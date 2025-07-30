An unforgettable flight

When Ruangsak "James" Loychusak saw news of the recent Air India plane crash, he was reminded of a similar incident that took place 27 years ago.

Vishwashkumar Ramesh, survivor of the June's plane crash, was seated in 11A. In 1998, Ruangsak was also seated in 11A when Thai Airways Flight 261, an Airbus A310-300 en route from Bangkok to Surat Thani, crashed leaving 101 people dead and 45 others injured.

Although the two incidents took place 27 years apart, the fact that both survivors had the same seat sparked discussion on it being miraculous and how the fatal incident left emotional scars and trauma.

"I lived with an intense fear of heights, fear of flying and fears triggered by even the smallest sounds that reminded me of that day. The memories echoed in my ears, lingered in my mind and became part of my daily life. As someone in the public eye, I could never escape talking about it. And each time I told the story, I had to relive it again and again. It was as if the trauma never truly ended," Ruangsak said.

Ruangsak explained how the event was traumatic, both physically and emotionally. "Some passengers lost limbs, some lost their lives and those who survived, like myself, were left with wounds that ran deeper than what was visible." Physically, Ruangsak spent two full years in recovery dealing with broken bones, bleeding in the brain and damage to his lungs.

"For many years, I deliberately avoided contact with anyone connected to the 1998 plane crash. Among the 41 survivors, I chose not to meet, talk or even learn about their lives because every time I did, the fear and trauma would return all over again," the singer recalled.

Ruangsak acknowledged the setbacks such tragic events cause. For nearly three decades, he could not escape the incident.

"The media -- newspapers, television, radio, and now online platforms -- have always wanted to hear my story. And each time I agree to an interview, I must force myself to revisit that day. I must recall every detail. And in doing so, I must endure that pain again. It never truly goes away," Ruangsak said.

Personal Life

Ruangsak's family was surprised by what happened and also heartbroken.

Even though nearly 30 years have passed, James believes that incident still lingers in their hearts. He said: "It was, and still is, a nightmare -- not just for me, but for everyone close to me."

Ruangsak expressed how "sometimes life presents us with patterns that seem meaningful, but not everything needs to be explained beyond what it is".

Professional Career

Before the plane crash, Ruangsak was living what many would call the golden era of his life. His music career had reached its peak -- he was well-known across the country and fans eagerly packed out concert halls to see him perform. He admits that he "achieved a level of success that every artist dreams of".

So when the accident happened, he received an overwhelming amount of support and love from people all over Thailand. His name was on the front pages of newspapers almost daily. Ruangsak was constantly in the spotlight -- every channel, every day, for weeks and even months. Fans wrote letters, sent encouragement and prayed for Ruangsak's speedy recovery.

That outpouring of support became Ruangsak's reason to fight. He knew he had to recover -- not just for himself but for the people who believed in him. He went through a full year of treatment and rehabilitation. Eventually, he was able to return to the stage and sing again.

"It wasn't easy. There were moments of pain, sorrow and doubt. But I knew in my heart that I still had a role to play as a singer and as someone who brings joy through music. And that belief, fuelled by the love of my fans, helped me move forward."

Ruangsak 'James' Loychusak following the 1998 Thai Airways plane crash. (Photo courtesy of facebook.com/jamesacademy.co)

Life Beyond The Tragic Plane Crash

The plane crash completely changed Ruangsak's perspective on life and perhaps that's the one reason he continues to agree to interviews even though every conversation forces him to revisit a memory he would rather leave behind.

"I won't lie. It's painful to go back there. But what I gained from that experience is something I believe is worth sharing because not everyone gets the kind of wake-up call I did."

Ruangsak learned that life should not be taken for granted. The only certainty in life is uncertainty itself. He counsels and wishes for people to follow their dreams, without waiting for the right opportunity because you never know if the next minute, the next hour, or even the next day is still promised to you.

"If my story can remind someone -- anyone -- not to delay living fully, then perhaps reliving the pain in these interviews is worth it."

Miracle, Healing And Gratitude

Ruangsak was surprised by the coincidence with the Air India crash but he does not believe it meant that this particular seat is the safest or the luckiest.

To him it's just a statistical anomaly -- an outcome of nature and nothing more.

When a plane crash occurs, chances of survival are generally very low. Ruangsak said that a specific seat does not hold an advantage or disadvantage. He elucidated that the cause and nature of each crash are unique. No two incidents are ever the same.

Ruangsak acknowledged some people see it through a spiritual lens or hold personal beliefs about fate, destiny or divine protection.

Message To The Aviation Industry

Ruangsak believes the airline industry across all carriers prioritises safety at the highest level, including Thai Airways. Despite what happened, Ruangsak still has complete confidence in Thai Airways as one of the world's safest airlines.

What occurred that day was a tragic and unforeseen incident. It was an outlier compared to the sheer volume of successful flights that take place every day.

Today, Ruangsak continues to travel by air with confidence on any airline. He follows every in-flight rule and safety instruction strictly. He knows those guidelines are there for passenger's protection and he respects the care that airlines take for their passengers.

"Whenever I'm on a plane, I stay mindful. I pay attention to where the safety equipment is, where the emergency exits are and how the evacuation process works just in case the unexpected ever happens again."

Lesson Learned

Ruangsak wants to encourage everyone to live with mindfulness as when we are present in the moment, we give ourself the best chance to overcome any hardship that life presents. Mindfulness doesn't eliminate problems, but it helps us face people with clarity and calm, which often leads to better outcomes.

And when accidents do happen -- whether on land, sea or in the air -- being mindful in those moments can make a crucial difference. It can increase your chances of survival and help you respond more effectively.

"For those who travel by plane, I sincerely urge you to follow all aviation safety rules carefully. These regulations exist to protect you. Your attention to them could save your life," he concluded.