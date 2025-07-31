New taste tinglers for your palate

Bangkok is a city that never sleeps, at least in the food and beverage department. Blink and you’ll miss another new restaurant opening or a drink launch. Guru By Bangkok Post is making sure that even if you blink, you don’t miss out on the new taste tinglers that are worth mentioning.

Riva del Fiume

Un Viaggio — a seasonal tasting menu by Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok executive chef Andrea Accordi at Riva Del Fiume is one of those gems that perhaps isn't well known, but deserves all the praise it can get.

The menu is the chef's perspective, rooted in Italian tradition, guided by the ingredients available at their peak. The choices are between four or seven courses, which offer a thoughtful progression of flavours and textures. The Tonno tonnato has Akami tuna tartare comes with Kristal caviar, bergamot and tonnato sauce.

Though it's the Calamari that is the chef's favourite. "I love this dish because there's an inspiration behind it. First of all, sustainability. This is Japanese squid and we use everything, including the bone. We slice the calamari very thin, and then just cook it on the flame of the charcoal, not on the charcoal. With the ink and the liver, we make a green sauce. I call it 'the Italian curry' because it is made the same way as a Thai curry but with Western herbs. It even has Italian 'fish sauce', which is colatura di alici, made with anchovies from Cetera, Campania," explains chef Accordi.

A highlight of the meal is the bread. "The Rosetta is traditional bread from Modena. It is made with polenta and potato. Though the classic Rosetta is white, I've used my own recipe for this one, which is with polenta from Veneto, where I am from, and potato; an inspiration from Puglia, where they make focaccia with potato," says chef Accordi.

There is also marinated Hokkaido scallops with fig leaf oil and handmade Agnolotti filled with tender veal ossobuco. And the star of the show is Mayura Station M9 oyster blade beef, which is charcoal-grilled and served with girolles and Tropea spring onions.

Not to be left behind is executive pastry chef Andrea Bonaffini's artistic vanilla Panna cotta with Bronte pistachios, figs and strawberry sorbet.

Kao Piak Sen

"Food of migrants" reads a tagline at the entrance of Kao Piak Sen's newest branch at Ekkamai Corner and delivers this it does!

Kao Piak Sen offers the recipes of a Thai-Vietnamese family on a plate or in a bowl, depending on your order. The signature here is a bowl of chewy, handmade rice noodles in an aromatic, slow-simmered broth prepared daily using a family recipe passed down since 1978, and yes, you've probably guessed the quintessential Vietnamese dish — pho.

Founded by a Vietnamese-Thai family in Udon Thani, a city known for its fusion of Vietnamese and Isan culinary cultures, Kao Piak Sen has grown from a modest street stall offering more than 50 dishes across all branches. At each one, the emphasis is on fresh ingredients, springy noodles and deliciousness. Favourites include Pak mor yuan (Vietnamese rice rolls), Nam nueang (grilled pork skewers) and Banh Xeo (crispy Vietnamese savoury pancakes).

The Ekamai branch also introduces "Fresh Bread & Brew", a grab-and-go counter, where you can get a freshly-baked pastry with the signature dessert-like Hanoi egg coffee, or a Banh mi with a twist. Other signature dishes include the namesake Kao piak sen and Khanom bueang yuan or Vietnamese savoury pancakes. Ekamai-exclusive specials include Pho haeng or a dry version of pho served with premium meat options like Kurobuta pork or Wagyu beef; a Banh mi panini with grilled shrimp and avocado; and the Avococo, an ice cream made with avocado, coconut and honey.

You don't even have to "come down to earth", because Ekamai Corner is connected directly to BTS Ekamai. Fast track to Vietnamese food heaven.

Jaras Hua Hin

While most foodies will connect the name Jaras to InterContinental Phuket Resort, the flagship isn't left behind. Jaras Hua Hin opened its doors at InterContinental Hua Hin Resort with the unveiling of "The Feast Of Art" by Jaras Hua Hin

"The Feast Of Art by Jaras Hua Hin" is an immersive expression of Thai culinary innovation and cultural storytelling and it marked the debut of the Thai restaurant's seasonal menu, co-created by chef Chumpol Jangprai, founder of Thai Cuisine Academy, and chef Pantit “Et” Jindajitawat, the resident head chef. The journey unfolds through the five senses, blending local art featuring works by Tawee Kesangam, co-founder of Hua Hin Artists Village, with soulful rhythm and refined cuisine.

At Jaras, the menu whispers stories of morning-foraged herbs, wildflowers, freshly caught seafood, and artisanal ingredients — aged, smoked and folded into broths that carry generations of wisdom. From the silky and delicate savoury Thai pancake with Hua Hin caviar, to organic pumpkin herbal soup with Hua Hin rock lobster, Thai Angus cassia leaf curry, the freshlycaught Hua Hin tiger prawn red curry and hand-crafted desserts — each dish invites diners to taste the land and sea through a vibrant dimension of flavours.

“Charcoal, fermentation and fire meet elegance, balance, and harmony. The result is more than nourishment — it’s meaning, memory, and the soul of Thai cuisine reimagined. This is a meal that speaks not only to the palate, but also to the place — and to the people behind it,” says chef Chumpol.

Every element of the menu is anchored in purpose and in place. From mountain spring to coastal tide, each ingredient carries with it the soul of the region and the hands that shaped it. The chefs’ vision comes to life through the delicate work of local artisans, farmers and distillers whose passion echoes in every bite and pour. “The spirit of our cuisine lives in the land and the people who tend it,” says Chef Et. “We don’t just work with local producers, we honour them. They bring their craft to our kitchen every day, and we carry their passion into every dish we serve.”

The Four-Hands menu will be available at Jaras Hua Hin until the end of the year. The collaboration is an experience rooted in craft, seasonality and soulful Thai flavours, the experience offers limited seating and requires advance reservation.

Cloud 36

Cloud 36 is the new rooftop bar at Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok.

Located high above the Chao Phraya River, Cloud 36 offers 360° panoramic views with a stunning sunset backdrop, making it a destination for celebration and connection. With its signature "Spirits Of The Orient" concept, Cloud 36 serves handcrafted cocktails that highlight local Asian ingredients, creating a unique fusion of taste and atmosphere.

Expect special guest DJs to themed events under the stars, as Cloud 36 is just getting started.

The Shed

The Shed, a new multi-outlet food and lifestyle destination nestled in Sukhumvit 26, recently opened and is the latest project by the Rongros Dining Group.

More than a dining space, The Shed is designed to be a community hub. A place to eat, drink and gather from brunch through to the night. Familiar favourites such as Horsamut (coastal Thai cuisine) and Bimbo (wood-fired Mediterranean kitchen) are joined by exciting new concepts: Bou Bou, an alfresco cocktail lounge inspired by fermentation and desert botanicals; Casabon, a laid-back diner with a fresh take on Pacific Rim flavours; The Shed Cellar, a cozy wine corner offering a curated list of approachable bottles and wines by the glass (let's be honest, we all need affordable right now); and The Shed Bakelab, a daily bakehouse producing sourdough loaves and buttery croissants.

Horsamut's coastal Thai menu brings back signature favourites from its riverside home, while expanding into deeper waters. From seafood-forward plates to bold herbaceous broths and charcoal-grilled specialties, it’s a tribute to tradition with a touch of daring. Bimbo Pizza & Josper is a Mediterranean pizzeria, offering flame-kissed meats and pizza baked in the iconic Moretti Neapolis oven. The steaks and mains are grilled over live charcoal in a Josper, while the pizzas are fired at extreme heat in the Neapolis. Leading the kitchen is executive chef Enzo Dileo.

Bangkok Trading Post

Bangkok Trading Post at 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok has unveiled a revitalised concept that captures the spirit of refined yet relaxed all-day dining.

The all-day dining spot offers a seamless experience from sunrise to evening with creative Western classics, specialty coffee, homemade baked goods and new to the offering, elegant dinner plates, signature cocktails and a curated selection of fine beverages.

Think English breakfast, Smoked salmon eggs Benedict on a croissant, Honeyed hamper sandwich, Beef Bolognese, Crab fettuccine, Pizza Patatosa, Rib eye steak served with Yorkshire pudding, Passionfruit vanilla crème brulee and Baba’ al rum.

The best thing about the urban oasis — a pet-friendly garden!

Coba

Chef Olivier Limousin has officially taken over Coba's kitchen.

This is not the old Coba with a new chef. This is a completely new Coba, a modern dining destination where casual meets fine and every detail serves the bigger picture. This is not just a shift, it’s a transformation.

Coba, known for its fusion of Latin American and Mediterranean flavours paired with nightly shows and entertainment, has entered a bold new era. At the helm is chef Olivier Limousin, who is bringing a fresh and focused culinary identity.

Coba now offers refined French-Mediterranean cuisine that’s expressive, seasonal and ingredient-driven. The open kitchen hums with quiet energy, the bar still pulses with warmth, but the vibe is now more intimate, more thoughtful, more grounded in the joy of sharing exceptional food and wine.

Nobu Bangkok

Nobu Bangkok at EA Rooftop at The Empire has launched a Sunday Brunch on the first Sunday of each month until September.

The brunch features an array of artistic and innovative plates with live stations, tableside service, signature recipes, desserts and more. Begin with Nobu Shuko or a selection of signature appetisers presented at the table. Then head for the Nobu Cold Station where a spread of cold starters awaits. Think sashimi, nigiri and maki rolls, alongside fresh seafood, crispy rice bites and Nobu’s signature tacos. Seasonal salads and chilled soba noodles are also on offer.

The main course is a choice of one dish of a selection of quite a few. Highlights include Rock shrimp, Creamy spicy, soft-shell crab, Sea bass tempura, Shrimp quinoa yuzu truffle, Scallop yuzu crust, Squid pasta and Shrimp spicy garlic. Meat lovers can savour Wagyu short rib or Umami chicken, while vegetarian options are also available. There is also a dessert station to indulge in.

K by Vicky Cheng

The contemporary Chinese dining destination at EA, The Empire Tower, has unveiled a choice of new tasting menus that showcase the restaurant’s iconic dishes.

Speciality Chinese produce, and fresh seasonal herbs and vegetables craft modern yet traditional Cantonese and Chiu Chow flavours, inspired by the legend of the “kilin” — the mythological flying creature that represents the flow of life and the bounty of a successful harvest.

A choice of 11- and 12-course Tasting Menus are on offer, each with highly-prized Chinese and global delicacies, including the finest fresh and dried seafood. The 11-course “Signature Tasting Menu” is for two and offers a selection of K by Vicky Cheng’s most distinctive and indulgent signature dishes, such as River prawns with Chinese olive leaf and garlic; Char siu barbecued Iberico pork and Wok-fried Wagyu beef flat noodles.

The 12-course “Premium Tasting Menu”, also for two, offers seafood dishes like Smoked and marinated egg with Oscietra caviar; Cantaloupe conch soup with fish maw; Steamed Glacier 51 toothfish with soy sauce; and the 20-head South African Kippin dried abalone in five-year abalone sauce. Both of these menus end with the auspicious dessert of double-boiled bird's nest with chilled coconut milk.

Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok

Discover a curated collection of experiences, featuring distinctive culinary journeys and festivities that embody the vibrant spirit of summer.

"An Italian Summer" at Salvia is where chef Gabriele Olivieri presents seasonal specials. Showcasing ingredients and traditional techniques, the menu offers a variety of antipasti, pasta, secondi and desserts designed to delight throughout the season. Highlights include Pizzetta fritta, Pizza Coppa e fiche, Risotto ai gamberi e ortica and Ravioli di ricotta e spinaci. Salvia also offers a three-course Pranzo Lunch Set.

The Dining Room pays homage to Asia's street food culture by bringing together hawker fare from across the region. Live cooking stations offer ordinary everyday dishes like Hong Kong's BBQ trio of crispy pork, char siu and roasted duck; Singapore black pepper crab; and Vietnamese fried spring rolls. These are part of the lunch and dinner buffets.

The key to a great Thai curry lies in its "curry paste", which the chefs at Erawan Tea Room prepare fresh every morning. Diners can indulge in a taste of Thailand, including Beef tongue Panang curry, Southern Thai curry with pork ribs, Fish curry with morning glory and Beef curry.

You & Mee invites diners to experience Thailand's vibrant noodle culture. Highlights are Kuay tiew kua gai; Sen mee phad krached goong; Phad mee Korat moo krob; and Phad keemao shianghai talay.

IHG Hotels & Resorts

Brunch lovers are in for a treat as IHG Hotels & Resorts turned up the heat at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok’s Stock.Room. The "Sizzling Summer Brunch" a culinary celebration highlighting flavours from nine of IHG’s restaurants across Southeast Asia, will be held till Aug 31, each Sunday.

Gather for a social dining experience like no other, featuring live kitchens, global flavours and interactive elements. From Thailand to China, South America to the Middle East and Spain, embark on a gastronomic voyage with dishes crafted by chefs representing Bar.Yard – Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, Makase – Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach, Marina Kitchen – InterContinental Halong Bay Resort, Sazón Bali – Regent Bali Canggu, Char – Hotel Indigo Bangkok Wireless Road, Bangkok‘78 – Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok, SoCal – InterContinental Bangkok, Hong’s Chinese Restaurant – InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping and Rogues Bar – InterContinental Bangkok Sukhumvit.

The brunch forms part of IHG’s "Sizzling Summer Fest", a nationwide campaign that runs until Aug 31, packed with perks, flavours and family moments.