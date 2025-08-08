Grand Feu hues

Inspired by the ancestral art of enamelling, H. Moser & Cie reinvented the technique to create its iconic fumé dials for two new self-winding Endeavour models.

The process gives rise to a vibrant colour on the face of the Endeavour Centre Seconds Concept Purple Enamel in a 40mm steel case. The shade named Purple Haze is coupled with a hammered texture that creates a captivating play of light.

After engraving a motif on a white gold base, six enamel pigments are carefully washed and finely crushed before being meticulously applied in a gradation to create the bright purple hue.

The master enameller spends hours adjusting each shade with extreme precision, ensuring the colours blend harmoniously together during successive firings, with no pixelation.

The resulting fumé effect appeals with an intense depth and a texture enhanced by the transparency of the Grand Feu enamel.

The chromatic intensity echoes on the red-gold 40mm Endeavour Tourbillon Concept Turquoise Enamel.

Creating the turquoise shade also involves engraving a white gold base with a hammered motif before being covered with several successive layers of translucent enamel.

Different pigments are used to obtain the fumé effect with a luminous gradient that stands out against the minimalist dial without a logo and indices.

Endeavour Tourbillon Concept Turquoise Enamel. Photos Courtesy of H. Moser & Cie