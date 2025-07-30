NCT's Doyoung to perform in Bangkok in September

Among NCT members, Doyoung stands out as the vocalist who can sing various genres and express a wide range of emotions.

SM True invites fans to relive every moment and reignite the power to dream at NCT's Doyoung solo concert "2025 Doyoung Concert [Doors] In Bangkok". The concert will take place at Thunder Dome on Sept 13 and 14.

Doyoung's solo works showcase his unique charm and heartfelt messages that deeply resonate with listeners. His first album Youth, released in April 2024, captured the emotions of youth, especially title track Little Light. The song expresses hope that a small inner light can become a guiding light for someone else.

Launched in June 2025, his second album Soar features 10 tracks that convey his intention to inspire listeners with the power of dreams. The album has received an overwhelming positive response, topping major music charts in South Korea, China and Japan. Its title track Memory ranked No.1 on South Korean music shows. As a result, Doyoung won the Bonsang (main prize) and Best Solo Award at the Seoul Music Awards in June.

The title of his second solo concert, "Doors", symbolises a journey through memories and emotions encountered upon opening the "Door of Memories". Through Doyoung's songs and stories, the concert will present warm, comforting moments -- offering solace and empathy to those who are also searching for the door to their own memories.

Behind this door, Doyoung's voice will unfold stories through a spectrum of deep emotions to connect every heart and let them soar towards precious memories in "2025 Doyoung Concert [Doors] In Bangkok".

Tickets cost 2,600, 3,600, 4,600, 5,600 and 6,500 baht. Tickets can be purchased via 7-Eleven's Counter Service nationwide and at allticket.com.