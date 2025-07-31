Remembering the life that forged heavy metal

The rock world is in mourning following the passing of John Michael "Ozzy" Osbourne on July 22 at the age of 76. Surrounded by his family in his home country of England, he drew the curtain on an extraordinary life and career that helped shape the very sound of heavy metal. Known affectionately -- and infamously -- as the "Prince of Darkness", Ozzy leaves behind a legacy built on dark riffs, wild stage theatrics and an unbreakable bond with rock music fans around the world. To remember this rock and roll legend, here are five defining highlights from Ozzy's unforgettable journey in rock.

The Birth Of Heavy Metal With Black Sabbath

As the lead vocalist of Black Sabbath, formed in Birmingham in 1968, Ozzy's haunting vocals and the band's dark, doom-laden sound revolutionised rock music. Their early classics -- Paranoid, Master Of Reality, and Sabbath Bloody Sabbath -- laid the foundation for the heavy metal genre with heavy riffs and brooding atmosphere. Fans began calling him the "Prince of Darkness" thanks to the band's sinister live presence and themes, a moniker he initially shrugged off as a joke but which stuck for life.

Solo Success and Blizzard Of Ozz

After being fired from Sabbath in 1979, Ozzy launched a solo career in 1980 with Blizzard Of Ozz. The album spawned some of his most enduring hits --including Crazy Train and Mr. Crowley -- and established him as a solo superstar. His subsequent 1981 album Diary Of A Madman broke new ground, though it was marred by tragedy when guitarist Randy Rhoads died in a plane crash mid-tour.

Bat-Biting (And Other Outrageous Antics)

Ozzy became infamous for his wild performances and on‑stage antics. In one of the most notorious rock moments ever, he bit the head off a live bat during a 1982 concert -- later claiming he thought it was a rubber prop. He also performed a dove decapitation stunt at a record label meeting, threw raw meat into crowds and caused headlines with bizarre behaviour that cemented his reputation as rock's wildest and most unpredictable frontman.

The 'Prince of Darkness' Persona And Pop Culture Icon

Ozzy's theatrical image was cemented by his nickname and flamboyant stage identity, but he also became a mainstream cultural figure. With hits like No More Tears (1991), he continued to rack up multi‑platinum albums. Later, Ozzfest -- the metal festival he co‑founded with wife Sharon and son Jack -- became a major showcase for heavy music. His life also reached new audiences with MTV's reality show The Osbournes, showcasing a more humorous and familial side to the rock legend.

The Farewell Concert And Final Goodbye

On July 5, Ozzy took the stage one last time for a farewell concert in his hometown of Birmingham at Villa Park, reuniting with original Black Sabbath members after two decades. Though visibly frail -- requiring assistance, performing seated and relying on a cane -- he delivered an emotional final performance in front of 42,000 devoted fans. Just 17 days later, he passed away, closing the circle of a career defined by defiance, resilience and heart.