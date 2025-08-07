The mother of all Thai Mother's Day lists

Thai Mother's Day is in six days (Aug 12) and it’s time to give back to the special woman who has been through thick and thin with you. Guru By Bangkok Post has created a roundup of Mother’s Day specials to honour the queen in your life.

InterContinental Bangkok

The dining outlets at InterContinental will be celebrating the noble estate of motherhood throughout the month. On Aug 12, Espresso is offering a special "Mother’s Day Lunch Buffet", showcasing freshly-shucked oysters, seafood on ice, caviar, an assortment of sushi, sashimi and tempura, as well as fresh salads, fine cold cuts, smoked salmon and artisanal cheeses. Enjoy a mouthwatering choice of main course dishes that spotlight Thai, Middle Eastern and International favourites. Enjoy the "Come 4, Pay 3" offer, too.

Until Aug 17, Summer Palace celebrates mothers with a set menu that features appetisers and duck dishes. On Aug 11-12, Fireplace Grill and Bar wil serve a multi-course feast that opens with an amuse bouche of Hokkaido scallop carpaccio with green asparagus, tomato jasmin and Kaviari oscietra caviar. Enjoy a complimentary mocktail or cocktail and a personalised "You & Your Mum" image card. At Butter, Mother’s Day attractions include pound cakes such as a Blue Lotus and Jasmine Cheesecake, and a Jasmine Blue Moon Cake served with a pineapple and kaffir lime compote. These are complemented by a Blue Velvet Thai Tea Cake and Jasmine Chocolate Pralines. Available until Aug 12.

Nobu Bangkok

On Aug 12, Nobu Bangkok will offer a four-course omakase menu for lunch. Every mother will receive a handcrafted floral garland. The omakase begins with Tuna tataki tofu sauce, Scallop aji amarillo corn rice, Umami duck breast and citrus jasmine.

Le Du Kaan

Le Du Kaan presents a dessert crafted just for Aug 12 — the Jasmine Mousse Cake with lychee jelly, available during lunch and dinner. All parents will receive the complimentary special dessert when they simply become a Line friend of Le Du Kaan.

K by Vicky Cheng

K by Vicky Cheng is offering three revered delicacies for Mother's Day. Fish maw, Bird’s nest and Dried abalone is part of the “Wellbeing” sharing set menu for four guests and begins with Shrimp roe prawn toast and Hot and sour soup with crab meat and fish maw, followed by Steamed Patagonian toothfish with soy sauce and River prawns with Chinese olive leaf and garlic, and more. Curated for six guests, the “Harmony” set menu features Chiu Chow style raw ama ebi and stuffed crab shell, and a whole 12-head fish maw in abalone sauce and whole bamboo fish with premium yellow Chinese wine sauce. For eight guests, the “Wholesome Family” set menu features some of the world’s finest delicacies. Available for lunch and dinner from Aug 9-12, includes a welcome drink for every parent.

Goji Kitchen + Bar

Goji Kitchen + Bar at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is celebrating Mother’s Day with 10 days of culinary festivities that will showcase the freshest sustainable seafood. From Aug 8–17, there will be a series of dinners, Saturday lunches or Sunday brunches crafted for mothers. The experiences will present seafood cooked in a variety of Thai, Asian and international styles. Fish will be highlighted like Steamed pomfret with a choice of Chinese style sauces, Golden snapper either baked in a Mediterranean style or served as a fresh carpaccio or ceviche, and Sea bass in a trio of dishes: tom yum, baked in a herb and salt crust, or simply pan-seared. The celebrations include a special Mother’s Day brunch and dinner on Aug 12.

The Crystal Grill House

The Crystal Grill House is rolling out the red carpet for mums with a seafood dining experience. The “Mother’s Day Special” is the Ocean Grill Platter with Whole king crab leg, Spanish octopus, Jumbo tiger prawns and Fresh scallops. Every mother will be treated to a complimentary mocktail. Available from Aug 8-12.

Ginger

On Aug 12, Ginger at Holiday Inn Bangkok will host the Mother’s Day Lunch Buffet, with dishes like fresh seafood on ice, build-your-own salads, soups, cold cuts, cheeses, dim sum, sushi and an exciting range of hot selections from noodle, pasta and carving stations. The buffet also features a selection of Indian and Middle Eastern delights, a sizzling BBQ station, and beloved Thai and international mains. There will be live poolside cooking demonstrations of phad Thai goong and kanom babin. Mother’s Day offers include "Mum Eats For Free With A Group Of 4 Paying Guests". Each mother will also receive a complimentary healthy drink.

Pavilion

On Aug 12, Pavilion at the Dusit Thani Bangkok will offer a sharing menu crafted by chef Rosarin Sriprathum. Thai specialities and timeless dim sum favourites are prepared to delight every generation. Highlights include a Mangosteen salad with grilled river prawn and a Beef cheek curry. To end on a sweet note, savour the rare Emerald pandan dumplings in warm coconut milk. There will also be a jasmine flower arrangement activity.

Avani Ratchada Bangkok

On Aug 12, Avani Ratchada Bangkok will host the "Blossoms & Hugs: Mother’s Day Flower Workshop" at Metro Lounge. The two-hour flower basket workshop invites you and your mother to create a floral arrangement under the guidance of a professional florist. As you design your blooming basket, sip on unlimited beverages with a curated selection of light snacks. There will also be a live solo piano performance. Book the workshop and enjoy a 25% discount on the Mother’s Day Lunch Buffet at One Ratchada Restaurant. Plus, receive a complimentary Afternoon Tea Set for Two at Metro Lounge on your next visit. The restaurant will also offer a "Come 3, Pay 2" promotion from Aug 9-12 for the International Lunch Buffet and Seafood Dinner Buffet. Nan Yuan Chinese Restaurant is offering an all-you-can-eat dim sum experience on Aug 12, with every mother enjoying a complimentary foie gras dim sum.

The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok

On Aug 12, Lily’s will host “The Art Of Gathering: Mother’s Day Edition", an unhurried celebration that stretches the morning’s leisure and culinary pleasures well into the afternoon. From 8am to 3pm, enjoy an extensive buffet with live-action kitchen moments, daytime cocktails and live music beginning at 11am. Timeless breakfast classics like eggs à la minute and pancakes flipped to order with seasonal specialties such as Truffle egg cocotte, Thai prawn omelette, Khao soi crab curry, Hay-smoked free-range chicken and Thai tea waffle will be on offer.

The “Adore Afternoon Tea For Mom” offers a personal celebration from Aug 9-17, at Caleō. The special edition afternoon tea offers Finger sandwiches, Freshly-baked scones and Thai-inspired desserts with a contemporary twist. Especially for the occasion, tables are adorned with delicate pastel blue flowers. As part of the experience, a Phuang Malai workshop will take place where guests can craft a personalised Thai jasmine garland complete with beaded letter charms spelling a name or heartfelt message as a timeless keepsake.

Sirimahannop

Sirimahannop celebrates Mother's Day with four days of delectable dishes and surprises crafted especially for mothers. The “Mother’s Love Sharing Menu” is for two to four people with complimentary mocktails and a nine-course set menu. It includes three appetisers, four main courses and two desserts. The meal also comes with a group photo as a souvenir. Available from Aug 9-12.

Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a "Joyful Brunch" at The Dining Room on Aug 12. All mothers will be greeted with a welcome mocktail and receive a complimentary jasmine pot as a token of appreciation.

Waldorf Astoria Bangkok

Waldorf Astoria Bangkok's Front Room will offer a "Khanom Jeen" set menu, highlighting the rich flavours of Thailand’s four regions from Aug 8-17. Enjoy Thai rice noodles served with nam ngiao, Southern curry with crab meat and soft-shell crab, Northeastern fish curry with fermented fish sauce and Sweet chilli and peanut sauce with tiger prawns and mung beans. All mothers will also receive a complimentary coconut jelly dessert. Bull & Bear will offer special dishes from Aug 9-12. Savour Lobster risotto, Teriyaki toothfish and Surf & turf featuring Wagyu tenderloin and sustainable Canadian lobster. Spend the afternoon on Mother’s Day at Peacock Alley and enjoy a special afternoon tea. Mothers will receive a complimentary cocktail or mocktail along with a box of chocolate pralines.

Pullman Bangkok King Power

On Aug 12, Pullman Bangkok King Power is offering a "Brunch Buffet" at the Infinity Ballroom. Indulge in an international buffet, featuring highlights such as pan-seared foie gras with brioche and Madeira jus, freshly prepared Alaskan king crab legs, premium fresh oysters, and red wine-braised short ribs with caramelised shallots. The legendary Suntaraporn Band will take the stage with their timeless melodies. Every mother will receive a complimentary Afternoon Tea voucher for two persons valid until Nov 12 and a jasmine plant.

The Siam Tea Room

The Siam Tea Room at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is offering six special dishes for Mother's Day, including Lotus wrap with crunchy mackerel flakes, ginger, chilli, lime, cashew nuts and aromatic shrimp paste; Garlic-fried mantis shrimp with spicy seafood sauce; and a fragrant Coconut and galangal soup with line-caught squid and spring tamarind leaves. The chef’s recipe of Grilled tiger prawns with spiced star apple and mango salad and Deep-fried silver pomfret with Madan sauce, crispy shallots and dry chilli is also on the menu. The afternoon or evening concludes with a dessert of Aromatic candle-smoked rice flour with coconut, slow-cooked pandan and palm sugar. Available until Aug 12.

The Siam Tea Room at Asiatique The Riverfront is offering six dishes from Aug 8-15. With the “A Mother’s Touch” menu, savour Sweet and sour salad with pork, chicken, shrimp, pork skin, dried squid, vegetables, mushrooms and boiled eggs; Fried pandan sticky rice stuffed with pork, served with fresh chilli pickle; or Crispy noodles with prawns, sour orange and pickled vegetables. Opt for the Singhalese-style chicken curry or Fried sea bass with turmeric and garlic with seafood sauce. Dessert is khanom krok.

Coba Bangkok

Coba Bangkok is offering “A Table For Mom”, a Mother’s Day tasting menu by chef Olivier Limousin on Aug 12. The five-course journey honours mothers through every detail, from seasonal ingredients to elegant plating. Each mother will receive a signature takeaway dessert.

Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok

Celebrate Mother’s Day at Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok with a full day of relaxation and indulgence. Begin with pampering at AvaniSpa, where Mum can unwind with a tailored 120-minute “Mix & Match Your Way” treatment. Choose from a menu of facials, body scrubs, body massages, tension-releasing foot or head therapies. Available until Aug 31. Continue the celebrations at Greenhouse Restaurant & Terrace Bar. The 90-minute à la carte buffet delivers freshly cooked Thai and international favourites to your table — from Soft shell crab with garlic and chilli to Creamy truffle mushroom soup, and Crispy prawn with shallot and tamarind sauce. As a daily bonus, guests can enjoy more than 30 dim sum items, including Peking duck, Hong Kong-style crispy pork belly, Fried salted egg yolk lava buns and more. On Aug 12, mum dines for free when joining the buffet (up to two mums per table) and receives a complimentary slice of Mother’s Day cake.

Centara Grand at CentralWorld

On Aug 12, Centara Grand at CentralWorld is offering the “Come 4, Mum Dines Free” promotion, along with a complimentary jasmine plant for every mother. Treat mum to an International Lunch Buffet at Ventisi. The buffet showcases a spread of culinary favourites, including fresh seafood on ice, sushi and sashimi, vibrant salads, classic Italian fare, and Thai comfort dishes, along with live cooking stations. The dessert selection includes house-baked pastries, artisan cheeses, and an array of sweet creations.

Until Aug 15, Spa Cenvaree will host the “Mother’s Day 2025" spa package, a 90-minute aroma body massage using premium essential oils designed to calm the body and mind. Guests will also receive a complimentary gift set from Spa Cenvaree.

Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park

From Aug 9-12, Xin Tian Di will offer set menus, a la carte options and an all-you-can-eat dim sum. On Aug 12, a complimentary caricature gift will add a personal touch to Mother’s Day festivities, along with special edible photo cakes. The Mother’s Day set menu is inclusive of Chinese and chrysanthemum teas, and a complimentary box of light blue “Sew Tor”.

Park Hyatt Bangkok

On Aug 10, Park Hyatt Bangkok's Penthouse Bar + Grill and Embassy Room La Marina will offer a brunch experience where mothers dine with for free with every table of four or more. A varied brunch menu spread of Tiger prawns, Fine de Claire oysters, Boudeuse oysters, House-made smoked Tasmanian salmon and Grilled Hokkaido scallops are on offer, among other delicacies. At Embassy Room La Marina, an unlimited selection of southern Italian dishes are on offer as part of the Sunday Brunch, with highlights such as fresh seafood platters, beef carpaccio, antipasti and egg dishes. On Aug 12, spend the afternoon at The Living Room, where mothers can enjoy the Citrus Afternoon Tea.