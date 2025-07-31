Join a virtual run for a good cause

Runners and interested people are invited to join "Tong Mahidol Day Virtual Run 2025", which is open for registration until Oct 10.

Held for the first time by the Faculty of Medicine, Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, this virtual run is part of the "Tong Mahidol Donation Project 2025", which is collecting donations and presents Mahidol Day flags as souvenirs to donors.

The project aims to raise funds for the provision of medical equipment and treatment of patients at Siriraj Hospital and to commemorate Prince Mahidol Adulyadej of Songkhla, the father of modern medicine and public health in Thailand. The virtual run covers 24km and participants can run anywhere, any day and at a time of their convenience while tracking their run using an app or a smartwatch. Alternatively, they can run on a treadmill to accumulate the distance. There are three race packs to choose from. The 300-baht pack includes one Mahidol Day flag, an e-bib, a medal and an e-certificate. A commemorative T-shirt will be an addition in the 500-baht pack. Meanwhile, participants will get a limited edition Siriraj x Butterbear shirt as an extra in the 1,000-baht pack.

Participants are required to submit the results via vr.thai.run/tongmahidoldayvirtualrun by Oct 24. All proceeds will go towards the Siriraj Foundation.