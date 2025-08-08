Colour me rare

The Endeavour, with an uncluttered dial, exemplifies H. Moser & Cie's minimalism in haute horlogerie.

The contemporary reinterpretation of the round watch leaned towards monochromatic aesthetics, but the new Endeavour Pop collection displays a shift to more colourful faces rendered by ornamental stones.

H. Moser & Cie introduced the first minimalist Concept model with a dial free from indices or logo in 2015. Three years earlier saw the revival of the company, whose history dates far back to 1828.

Based in Neuhausen am Rheinfall in north Switzerland, the independent watchmaker makes around 4,000 watches each year and the limited production aligns with its "Very Rare'' philosophy.

Hence, the Endeavour Pop is another series of limited editions, whose clean dials have been perked up by the beauty of the ornamental stones.

Burmese jade meets pink opal on the faces of the Endeavour Small Seconds Concept Pop. photo:

The designs for the steel timepieces revolve around the pairing of two stones: Burmese jade with pink opal; lapis lazuli with lemon chrysoprase; and turquoise with coral.

The six stones take turns in being the main or sub dial of the Endeavour Small Seconds Concept Pop, resulting in six variations -- each available in 28 pieces.

For instance, the pink opal subdial at 6 o'clock contrasts with the green face crafted from Burmese jade in one model, and vice versa in the second version.

The Endeavour Small Seconds Concept Pop is housed in a 38mm steel case, whose see-through back reveals the automatic calibre HMC 202 with a power reserve of 72 hours.

The self-winding Endeavour Tourbillon Concept Pop also offers a three-day power reserve, thanks to calibre HMC 805.

Again, there are six variations of the 40mm steel models, each limited to only eight pieces.

The one-minute flying tourbillon occupies the 6 o'clock position in the second design with a ring in one stone as a pop of colour against the dial crafted from the other stone.

The ornamental stone and a lacquered dial distinguish the third design dedicated to the Endeavour Minute Repeater Tourbillon Concept Pop with hammers and gongs visible on its face.

Presented in a 40mm red gold case, each of the six variations is a unique piece equipped with the HMC 904 hand-wound calibre.

The six stones were rigorously sourced from various locations around the world and criteria for the selection include the intensity of colour and exceptional clarity.

For instance, green veins, clouds or speckles signify the high value of Burmese jade, while cloud-like patterns and natural fissures characterise Peruvian pink opal.

H. Moser & Cie looked for the highest-grade lapis lazuli with a deep, luminous blue shade and minimal pyrite inclusions, and turquoise with a smooth, even texture and lack of visible veining that give it an almost ethereal quality.

Right The Endeavour Pop collection.

Sourced from South Africa, lemon chrysoprase stands out with an almost neon-like hue and finding homogeneous sections of this material in large diameters was one of the challenges.

Likewise, the Swiss brand had to search for a single piece of deep orange coral large enough for crafting the dials. The original specimen sourced from the Pacific Ocean weighed over 6kg, making this material selection an achievement in itself.

Besides their beauty, the stones are believed to possess healing and protective power.

Jade, for instance, represents wisdom and harmony, turquoise symbolises vitality and protection, and lemon chrysoprase promotes self-confidence.

Accordingly, the metaphysical properties of the stones make each limited-edition Endeavour Pop a talisman on the wrist.

Right Endeavour Tourbillon Concept Pop with the pairing of lemon chrysoprase and lapis lazuli on the dial.