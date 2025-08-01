Royal Project fair brings premium goods to CentralWorld

The much-anticipated "Royal Project 56" fair brings more than 3,000 premium products from the mountains to shoppers in Bangkok, at all zones across CentralWorld, Ratchadamri Road, from today until Aug 12.

Held under the theme "Farm To City: Farmtime Stories – The Benevolence From The Sky To The City, the event presents four exhibitions to pay tribute to HM the King, president of the Royal Project Foundation, and to commemorate the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, founder of the Foundation.

This year's highlight products include sweet fantasy sticky corn, seeded grapes in three colours, Portobello mushrooms, Royal Project natural mineral water and goat's milk Greek yoghurt. They are available alongside over 100 new items such as green cherry tomatoes, fresh sweet peppers, red guava, plum blossom honey, Assam oolong tea, Doi Inthanon coffee capsules, quinoa honey granola and Edelweiss sunscreen, at the "Royal Project Marche" at Eden Zone, 1st floor.

Presented for the first time this year are 12 ready-to-cook signature dishes available in convenient sets to take home. They are exclusively crafted by chef Toey (Saharat Tangthai), winner of MasterChef The Professionals Thailand and chef R (Teerapat Teeyasoontranon), winner of The Next Iron Chef Season 2.

The same floor will see the "Royal Project Afternoon Tea" at Central Court, featuring delightful treats such as purple gem dessert, Japanese pumpkin coffee crème brûlée, avocado green curry tart, two-tone sweet corn pie and rosebud tea.

Then, follow the journey of Father's coffee from the mountains to sustainable urban economies at the "Royal Project Ice Cream Parlour & Cafe" at Dazzle Zone where award-winning barista brews like cape gooseberry cold brew, avocado affogato, berry matcha fizz, and ume matcha soda are available. This is also another chance to indulge in Royal Project's signature ice cream and soft serve of various flavours.

On the 2nd floor, the "Royal Project Kitchen" is serving signature dishes from restaurants under the Royal Project Kitchen, while many royally-initiated projects will also bring quality products.

Also, many restaurants are offering special dishes made from Royal Project ingredients. They include Ginger Farm Kitchen, Hua Seng Hong, Sousaku, Beans Coffee Roaster and Hokkaido Ramen Santouka.