Art competition winners on display at BACC

A total of 18 winning artworks from "MR. D.I.Y. Art Competition 2025" will be exhibited at Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, Pathumwan intersection, from tomorrow until Aug 17.

The competition accepted more than 1,000 entries from across the country and 52 of them reached the final round before a panel of distinguished experts handpicked the winning works across various categories.

The panel includes Asst Prof Vichaya Mukdamanee from Silpakorn University, Asst Prof Sitthitham Rohitasuk from Srinakharinwirot University and Supachok Chumsai Na Ayudhya from Silpakorn University.

The artworks were created under the theme "Identity And Diversity" by students and members of the public. The theme offered an open framework for contestants to interpret in their own ways, both conceptually and technically.

It also allowed the submitted works to communicate through various lenses, cultural differences, social identity or personal identity, as seen from each artist's perspective.

This was reflected in the diverse range of styles and techniques, including oil paintings, acrylics, printmaking and mixed media. Each piece carried its own distinctive quality and demonstrated strong artistic intention.

The first prize winner in the "Student Category" is Pain Is Temporary by Kittiya Reangrob, who reflected her experience growing up as a woman in a working-class family, shaped by loss, poverty and social pressure. The first prize in the "Public Category" went to Traces Of Love by Asmawee Karee, who used an urban Muslim community in Bangkok to symbolically represent his hometown, expressing a sense of longing and nostalgia.

Also, artworks by 34 finalists are simultaneously exhibited at Palette Artspace, Sukhumvit 55.