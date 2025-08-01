Guru's Weekly Buzz: March 7-13

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

EAT

Designer tea / Sirivannavari x Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

Sirivannavari and Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok will offer the "Atelier Tea Reverie", a luxury afternoon tea experience inspired by the Sirivannavari "Atelier" Fine Jewellery Collection. This menu goes behind the scenes of a couture designer’s atelier, where every detail narrates a story. Everyday tools such as measuring tapes are reimagined as exquisite fine jewellery pieces, while the desserts are presented in jewellery-inspired boxes.

Enjoy discounts / Goji Kitchen + Bar / Until Sept 30

Goji Kitchen + Bar at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is offering a 50% discount for two people dining together under the “Come 2, Pay 1” promotion, which until Sept 30. Savour Thai and global delights at the weekday dinner. Also experience French cuisine at the Mediterranean Corner.

JOIN

Rome in Bangkok / Biscotti / Aug 8-9

"Rome Sweet Rome", a special dinner by chef Heros de Agostinis from Restaurant Ineo at Anantara Palazzo Naiadi will take over Biscotti, the Italian restaurant at Anantara Siam Bangkok. Chef de Agostinis will bring a unique blend of Roman tradition and global influences to Bangkok.

More foodie / Park Hyatt Bangkok / Until Nov 9

Park Hyatt Bangkok will be part of Hyatt Asia Pacific’s “Be More Foodie. Be More Fulfilled” campaign. Exclusive offers at Park Hyatt Bangkok will run until Sept 14, at Embassy Room La Marina, Penthouse Bar + Grill and The Living Room. Phase two until Nov 9 is where World of Hyatt members will earn double points on all eligible food and beverage spending.

Millennial night / Gaston / Aug 8

Gaston transforms into a Y2K time machine for one unforgettable night on Aug 8. Expect nostalgic hits from Hype Band and DJ Chertam, Y2K-inspired décor, throwback cocktails and interactive entertainment celebrating early 2000s culture. Gen Z guests (born after 2000) enjoy 40% off (ID required). Dress in your best Y2K look and relive the magic of the millennium. Gaston also launches "A French Affaire: Unlimited Weekend Brunch" where diners can indulge in a leisurely weekend feast featuring French-inspired favourites like Fine de Claire oysters, cheese and cold cuts, beef tartare, Bourguignon, scallops and more.

Japanese cuisine / Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa / Aug 8-9

Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa is offering two evenings of Japanese cuisine, presented by guest chef Atsushi Yoshida from JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok. On Aug 8, Big Fish & Bar will offer a six-course Japanese set dinner curated by chef Yoshida. Featuring sustainable sashimi and sushi, menu highlights include foie gras chawan mushi, poached hamachi in dashi, wagyu striploin with grilled eggplant purée and maitake mushrooms with garlic butter, ending with tea and Japanese-inspired mignardises, all accompanied by stunning sea views. On Aug 9, chef Yoshida joins Amber Kitchen’s Seafood & BBQ Dinner Buffet with Japanese delights, featuring exclusive live stations with his signature baked sushi, handcrafted sushi and sashimi, cold udon, udon ebi tempura, and Australian wagyu teppanyaki. These highlights are complemented by a full buffet of fresh seafood on ice and a live carvery, cold cuts, cheeses, barbecue favourites and desserts, including a live mango sticky rice station, dorayaki pancakes, a chocolate fountain and more.

Meaty showdown / The Meatchop / Aug 7

The Meatchop will host "The Meatchop & Rivals" event series, a monthly celebration of meat, culture, and culinary creativity, beginning Aug 7. The event brings together chefs in the industry to battle it out and showcase their distinctive ways of preparing and presenting meat, all through the lens of people, culture and storytelling. This edition highlights the Infinite Wagyu Striploin with an impressive MBS 9+. Expect an evening filled with delicious food, drinks, music and an up-close-and-personal experience with the chefs.

Omakase dinner / Nobu Bangkok / Aug 8-13

Nobu Bangkok will host a "Four Hands Omakase Dinner", by Hervé Courtot, the corporate chef at Nobu Hospitality, and Andrew Bozoki, the executive chef of Nobu Bangkok. The omakase commences with tuna o-toro miso ceviche, followed by a octopus carpaccio jicama salad, a sushi selection of ocean-caught, hand-cut chutoro, uni, kinmedai and scallop. There will also be slipper lobster tempura with cilantro dressing. Mains will highlight the finest produce from land and sea and dessert will be watermelon strawberry pavlova. Available from Aug 8-13.

Guest chef / Ms.Jigger x Riley Sanders / Until Sept 14

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok's Ms.Jigger will welcome chef Riley Sanders to the kitchen until Sept 14. The event marks chef Sanders' first public appearance in the kitchen since Canvas closed its doors earlier this year. Chef Sanders' collaborative menu is titled "Expressions", with each dish crafted to evoke distinct emotions: playfulness, intrigue and satisfaction. The three-course menu is available for lunch and dinner, with an optional wine pairing curated by Alison Christ.

Reunion dinner / Mia / Aug 14

"Friends Of Mia" returns on Aug 14 with the "Next Gen Reunion Dinner". For one night only, chef Rahul Shrestha, head chef of Row On 45, the two-Michelin-starred restaurant by Jason Atherton in Dubai will join chefs Pongcharn "Top" Russell and Michelle Goh in the Mia kitchen. The trio will present an eight-course tasting menu, highlighting the bold creativity and precision of the next generation of culinary talent. Expect dishes like Australian Wagyu tartare and Stuffed pigeon with black pudding, paired with exquisite wines curated by The Wine Merchant.

Planet Pinto / Robinhood / Until Aug 15

Robinhood has launched “Robinhood Return”, a reusable pinto delivery campaign in collaboration with five of Bangkok’s most eco-conscious restaurants, until Aug 15. The campaign is built on "Order – Deliver – Return". Meals are delivered in reusable Thai pinto containers and customers can schedule a convenient pickup through the Robinhood app. The containers are collected by a Robinhood rider, eliminating the need for disposable packaging and promoting a circular dining system. Restaurants in the campaign are Err, Appia, Vivin Asok, Chita Yutaka Tei and Little Sunshine Café.

New campaign / Virgin Active Thailand

Virgin Active Thailand has launched a campaign that encourages Thais to see Physical Training (PT) as a personalised, supportive tool for everyday wellness. Engage in a complimentary Wellness Discovery session or access a variety of group classes, from grid and reformer pilates to sound bath, dance and more. During the Wellness Discovery session, participants can consult with Virgin Active experts to map out their personal wellness goals and discover training plans tailored to their needs.

Book talk / Slowcombo / Until Aug 3

Until Aug 3, "Biblio Homemade Vol.2" opens its doors for three special days filled with creativity, conversations and great book deals at Slowcombo. Enjoy book talks with writers, translators and special guests. There will also be activities like the Book Swap Table and DIY Gift Wrapping Corner.

New exhibition / Tiffany & Co. / Aug 21 to Sept 7

Tiffany & Co. will showcase the capsule exhibition, "A Legendary Legacy", in Bangkok. The exhibition marks the brand’s first exhibition in Thailand and offers a focused exploration of Tiffany & Co.’s storied design heritage through the lens of legendary designer Jean Schlumberger and select pieces from The Tiffany Archives.Creations by Schlumberger include the Elephant brooch featuring diamonds, emeralds and turquoise; the Trophée de Vaillance Clip from 1941; and the Hedges and Flowers necklace with yellow sapphires, turquoise and diamonds, among many others. The exhibition culminates with one of Tiffany & Co.’s most treasured creations: the 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond, set in a design inspired by Schlumberger’s emblematic Bird on a Rock brooch, a true embodiment of the brand’s artistry and imagination. "A Legendary Legacy" will run from Aug 21 to Sept 7 at One Bangkok, with free admission from Aug 29.

Immersive exhibition / Honda / Aug 15 to Nov 30

Asian Honda Motor will soon officially unveil "The M.O.V.E. by Honda", the brand’s first immersive experience centre at the EM Glass, Emsphere. The space will offer a multi-sensory journey into the future of mobility, highlighting Honda’s latest innovations in electric motorcycles and automobiles, as well as advanced mobility solutions like eVtol. At the heart of "The M.O.V.E. by Honda" lies the concept “Sense The Synergy", a fusion of Honda’s enduring philosophy and its electrified future. The exhibition is organised into interactive zones, with many innovations being showcased for the first time in Thailand. Completing the five-sense journey is "The M.O.V.E. Café", where guests can savour the future through tastes. Curated by Asia's Best Pastry Chef 2025, Dej Kewkacha, the café features Japanese-inspired creations that reflect Honda’s vision of expanding mobility across land, sea and sky.

STAY

Vacation activities / The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa, Phuket

The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa, Phuket is offering a Kayak Tour to uncover the beauty of Phuket’s southeast coast from the turquoise sea, Wednesday and Friday afternoons. A Bird Watching Tour will help nature lovers discover the region’s wildlife, with guided walks through coastal and hillside habitats. A private Yoga Class provides a wonderful way to relax and recalibrate, and will be followed by a choice of complimentary smoothies from the Mix Lounge. The group Zumba Class on the beach is on Wednesdays and Fridays.