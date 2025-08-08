A taste of Alarde in Bangkok

Uno Mas at Centara Grand at CentralWorld brings Bangkok a special dining occasion as chef Yoshitsugu Yamamoto, the acclaimed chef-owner of one Michelin-starred Alarde in Osaka, takes over the kitchen for two nights on Aug 14 and 15.

Chef Yamamoto, celebrated for his bold interpretation of Spanish-Basque cuisine with a Japanese sensibility, will craft a tasting menu that captures the essence of his culinary philosophy. For two evenings, diners can experience a masterful fusion of tradition and innovation through dishes that showcase Basque culinary heritage and the precision of Japanese technique.

With more than 20 years of experience, chef Yamamoto started his journey in Japan, where he trained for six years in classical Japanese cuisine. His career then led him to Argentina, where he mastered wood-fired cooking, before moving to the Basque Country in Spain to work at the Michelin-starred Alameda. In 2016, he opened Alarde in Osaka, a restaurant that has retained its Michelin star for five consecutive years and earned recognition in the Gault & Millau guide for its authentic yet creative approach to Spanish-Basque dining.

Watermelon gazpacho. photos courtesy of Uno Mas

Chef Yamamoto presents an eight-course tasting menu that celebrates the essence of Spanish-Basque cuisine with refinement of Japanese seasonality. The evening begins with helado de bonbon de foie gras (foie gras and chocolate bonbon), a luxurious opening bite, followed by an inventive trio of appetisers -- mini cup de tartar de atún rojo con crema de cebolletas y cebollino (chutoro tuna tartare, chives and spring onion cream), cuajada de espárragos blancos (white asparagus clotted cream) and a playful gilda en summer roll (the classic gilda pintxo, a skewer with a pickled guindilla pepper, a salted anchovy and a green olive in a summer roll).

The next course presents three different pintxos on brioche: gambas dulces a la parrilla con mousse de hígado de rape y jamón Ibérico de bellota (sweet grilled prawns with monkfish liver mousse and Iberian ham), vieiras en salmuera con shiso bese (salted Hokkaido scallops with shiso pesto), and sardinas marinadas con crema de anchoa (marinated sardines with Santoña anchovy cream).

Chef Yoshitsugu Yamamoto. photos courtesy of Uno Mas

A refreshing gazpacho de sandía (watermelon gazpacho) is next, layered with tomato jelly, Modena reduction and edible flowers. The menu then showcases arroz negro con ostras samurai, jamón de bellota ibérico, nori, cebollino (black rice with oysters), cooked in squid ink and finished with Iberian ham, nori purée and a rich monkfish broth, before serving up rape a la parilla en salsa verde (monkfish in green sauce), a Basque classic elevated with fresh herbs.

For the main course, diners will indulge in txuleton de vaca Japones sal de Añana pimientos del piquillo, ajos fritos, puré de patatas (Japanese kamimura gyu rib-eye steak), slow-grilled over charcoal, seasoned with sal de Añana, and served with piquillo peppers, fried garlic and creamy potato purée. To finish, chef Yamamoto serves his interpretation of tarta de queso (traditional Basque cheesecake), a sweet, caramelised finale that captures the soul of Basque indulgence.

Black rice with samurai oysters, Ibérico ham, nori and chives. photos courtesy of Uno Mas

Foie gras and chocolate bonbon. photos courtesy of Uno Mas

With limited seats available, early reservations are strongly recommended. Call 02-100-6255 or email diningcgcw@chr.co.th.