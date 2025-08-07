Find the perfect gift for mum at Central Embassy

To celebrate Mother's Day and the many facets of mother's love, Central Embassy presents thoughtfully curated experiences during "Dear Mum, Our Guiding Grace", until Aug 12.

Everyone is invited to find the perfect gift that reflects their love for mum at the Gift Market on the 5th floor. Presented there is a curated selection of lifestyle products, handmade crafts, gourmet treats and stylish home decor from over 17 quality brands, including Frying Pan Bakery & Etc, Lavy, My 1989 Brand, Qing Fu Cha, Wannabe Free, Glamorous Jewelry and Vianna.

Running on the same floor daily from 11am to 7pm starting Saturday will be "Papercraft Workshop by Nichamarin". The renowned paper artist will conduct two creative sessions -- "Mother's Day Bouquet Card", an adorable handcrafted paper flower card, and "Mum & Me Frame", a charming handmade paper frame. The fee is 390 and 790 baht, respectively.

Alternatively, go up to Open House on the 6th floor to explore a vibrant craft market, join personalised creative workshops and enjoy exclusive perks and special activities from surrounding stores, from Friday until Aug 12.

The craft market will gather over 20 pop-up shops, offering beautifully handcrafted items ideal for celebrating meaningful moments with mum.

Participating shops include Poll.Projects, Craftsoul.Official, Magic.Hands.Official, Chavee.Vibes, Cherie.Store, Nidle & Things and Hela Craft Home.

Three DIY workshops will be arranged at The Steps daily from 11am to 8pm, with each session lasting from 20 to 30 minutes and limited to five participants. They include "Botanical Candle", "Bloom & Letter" and "Ceramic Paint". The first two workshops are open to those who spend at least 500 baht at the craft market or within the Open House, while the fee for the last workshop is 390 baht. Seats are limited.

Also, enjoy exclusive offers from participating shops and restaurants located on the 5th floor and within the Open House.