo Championship 2025, which will take place at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center's Hall 6-8, Ratchadaphisek Road, daily from 10am to 8pm starting tomorrow until Sunday.

A grand celebration of the profound bond between humans and their animal companions, the four-day extravaganza will be packed with numerous activities, competitions and a comprehensive range of pet products, services and innovations.

There will be various animal zones. The "Rabbit Zone" will see New Zealand White rabbit and other breeds along with cavies, hamsters and chinchillas. The "Exotic Pet Land", meanwhile, will feature on rare and unusual animals, as well as thrilling BARF and Freeze-Dried eating contests for distinguished pets.

The dynamic lineup of pet sports includes exhilarating hurdles, a spectacular "Dog High Jump", the "My Dog Anywhere" competition and the "Zig Zag Running" challenge, which tests both speed and precision.

Cat lovers can look forward to agility contests, the "Kitty's Scrumptious Meal" challenge, and "The Swatting Kitty" game, showcasing the intelligence and charm of felines like never before. Another highlight is "The Star Search Groomer 2025" where professional groomers will display their skills.

On Friday, a cat contest for both purebred and mixed-breed cats will be held, featuring 80 kittens and adult cats across four categories while the "Other Python & Boa Contest 2025" is a major highlight for reptile enthusiasts on Saturday.

Also, expect to find premium-grade food and treats from leading brands, training equipment, supplements, grooming products, educational toys and stylish apparel. Pet hospitals will also be present, showcasing state-of-the-art medical equipment and healthcare innovations, all with exclusive promotions.

Entry fee is 20 baht (free for pets). Visit petexpothailand.net.

