The StandardX hotel transforms into cutting-edge art hub

The StandardX, Bangkok Phra Arthit, a new boutique hotel on the bank of the Chao Phraya River, will be transformed into a cutting-edge art gallery during "Urban Collectibles 2025" from Friday to Sunday.

Presented by Mango Art Festival, this urban art extravaganza offers an electrifying adventure for anyone passionate about contemporary art and craft creations to experience the appeal of urban art right in the heart of a historic district on Phra Arthit Road for three days. The event will bring together under one roof an eclectic mix of stunning original artworks, prints, artist collectibles and rare limited edition art toys from more than 100 local and international urban artists and collectors who are revolutionising the art scene.

Visitors are invited to check out special exhibitions inside hotel rooms, each offering fresh perspectives on urban art and explore a diverse range of artistic exhibits in 1010 Art Space (1st to 3rd floors).

The Craft Zone, meanwhile, is specially designed to delight fans of handmade items and limited-edition collectables. Top-class DJs, including DJ Aaron, DJ Tawan and DJ MayT will enliven the atmosphere throughout the event.

The event opens from 5pm to 9pm on Friday and noon to 9pm on Saturday and Sunday. Complimentary shuttle service will be available from Sanam Luang parking area to the hotel.