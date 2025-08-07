SIGN IN Subscribe
Walt Disney and Shopee team up for Super Brand Day
PUBLISHED : 7 Aug 2025 at 03:30

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Life

photo courtesy of Disney Thailand
Walt Disney Thailand and Shopee are celebrating seven years of partnership with the launch of the Funtastic Bazaar 2025 campaign in line with Shopee Super Brand Day.

With more than 8,000 items from popular brands along with great deals and special promotional offers, the campaign is set to immerse Disney fans and shoppers nationwide in fun with an extensive selection of Disney products at great prices over a period of three months from now until Oct 31.

This year's campaign presents new collections of quality products from famous brands across Thailand, featuring designs of favourite characters from Walt Disney franchises including Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.

The variety spans home furnishings from Disney Home; gifts, stationery and gadgets from UNO (A-Home) and Moshi Moshi; smartphone and tablet accessories from Sheep; bed linen with character designs from Toto Bedding; tumblers featuring adorable designs from IGNITE; licensed clothing from Characters Studio and VATANA; home appliances from Lotus's; and more.

On Aug 14, there will be up to 50% discount codes and cashback deals as well as other special discount from Shopee Live. Moreover, Shopee will also launch up to 500 baht discount codes on the 15th and 25th of each month. Meanwhile, the 8.8 deal which takes place tomorrow also features up to 30% Mall Xtra discount codes and free shipping.

Also, Shopee 9.9 on Sept 9 is set to be the ultimate Shopping Day of the Year, featuring 30% Xtra Shop discount codes, a chance to win gold, express delivery and free delivery.

From Sept 4-7, there will also be the Disney Toy Expo 2025 where Shopee Live sessions are designed for real-time shopping fun with big surprises and exclusive discounts including up to 50% discount codes.

For more information, visit shopee.co.th.

TRENDING