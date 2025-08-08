South Thailand shines at Pakk Taii Design Week

Get ready to experience the creative heartbeat of southern Thailand as Pakk Taii Design Week 2025 (PTDW2025) returns for its third edition from Aug 28 to Sept 7 at the Songkhla Old Town and Hat Yai districts of Songkhla province.

Organised by the Creative Economy Agency, this year's festival is being held under the theme "South Paradise: Come To The South And Recharge To Heaven". Designed as a haven for tranquillity, creativity and meaningful connection, the event brings together local talent from 14 southern provinces in a powerful celebration of regional identity and innovation.

PTDW2025 aims to position southern Thailand as more than just a travel destination -- it envisions the South as a cultural and creative sanctuary where people can find calm, inspiration and new perspectives.

In today's world of uncertainty marked by economic instability, climate concerns and shifting global policies, the desire for slower, more meaningful experiences has never been greater. The festival responds to this longing with a rich, multi-dimensional programme that reflects the power of creativity in healing and growth.

From southern cuisine and contemporary crafts to design, fashion, architecture and music, visitors will encounter a vibrant tapestry of local expression across exhibitions, performances, talks, workshops, guided tours and a lively creative market.

This year, the festival also places strong emphasis on collaboration between the public and private sectors, communities and creatives.

Through immersive programmes that highlight four key experiences -- Moments of Calm, The Art of Relaxing, Places of Energise, and Stages of Worry-Free -- the event invites attendees to reflect on the ways design and culture can support both personal well-being and sustainable economic growth.

The Songkhla Old Town area will serve as a key stage for this exploration, with historic streets transformed into spaces that embody the South's diverse spirit and forward-thinking potential.

One of the major highlights of PTDW2025 is the South Destress Main Pavilion, a public space that encourages visitors to rediscover joy through interactive exhibits and showcases of creative businesses and regional strengths.

Meanwhile, the 14 City Potential Space will present the best of each province through the lens of craftsmanship, culinary excellence, design and environmental consciousness. At the South Market, guests can explore unique products and creations from emerging and established entrepreneurs, while special collaborative projects will spotlight innovative partnerships between local creators, educational institutions and global networks.