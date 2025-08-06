Big Bad Wolf is back

The world's largest English-language book sale is making its much-anticipated return to Bangkok this month, bringing with it more than just discounted titles. From tomorrow until Aug 17, Big Bad Wolf Books will once again transform IMPACT Forum Hall 4, Muang Thong Thani, into a vast, immersive marketplace of ideas, stories and dreams.

With over 2 million new English books available at up to 95% off, the event aims to ignite imaginations, broaden perspectives and -- at its heart -- reinforce a message that books remain one of the most powerful tools for individual and societal change.

The scale of the event is only matched by its purpose.

"We've never looked at this as just a book sale," said Jacqueline Ng, co-founder and director of Big Bad Wolf Books, in a recent press conference held at Siam@Siam hotel. "We see it as a literacy movement. A single book can completely reshape a person's outlook. That's why we keep doing this, year after year, city after city. We want to reach readers who might not otherwise have access to books. That's the mission."

Ng and her partner Andrew Yap founded Big Bad Wolf in Malaysia in 2009 with a vision to make reading affordable for everyone, regardless of background. Since then, the movement has expanded to more than 50 cities across 17 countries, including Egypt, Sri Lanka, Kenya, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates.

In Thailand, over 10 million books have been sold since the fair's local debut in 2016. With every new edition, the event has drawn crowds of readers -- from students and parents to educators, artists and lifelong bibliophiles -- eager to build their home libraries without breaking the bank.

The timing of the 2025 Bangkok edition feels particularly relevant. Global economic uncertainty and the rising cost of living has made discretionary spending more cautious, but Ng believes that books have re-emerged as essential investments, particularly for Gen Z and young families.

"We're seeing more people who view reading as a pathway to mental wellness, inspiration and even personal reinvention," she explained. "Books have this ability to ground us in ways that digital content often can't."

Recent industry data backs this up. According to Grand View Research, the global book market is projected to grow from US$150 billion in 2024 to $192 billion by 2030, with physical books continuing to dominate market share -- accounting for an estimated 70%–84% of sales. The Asia-Pacific region, notably, is driving much of that growth, averaging a steady 5% annual increase.

Closer to home, Thailand's reading culture is also showing signs of renewed life. The average Thai now spends approximately 113 minutes a day reading -- a meaningful jump from past years. English-language books, in particular, have seen growing interest, especially among working professionals and parents who see value in raising bilingual children. Popular genres include fiction, self-help, psychology, business and inspirational non-fiction, while children's books -- especially those designed to foster early language development -- remain perennial bestsellers.

Jacqueline Ng, co-founder and director of Big Bad Wolf Books. (Photo Courtesy of Skolyuth Mathuraprateep)

"There's something powerful happening right now," Ng observed. "Yes, we live in a digital-first world, but many young people are coming back to books. They're using reading as a form of digital detox. It's not about nostalgia -- it's about clarity. Physical books give them a different kind of experience, a deeper engagement."

The rise of digital detoxing isn't just anecdotal. Social media trends like #BookTok on TikTok have helped make reading culturally relevant again, particularly among teenagers and young adults. Videos of users sharing emotional reactions to books or staging elaborate "reading nooks" in their homes have turned literature into a lifestyle statement.

For Ng, this convergence of physical and digital reading habits is not a contradiction -- it's an evolution. "The platforms may change, but the emotional core of reading stays the same. Our job is to keep that core accessible."

Accessibility remains central to Big Bad Wolf's philosophy and it's why the sale continues to partner with Thai organisations committed to literacy and education. Plan for Kids, a well-established children's publisher and co-founder of the Thai Book United alliance, plays a key role in curating bilingual content that appeals to both young readers and their parents.

"Reading unlocks the world for every child -- not just in classrooms but in everyday life," said Risuan Aramcharoen, managing director of Plan for Kids. "Big Bad Wolf gives families the chance to build a meaningful home library without spending a fortune. The earlier we surround children with books, the more confident, creative and curious they become."

The fair also collaborates with respected Thai publishers like Silkworm Books to ensure that local voices remain a vital part of the experience.

"Big Bad Wolf is more than just a sales event," said Silkworm's director Trasvin Jittidecharak, who also serves as secretary-general of the Asean Book Publishers Association. "It's a platform that gives Thai readers access to global literature while also spotlighting Thai language books. This kind of exchange is vital -- not just for readers, but for the long-term health of our publishing ecosystem."

The books on offer reflect that global-local dynamic. Visitors can browse titles in genres ranging from YA novels and thrillers to cookbooks, architecture, history and rare collectable editions. Children's picture books, graphic novels, academic texts and contemporary fiction sit side by side in a 5,000m² venue designed for exploration. New to this year's fair will be themed reading zones, family activities, exclusive merchandise and community-led programming that bridges reading with creativity and critical thinking.

As for the future, Ng is clear about the road ahead. The team's ultimate goal is to move one billion books globally, reaching readers in even more countries where books are still considered a luxury. "We want to keep evolving the event experience," she said. "But we'll never move away from our core belief: that reading can transform lives."

For now though, all eyes are on Bangkok. With its convenient connection to the new Pink Line MRT (Muang Thong Thani Station), Big Bad Wolf Books 2025 is poised to welcome thousands of new and returning readers over its 11-day run. And whether they walk away with a stack of novels or a single book that speaks directly to them, Ng hopes the experience leaves a lasting mark.

"We never know who we're going to reach at each event," she said. "But if even one person leaves inspired -- if one child picks up a book and begins a lifelong journey -- we've already succeeded."