Compact EV battle

The Munich Motor Show in September will host a raft of debuts from Polestar, Renault, Skoda, Volkswagen and others. As well as the launches of the new BMW iX3 and electric Mercedes GLC, a key focus will be on the much-anticipated new wave of small EVs.

Following the success of the Renault 5 -- which has so far this year achieved more than 30,000 sales in Europe -- sub-£25,000 EVs are now expected to be the most fiercely contested segment as manufacturers battle to increase their EV sales.

Making its debut at Munich, the long-awaited Volkswagen ID 2 will be the first of the VW Group's MEB Entry range of price-leading EVs, which also include the Cupra Raval, Skoda Epiq and raised Volkswagen ID 2 X.

According to VW brand boss Thomas Schäfer, the four vehicles, known as the Electric Urban Car Family, are crucial for the group's stability after a turbulent period marked by planned factory closures and substantial job cuts.

The ID 2 will be unveiled in production-ready form at the show ahead of its arrival in showrooms early next year. The electric counterpart to the Polo is seen by group insiders as one of the most important cars it has launched in recent times. It is pencilled in to go on sale priced at or just below the £23,000 starting price of the 5.

It will measure around 4.1m long, have a wheelbase of 2.6m and offer 490 litres of boot space. Inside, it will feature an array of physical switches for primary functions, alongside a 12.9in infotainment screen and 10.9in digital driver display.

The ID 2, like its three platform siblings, will be powered exclusively by a 223bhp single front-mounted motor and a choice of 38kWh and 56kWh batteries. The bigger battery will provide a range of around 448km.

A hot GTI variant of the ID 2 is also in the works and has been previewed by the ID GTI concept. It will enter production in 2027. Autocar

RENAULT CLIO

A radically different Clio will be shown for the first time. The sixth-generation hatchback is set to ditch pure-petrol engines and go hybrid-only -- in part to meet stringent new EU fleet emissions targets. The supermini will also introduce several new design cues, such as a more prominent nose with a diamond-shaped grille pattern and twin-decked lip spoilers at the rear.

SKODA OCTAVIA

A new concept from Skoda will preview the next-generation Octavia Estate. CEO Klaus Zellmer told Autocar that it will be a "further step" for the brand in its design but will still "clearly be recognisable as a Skoda". It is likely to be based on the Volkswagen Group's upcoming SSP platform, designed for its next-generation EVs.

photo courtesy of IvoHercik.com

VOLKSWAGEN ID 2X

Beside the ID 2, the taller and chunkier ID 2X will be shown in near-production form for the first time. It will go on sale a year after the hatch. Effectively an electric alternative to the T-Cross, it will start at around £25,000, meaning it is set to be one of the cheapest electric SUVs on the market.

Photos © AUTOCAR

CUPRA RAVAL

The Raval will make its production debut at the show. It will be the brand's smallest EV, sitting below the VW ID 3-twinned Born. Like that car, it will be positioned as the most sporty and "rebellious" variant of the MEB Entry range. To that end, it will feature a more aggressive-looking design than the ID 2.

POLESTAR 5

Polestar will reveal its Porsche Taycan-rivalling 5 at the Munich show. The newcomer is promised to offer nearly 900bhp in its most potent form. The super-saloon is described as a "company-defining project" and will be the first model built on Polestar's new 800V architecture. It is said to have "supercar levels" of stiffness and be the lightest model in its class.

SKODA EPIQ

Along with its platform siblings, the Epiq is expected to be unveiled at the show. Revealed in concept form in 2024, it will go on sale next year priced at less than £25,000. Like the ID 2X, with which it will share a production line, it will be a rugged, 4x4-inspired raised hatch that will square off with the Renault 4. A hot vRS version is tipped to follow.

photo courtesy of IvoHercik.com

CUPRA CONCEPT

In addition to the Raval, Cupra will take the wraps off a new concept that is expected to showcase the next generation of its interior design. An official preview image shows a radical new cabin similar to that of the Dark Rebel concept, which was unveiled in 2023, and includes a yoke-like steering wheel, chunky central spine and racing seats.