Thai agri-innovation in spotlight at King Power Rangnam
PUBLISHED : 6 Aug 2025 at 03:30

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Life

(Photo courtesy of Department of Foreign Trade)
Travellers and shoppers are invited to discover innovative Thai agricultural products at "Nature For Future: Agriculture+Innovation" pop-up counter at King Power Rangnam, from Friday until Sept 21.

Presented by the Department of Foreign Trade (DFT), Ministry of Commerce, in collaboration with King Power, this is an exclusive showcase of over 60 innovative Thai agricultural products from 30 creative producers and entrepreneurs.

An initiative by DFT, the grand showcase brings a list of Agri Plus Award-winning items and a selection of lifestyle merchandise, food and drinks made from Thai agricultural products using cutting-edge innovations.

Designed especially for international travellers, the collection boasts unique, design-forward souvenirs that celebrate Thai creativity, sustainability and innovation through agriculture. This campaign is part of DFT's mission to champion Thai agri-innovation and empower local entrepreneurs to access global markets through creativity and sustainable development.

Visitors are encouraged to snap a photo at the vibrant playground-themed booth and share it on social media for a chance to win an exclusive souvenir or discount coupons.

Set to show up at the official launch on Friday at 1.30pm will be Miss Universe Thailand 2023 Anntonia Porsild, the face of the campaign.

King Power Rangnam is on Phaya Thai Road and opens daily from 10am to 9pm.

Visit facebook.com/APiDFT or call 02-547-4744.

