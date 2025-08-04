Krungsri hosts seminar on business and economic shifts

Entrepreneurs, investors and interested parties are invited to "Krungsri-MUFG Business Forum: Thriving To Sustainable Future", a premiere annual seminar presented by Krungsri, at Bangkok Convention Centre, 22nd floor of Centara Grand at CentralWorld, Ratchadamri Road, tomorrow, from 8.30am to 5pm.

The morning session features "Krungsri ESG Awards: Minute of Changes", a business pitching competition presented by exemplary ESG-minded SME leaders who will showcase their sustainable transition plans before a distinguished panel of judges.

In the afternoon, national and global leaders in finance and economics will render a series of distinguished topics in an exclusive talk, which will open with remarks by Kanetsugu Mike, chairman of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

Topics include "Krungsri Sustainable and Regional Bank" by Kenichi Yamato, president and chief executive officer of Bank of Ayudhya; "Industrial Reform: Steering Thailand's Economy under Structural Disruptions" by Industry Minister Akanat Promphan; and "The Upcoming Thailand's Climate Change Act" by Phirun Saiyasitpanich, director general of the Department of Climate Change and Environment.

Somkiat Tangkitvanich, president of TDRI, will touch on "Navigating Global Shifts: Strengthening Thailand's Economic Competitiveness", Mari Elka Pangestu, former managing director of Development Policy and Partnerships at the World Bank, will talk about "Capturing Regional Opportunities in a Shifting Global Landscape".

The programme will proceed with a panel discussion on "Strategic Growth through Innovation in Global Sustainable Finance" and conclude with "Achieving Sustainability and Growth Amid the Current Economic Climate: A Case Study of SCG" by Thammasak Sethaudom, president of SCG.

There will also be an exhibition zone featuring a wide range of business and financial innovations and solutions, aimed at empowering customers to grow their businesses sustainably and securely.