Your horoscope for Aug 1-7

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Previous ones: https://www.bangkokpost.com/topics/1702300/horoscope

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) You're finding your groove. Managing resources, budgets and team dynamics becomes easier. Meeting deadlines and clearing backlogs bring major satisfaction. Your drama-diffusing skills are quite legendary in the office. A few colleagues look up to you in this regard. Sudden challenges or competitions will be your invitation to shine.

(₿) Your quick thinking and deal-making skills could lead to solid results. An opportune time to sort out your debts, taxes and insurance comes your way. You’ll be surprised how smoothly things fall into place, so seize the moment and get your financial house in order. Investors, the market goes up and down like a rollercoaster, but you stay calm.

(♥) Someone you both know might try to pull you into their drama, but you two will handle them together. You’ll recover quickly from any tiffs with your partner. Playful energy and little adventures could re-energise your relationship. The adventurous spirit may extend into the bedroom. If you know what we mean (wink).

(⚤) Your confidence is sky-high. If you ask someone out, you're likely to get a yes. An older stranger may ask for your Line ID or personal contact. They seem eager to get to know you.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) Your brain is on fire. With sharp insights and analytical prowess, you're solving problems on the fly and staying miles ahead of everyone. New tech and complex tasks might unexpectedly pop up, but you’ll adapt fast and turn the unknown into your new edge. Surprise trips or last-minute deals could hit your calendar. Pack your power suit and thank your lucky star.

(₿) Financial talk with someone close could hit a nerve, but a calm ear beats a heated clash. Insider information from an older female friend could curtail your spending and help you ride out market swings. A windfall might land in your lap, but loose lips sink ships — stay quiet or watch it vanish.

(♥) Conflicting money mindsets and mismatched expectations could stir the pot, turning sweet moments into spats. Add to that a meddling voice from someone you both know, and trust could start to crack in places you didn’t expect. It’s just a rough patch, not a dead end.

(⚤) If you’re seeing someone, a plot twist or a slip of their tongue might reveal they’re dating several others or even married. If not, a new romance might be in the air, but before getting close to someone new, pause and listen to your intuition. Not everyone's intentions are pure — watch out for players and fling-seekers.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) Paperwork and supply delays could throw your grand plans off track. You may have to overhaul your past submissions. Sudden team changes might send your workload soaring. Stay focused on your priorities. Clear and considerate communication with colleagues and clients is key to smoothing out any ruffled feathers. A tempting offer may surface; scan the fine print closely.

(₿) You manage your income and spending well. You make smart choices about where your hard-earned cash goes. You're good at saving, but don't forget to reward yourself every now and then. Got a few debts hanging around? You might pay off one for good. Whether you're buying or selling property, examine every document carefully. Even the small details can make a big difference.

(♥) You and your partner might not see eye to eye on everything, but patience and honesty will get you two back on the same page. The good stuff is still there: plenty of laughs, respect and shared dreams glueing you two together. Family time is in the cards, whether it's a fun trip, a chill gathering, or meeting your (future) in-laws.

(⚤) New love awaits you at the coffee shop or gym you frequent. A flirty newcomer may shower you with attention, but a major age gap or something that doesn't feel quite right stops you from letting them in. Say what you feel early on, or risk a messy misunderstanding. A smooth talker with a picture-perfect profile might enter your DMs, but they're after your cash, not your heart.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) Your continued persistence will pay off with well-deserved recognition and a clear shot at climbing higher on the career ladder. Expect your schedule to fill up fast, both on the main stage and behind the scenes. You might also find yourself tapped for a cross-border project or international collaboration. Stay sharp with your time and energy — every challenge you take on could turn to gold.

(₿) Money might flow in from multiple sources. A friend from afar might bring word of a new income opportunity your way. You'll handle your finances with finesse. You trim down your spending and accumulate sizeable savings.

(♥) Couples have to adjust to something new in their relationship. You two may have no choice but to be apart for a while. A slight mix-up or misconstrued message could escalate into a pointless argument, so double-check your words and extend compassion to each other.

(⚤) If you've been stuck in a situationship, you'll muster the will to cut ties. Or if you've been crushing on someone, their socials give you all kinds of signs that they're "taken". You'll fully enjoy the single journey, unleashing your charm elsewhere, and exploring what (and who) truly clicks with you.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Conflicts, politics, these-could-have-been-emails meetings and paperwork delays could slow down your momentum, turning simple tasks into time-sucking bores. Fortify your digital defence and safeguard key data: malfunctions or cyber threats could strike when you least expect it. Network with intention — fresh opportunities can bloom from the most unexpected connections.

(₿) Due to your expansive network of friends and acquaintances, a freelance offer may come your way, but you'll have to accept it immediately or else it'll go to someone else. Your past efforts or investments start to yield results. Nothing massive just yet, but the steady trickle looks promising. A spiritual scam could cross your path. Your savings may disappear if you're not careful.

(♥) Work deadlines, social events and me-time commitments might pull you and your partner in different directions. Less time together could sprout seeds of doubt, but honest talk can nip it in the bud.

(⚤) If you're seeing someone, they may leave you on read and ghost you. But you don't have time to let them live in your head rent-free because a fresh face might pop up. Still, you won’t be in a rush to launch anything new, especially relationships. Go at your own pace.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) A new face on the team or a new tool might be the spark your workflow needed. Even familiar faces could surprise you as workplace dynamics click into a smoother, more productive rhythm. Tasks that once felt stuck might suddenly start moving with surprising ease. A negotiation or job interview might test your nerves, but you could end up with what you want or something equally promising.

(₿) Your cash flow may be interrupted, so hold off on big-ticket buys. Surprise repairs could show up without warning. Watch out for new-gen phishing tricks or shady online deals. If you're an investor, be hyper-aware of disinformation dressed up as hot tips. Scammers are getting smarter — don't let impulse and greed blur your judgement.

(♥) The thrilling fireworks you’re used to in your love life might flicker out. You might feel unseen, like your partner isn’t really tuned in to what you want or need or isn’t putting your needs first. Communication might feel clunky, so you’ll need to be extra patient.

(⚤) Cupid accompanies you online, at work or even at your usual haunts. Still, you're not feeling an immediate pull with anyone or rushing to couple up. Friendship feels like the safer lane right now. Take your time. A real connection doesn't need a deadline. You can't rush love.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Something out of left field could unlock doors you didn’t even know existed. Cue fresh perspectives. You’re blessed with main character energy and luck, so embrace the growth and glow up. The stars have already chosen for you to rise. Answer with courage and watch the magic unfold. Maintain your confidence and handle all communication and information sharing with care.

(₿) A surprise payout could land in your lap — be it forgotten income or money you never saw coming. Enjoy your fun, rest and adventure, but do keep an eye on the spending. Don't gamble. Greed could cost you all. A cousin or a friend might hit you up for a loan; make sure kindness doesn’t stretch your wallet past your comfort zone.

(♥) Spouses sit down to have a proper discussion on money management. They won't agree on every detail but will arrive at a happy medium. Couples get into a new hobby or healthy routine that brings them closer. Someone unaware that you're taken might flirt with you.

(⚤) Your genuine sparkle could attract new admirers — single and otherwise — to you. Be ready for several romantic possibilities. Just make sure you don't let someone on or play with someone's heart. That's bad karma. Exercise your rizz with responsibility.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) You'll get the credit you deserve — the recognition and praise will recharge you to the fullest. You might land a new project with international clients or team up with colleagues from abroad. It could be the perfect excuse to sharpen your second language skills or start learning a new one. Unexpected work-related travel, impromptu pitches and negotiations are also on the cards.

(₿) Next week brings an opportunity to seek new income, financial support and sort out your debt situation. An old friend might bring good news or help you close a sweet deal. You can easily cover your essential bills. Just steer clear of gambling. A scammer might recycle their old tricks on you.

(♥) Spouses take on more responsibilities together. Any tension between you two will be dissolved quickly. Your time and energy are too precious to be wasted on any drama. Keep sexy time vanilla for now. Save the Kama Sutra for later.

(⚤) You get to know possible love interests IRL and online. However, none seem to be up to your standard. You know what you want and you're not settling for less. You look forward to meeting your soulmate with hope.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) Get ready for a jam-packed schedule. Expect a mix of high-profile assignments and crucial behind-the-scenes missions. Bigwigs and clients know you're their go-to person and trust your expertise. Handle all communication and information sharing with care. A sweet payoff or incentive awaits at the finish line. If you're job hunting, a part-time gig might pop up to keep you motivated for the time being.

(₿) Your razor-sharp instincts and deal-making skills could lead to solid results. You make sure you save first before you spend on yourself or your loved ones. You feel financially secure without being stingy. An unexpected gift or long-lost valuable may head your way.

(♥) You work while your partner rests and vice versa. However, you two manage to make time for each other. A surprise windfall or good news could show up, giving you both the perfect reason to pop the bubbly. Playful sparks and mini adventures add sparkle to your relationship. The adventurous spirit may also extend to your bedroom. You know what we mean.

(⚤) Someone from work or a work-related social event may catch your eye. To keep things professional, you two may try to get to know each other in secret. Your friend may introduce you to someone who seems eager to get to know you.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) Brace yourself for some deception and miscommunication; they could stir up serious tension. Stay grounded and don’t get dragged into the drama. Your usual workflow might get shaken up with last-minute edits and shifting expectations. Still, these hiccups could spark smarter ways of working and sharpen your problem-solving edge. Keep your data, insights and ideas under lock and key.

(₿) You may be offered a freelance job, but you'll have to accept it immediately or else it will go to someone else. If you have debts, you may pay off at least one. Beware of investment scams or get-rich-quick schemes. You can easily cover your essential expenses.

(♥) You and your partner become busier but still find time to be together. Couples are each other's sources of support and safe space. Any tension or disagreement will be gone in a flash. A small, unexpected moment can bring back the magic and those early-day flutters from when you first fell in love.

(⚤) A romantic spark might fly with an ex, an old friend or someone already in your circle. It’s exciting, but the mix of butterflies and doubt could leave you second-guessing what your heart really wants. It’s your love story, write it wisely. Trust your gut and let it unfold naturally.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) A toxic colleague or rival is throwing shade your way or trying to drag your name through the mud, but their efforts will ultimately fail. Higher-ups and clients think highly of you but also expect a lot from you. Pace yourself and protect your peace. Don’t let stress dull your shine.

(₿) Money is rolling in more than you expected. Your smooth talk and sharp wit help you seal deals left and right. You keep a tight leash on your spending but also treat yourself to small luxuries. No one can fool you and you can spot scamers from a mile away.

(♥) Your love life is all about TLC. Looks like a major relationship milestone is within reach. You and your partner could see a long-held dream realised. It's time to celebrate and then dream even bigger — together. Your baby will arrive safely.

(⚤) Get ready for an unexpected chat with someone from abroad that could give you butterflies. Despite cultural differences and language barriers, a surprising and real connection could blossom. Words may sometimes fail, but your hearts are fluent in love.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) You’ll cut out the unnecessary and streamline your workflow, making every move count and boosting your productivity. Your communication game is on point, helping you navigate unproductive meetings, conflicts and toxic people with more ease and tact. Expect to grow your network and uncover fresh opportunities through valuable new connections.

(₿) The money you've been waiting for is finally finding its way into your hands. A negotiation about your pay or rate is likely to result in your favour. Don't be afraid to ask for what you're worthy of. You'll handle essential expenses without a hitch. Scammers could pose as officials or relatives to steal your cash. Stay sharp.

(♥) You and your partner might receive some good news or an unexpected windfall, giving you two the perfect excuse for a celebration that brings you even closer. Any storm clouds between you two will part quickly. Family time is on the cards, whether it's a fun trip, a chill gathering or meeting your (future) in-laws.

(⚤) You might click instantly with a new face and sparks could fly fast. If you're already seeing someone, the constant messaging and meeting up with them take away most of your time and start to feel like a full-time job. They may be too needy for you.