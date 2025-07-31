Solo exhibition pays homage to HM the King

BNC Creatives Art Gallery RCA presents "The Father", a solo exhibition held to mark the birthday of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, until Aug 31.

On display are a series of artworks by Tanakorn Buaplod, an award-winning artist known for his powerful and symbolic paintings of various living creatures that go beyond mere realistic depiction.

He has occasionally created strikingly unique portraits of notable individuals, especially royal portraitures, including revered Thai monarchs. In this exhibition, he presents a portrait of HM King Vajiralongkorn as a tribute in celebration of his birthday.

For the new series, he drew inspiration from a royal portrait of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej (King Rama IX) that he saw in a magazine during his childhood. The image did not resemble a photograph but rather had the appearance of a classic print, reminiscent of vintage publications.

He adopted this style for his portrayal of King Vajiralongkorn as a way to honour and pay tribute to the current monarch of Thailand. This series comprises 10 portrait paintings of the King at various stages of his life, from childhood through adulthood, culminating in his present reign as King Rama X.

The number of paintings symbolically corresponds to his reign as the 10th monarch of the Chakri Dynasty. Each portrait is the same size, symbolising the stability and enduring role of the monarchy as a unifying institution and pillar of Thai society.

A notable characteristic of the 10 royal portraits is their solemn and dignified colour palette, echoing the classic print style that influenced Tanakorn in his youth. This colour tone also reflects the King's dignified demeanour and composed military bearing.

BNC Creatives Art Gallery RCA is located on Rama IX Road and opens Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm.