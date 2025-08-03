The ex will do; phone slasher nabbed; Dad's love

Leaving his mark

A man from Chon Buri stormed into his ex-wife's house hoping to reconcile -- but when he couldn't find her, fatally stabbed her father instead.

The crime scene where the suspect fatally stabbed his ex father-in-law.

Huay Yai police nabbed Panupong (no surname given), 28, a swimming pool technician, for killing his ex father-in-law, Siwapong (no surname given), 54, a construction contractor, at his home in Bang Lamung district.

He burst into the victim's bedroom on Wednesday and stabbed him with a 15cm kitchen knife which he left embedded in his chest. The brutal killing took place in front of the victim's horrified wife and grandson.

The suspect fled on his motorcycle, but police caught up with him at his mother's place.

Panupong, who says he was drunk at the time, was found shaking and visibly remorseful.

When the victim's relatives saw him later, they tried to assault him, but police managed to intervene in time and took him into custody.

Rian, 53, the victim's wife, said she was sleeping in the bedroom with her husband and grandson when the attacker suddenly opened the door and stabbed her husband in the chest, then calmly walked away.

She was shocked by the incident and said her husband had never had any conflict with Panupong.

She believes the motive may stem from a failed reconciliation attempt with her daughter.

Another knife was found in the daughter's room, suggesting Panupong may have intended to harm her as well. Fortunately, she wasn't home at the time, or the tragedy could have been even worse.

The victim's 31-year-old daughter, unnamed in news reports, said she had been in a relationship with the suspect for about a year before breaking up just over a month ago due to his drug abuse and violent temper.

He had recently tried to reconcile, but she refused. She believes Panupong came to the house to harm her, as he had climbed into the house once before.

Since she wasn't home and the suspect was likely intoxicated and irrational, he attacked her father instead.

Panupong's mother said her son had come to her after the attack, confessed and expressed regret.

Panupong had never shown any signs that he was capable of such violence, she said. Charges were pending.

Bridge thief caught

A teen gangster known for slashing at his victims wrists before making off with their phone has been nabbed, with a background check revealing a lengthy record going back to when he was 15.

'Tee Bang Kruai', who has an extensive criminal record.

Crime Suppression Division police arrested Thanakorn, also known as "Tee Bang Kruai," 18, who, along with two accomplices, stabbed and robbed a man under Rama VII Bridge.

The suspect attacked his victim with a knife, slashing his left hand as he was absorbed with his phone, and fled with the device.

He was caught in soi Rattanathibet, Muang district of Nonthaburi, and arrested on a warrant stemming from the Nov 13, 2024 robbery, though inquiries revealed he had done a similar thing before.

While being treated at Phra Nang Klao Hospital, the victim learned that another individual had recently been robbed in a similar way under the bridge -- this time in Bang Kruai police's jurisdiction.

The victim alerted Prachachuen police, who reviewed CCTV footage and contacted their Bang Kruai counterparts, leading to Thanakorn's arrest.

The suspect admitted all charges, including joint robbery with a weapon causing serious injury.

A background check revealed Thanakorn had committed multiple crimes starting at age 15, including attempted murder at that age, possession of an illegal firearm at age 16 and another robbery at age 17.

He was handed over to Prachachuen police for legal proceedings.

No way to make an impession

A drunken father in Buri Ram stormed his son's school with two knives, sending staff and students scattering, after the school blocked his previous attempts to gain access to the boy.

'Duan', armed with his knives outside the school.

Satuek police were called to the school in tambon Thung Wang after the suspect, Duan (no surname given), 52, from Roi Et province, chased after the director with his weapons but was unable to reach him.

Upon arrival, officers found a dejected Duan sitting in a school pavilion beside a white Honda Wave motorcycle without a licence plate.

He had a pointed blade and a kitchen knife, which they confiscated.

Duan said he rode to the school from his home in Roi Et and stormed his son's school with knives in hand, angry at the director who prevented him from transferring his son to a school in his home province.

The director, Chitsanu (no surname provided), said he saw Duan ride into the school grounds, open his motorcycle seat and pull out the knives before walking directly toward him.

Chitsanu shouted for help and ran into a classroom, instructing students to lock the doors.

Some students fled the school and ran into a nearby village, while Duan chased the director with his knives.

Duan's son is a Mathayom 3 student at the school. According to Chitsanu, this was the third time Duan had come to see his son, and each time, he was drunk.

This time, however, he brought the knives, prompting the school to alert local authorities.

Village chief Athiwat (no surname given) said Duan had separated from his wife, a village local, almost three years ago.

Duan told the chief he only wanted to take his 15-year-old son back to live with him in Roi Et.

He works as a freelance photographer and has two children with his ex-wife: an 8-year-old daughter, and the boy. Both children live with their mother in Satuek district.

He said he had tried to take his son to live with him twice before, but the school director refused each time.

That morning, he stopped at a roadside grocery store and drank a small bottle of white liquor to calm his nerves before riding to the school.

He claimed he brought the knives only to scare the teachers and had no intention of harming anyone.

He said the director had consistently blocked his efforts to take his son, arguing the boy needed to complete the term first.

But Duan insisted he wanted to transfer his son to a school near his home for a better future -- as a father concerned for his son's wellbeing.

Police conducted a urine test on Duan and found no trace of drugs.

He was charged initially with trespassing on government property and carrying knives in public without reasonable cause.