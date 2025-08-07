Begin your startup journey at MHESI Fair 2025

Aspiring entrepreneurs, students, startups, SMEs, researchers and innovation enthusiasts are invited to ignite their ideas and discover new inspiration at the Technology and Innovation-Based Enterprise Development Fund (TED Fund) Booth during MHESI Fair 2025, which will take place at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center's Hall 1-4, Ratchadaphisek Road, from Saturday until Aug 17.

Held under the theme "Empower Ideas, Nurture Dreams, Grow Startups", the booth is located in Zone C: Innovator Playground, a dynamic space dedicated to nurturing the next generation of innovators and driving Thai businesses towards a sustainable future. This is an opportunity to get in-depth insights into funding programmes and application criteria, learn from real success stories of entrepreneurs who have turned their ideas into thriving businesses and explore programmes such as the TED Youth Startup and other initiatives that support transforming ideas into real-world ventures.

There will also be free expert consultations on how to apply for funding and develop a strong business plan and fun activities and games to win exciting souvenirs throughout the event. The booth is presented by the TED Fund, under the Office of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI).