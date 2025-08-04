A drag journey

Still in full glam after a pink carpet event in Los Angeles, RuPaul's Drag Race's Sarawut Chuchote's first words on the red carpet were of gratitude.

"It changed my life," Sarawut said. "It's an honour to be right there to represent my country."

A former contestant on Drag Race Thailand Season 3, Sarawut, better known as Siam PhuSri in drag, will represent Thailand in the upcoming Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale, premiering next week.

The spin-off will feature an all-Asian cast for the first time in the franchise's history, with the Philippines as the host country. The show stems from the original US reality TV series RuPaul's Drag Race, where drag queens compete in challenges for a chance to win the crown.

Before landing an international gig, Sarawut grew up in the northeastern Chum Phuang district of Nakhon Ratchasima province. His parents, both police officers, raised him with a "never take no for an answer" attitude.

Siam PhuSri.

As the middle child of three, Sarawut said that despite coming from a modest background, he always had his parents' support.

"If you get freedom at home, you're going to get freedom everywhere," Sarawut said.

From runway to runway

Long before stepping onto the Drag Race runway, Sarawut dreamed of being a flight attendant.

"I feel like every time I look at the skies and see airplanes, I feel like they go to another planet," Sarawut said.

Growing up in a small rural district, airplanes symbolised possibility and a sign that something bigger was waiting for him outside his hometown.

In 2011, Sarawut packed all those dreams into a suitcase and immigrated to the US at age 20, starting out by working at his brother's restaurant.

Sarawut also taught himself how to cut hair and paint nails before arriving in the US. He eventually earned a massage licence in San Francisco, where he worked at a spa to support himself while building towards his dreams.

By 24, he became a flight attendant for his dream airline.

But living this dream came at a cost.

From a young age, Sarawut knew there was a feminine side to him -- a side society told him he had to suppress.

"I killed that part of myself every time I went to the temple," Sarawut said. "I prayed to God or Buddha, 'Please change me to be a boy'."

In Thailand, he explained, there's still stigma around being a ladyboy. He was warned that if he acted too feminine, he wouldn't have a good wife or a stable future.

"Back then, you only had two choices," Sarawut said. "If you wanted to be a girl or feminine, you had to change and get surgery."

To become a flight attendant, he made the painful decision to hide a part of himself in order to live another dream.

When the world stopped

As far as being a flight attendant, everything seemed to be falling into place. And then the pandemic hit.

Like many in the airline industry, Sarawut's work slowed to a halt. The isolation and uncertainty led him into a deep depression.

One of his closest friends, who had also become a flight attendant at the same time, was struggling too. She didn't survive as she took her own life.

He blamed himself. It forced him to reflect on the life he had built and the parts of himself he had left behind.

Eventually, he found support through the Asian community in San Francisco, where he took a deep dive into drag performance.

Drag became his outlet and a way to finally express what he had always known but never fully embraced.

He joined a group called the Rice Rockette, a troupe of Asian performers and got involved with the advocacy group GLBT+ Asian Pacific Alliance in San Francisco where he became Mx. GAPA 2022.

By the time his airline called him back, Sarawut was again faced with the decision to choose between his two lives.

But this time, he had already decided that he wanted to explore this side of him more.

"I felt like if I went to flying, I might not explore my feminine side and be a drag queen and then I told myself: 'Fine, I'm going to resign from United Airlines, and I'm going to try being a drag queen'," Sarawut said.

He gave himself three years to see where drag could take him. He applied multiple times to join the US version of Drag Race, without success. Then he applied to Drag Race Thailand Season 3 for one final shot.

But by the time he got the call, he had already shaved his head and entered monkhood. He found out he had been selected with very little time to prepare.

"That's why some of my looks on Drag Race Thailand were unfinished," Sarawut said. He was eliminated and placed 7th that season.

Drag as therapy

During his time in Drag Race Thailand, Sarawut faced challenges getting the other drag queens, who were locals from Thailand, to understand him. He reflected back on how he was treated differently because of his immigrant background.

But he explained he found that experience healing for his inner child.

As an elementary student in Thailand, Sarawut shared how one of his teachers catalysed bullying against him because of his femininity. At that time, he felt ashamed of himself and thought he was the problem.

But re-experiencing the same seclusion he endured as a child at the show, and now with more life experience and a better perspective, that bad situation became healing. He realised the pain he experienced in his childhood wasn't because of him, but rather the ignorance of others.

"I do drag because I want to heal myself," Sarawut said. "I want to live. I want to fight for joy. I might not have happiness in the beginning, but I come here to heal and earn happiness for myself."

Now set to compete in the Philippines, he feels confident about himself -- about who he is, what he wants to showcase on the show and of course to ultimately represent Thailand. He now attributes the confidence he brought to the Philippines to his past experiences.

"For this Slaysian Royale journey, I would love to thank my past, my experiences, my family, my friends and every person who has loved, taught, and supported me along the way."

Despite the setbacks, the opportunity opened doors. Now, he has been chosen representative for Thailand in Slaysian Royale.

Outside of drag, Sarawut is also exploring the music industry. He recently released a new song titled Hello Siam. He said he's excited to pursue this side of his craft along with his drag.