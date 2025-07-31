Grilled fish specialist

Located in Yard 49, Kayaki is a new Japanese restaurant specialised in yakizakana, or the grilled fish department in Japanese cuisine.

It is by three sibling restaurateurs Panitan "Benz", Paniti "Boat" and Pavitra "Plane" Kobkulsuwan, who are also behind temaki specialist Kanori and brunch joint Kay's, so diners (with big wallets) are in for a treat here.

Kayaki's wooden facade looks minimal yet stands out among the green surroundings. Behind the sliding doors, you have either dining booths or bars to choose from with a full garden view through floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

Choose from three pre-selected sets of six to eight items, featuring sashimi-grade red dish, white fish and other seafood. Of course, these fruits of the sea are all flown in from Japan. Regardless of where you sit or what set you choose, each dish will be prepared, served and explained before your eyes.

As a prelude to your set, you'll be served with a simple iceberg lettuce and a miso soup to warm up your appetite. Hold off on your rice served in a small wooden bucket and the condiments — stir-fried leek, yuzu-infused ponzu and freshly grated wasabi with lime — until the main event starts.

Your personal cook will be advising you on how to savour each piece the optimum way along the way. The top-tier eponymous set starts with chutoro for a melt-in-your-mouth sensation. Hotate, the second bite, is grilled just right, remaining plump and sweet. Toro bomb is served next, featuring chutoro, uni and ikura on a bed of rice. Delicious and decadent. Mind you, Toro bomb can be ordered only if you choose the top two sets, and it costs extra on top of the price you already paid for the set.

Prized delicacies aka ebi (red shrimp), kinmedai (the big-eyed red snapper) and ika (squid) are served bite-sized before the set ends with Otoro suki, which is bluefin tuna belly paired with yolk for a very savoury finish.

Don't walk in willy-nilly. It's wise to call to check in advance.