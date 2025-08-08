Your horoscope for Aug 8-14

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Previous ones: https://www.bangkokpost.com/topics/1702300/horoscope

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) Get ready to shine! A coveted project or career-defining moment might land in your lap. Don't let your own self-doubt and the water cooler gossip keep you from grabbing the opportunity you deserve. Shake the haters off. A key player is quietly rooting for you behind the scenes.

(₿) You’ll turn sweat into sweet returns. Your network is expanding fast and your connections become your currency. You might find a smart money app or fintech gem that makes budgeting easy. You have more cash to spend on wants but be sensible.

(♥) Get ready for a relationship rollercoaster, swinging from intimate moments to simmering tensions. Your partner's jealousy is stirred once someone makes eyes at you, leaving them wondering if you're harboring a secret affair. Honesty is the best policy.

(⚤) You might instantly click with a new face and sparks could fly fast. If you're already seeing someone, chatting with them online and meeting them IRL takes up a lot of your time and energy. One slip of the tongue may cause drama.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) All the long hours and extra effort will pay off. The results will speak for themselves. You might level up to managing bigger budgets or resources — a solid step forward. Key players and clients like your ideas and trust you. Your network will expand fast, and it could open doors to exciting job openings or business collabs.

(₿) Surprise earnings or side gigs boost your wallet. Your past efforts or smart bets will bear fruit. Managing your finances and portfolio feel easier. Save as planned but don't forget to spend money for your enjoyment too. You deserve it.

(♥) Got something on your chest? This week’s the time to confess. Open up to your partner, address the situtaion, and what once felt heavy on your heart will go away. Expect some playful squabbles, but your hearts stay aligned and your dreams intertwined.

(⚤) Time to ditch the emotional baggage. If you're still clinging to a past flame or stuck in a dead-end situationship, get ready to cut ties and say your goodbyes. Freedom is on the horizon and you feel alive and romantically optimistic again.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) Get ready for a barrage of urgent tasks and tight deadlines, while the higher-ups breathe down your neck with their eagle eyes and sky-high demands. A sweet payoff or incentive at the end could be worth the stress. Keep your data, insights and ideas under lock and key. Someone may try to steal or copy it.

(₿) You can easily cover your necessity bills and handle any surprise expenses with ease. Some money you wrote off or something valuable you thought was gone for good could make a comeback. Your share of inheritance may come with hidden costs.

(♥) Family drama from either side might rear its ugly head or someone you both know may try to drag you into their mess. Playful energy and little adventures could bring some fresh magic into your relationship. The adventerous spirit could extend into the bedroom. You know what we mean.

(⚤) Your single status is getting boring and you're so ready to shake things up. You're open to meeting someone new, but sparks might be hard to come by. Someone might be a bit too eager for something purely physical and you know your boundaries. The right connection will happen when it's meant to.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) Your instincts and imagination will be perfectly aligned, making it easier to decipher situations and find smart solutions. You've got the soft skills to handle workplace drama drama llamas. Consider yourself a peacemaker. You’ll power through your to-do list and might secure a collabs that boost your skills, sharpen your second language or allow you to learn a third language.

(₿) Your quick thinking and your deal-making skill could lead to solid results. Your wallet might get a surprise boost from a refund, random side hustle or that dusty piggybank you forgot you had. Lost something recently? Get ready to rediscover it.

(♥) Expect a bit of a rollercoaster in your relationship. There will be times when you two finish each other's sentences as well as angry moments when you two bring up past mistakes to hurt each other's feeling.

(⚤) Things might not be so simple with your new romantic interest. Expect mixed signals, a dash of mystery and maybe even a rival or two. If you have a forbidden or inappropriate relationship, be ready for a rude wake-up call.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Any roadblocks are about to vanish, paving the way for rapid progress and some rewarding outcomes. Your main job and side gig keep you firing on all cylinders. You're natural at managing priorities and resources. Office drama and shady dealings will not affect you.

(₿) Financial discussions and money moves you make this week will pay off in the long run. You spend for your own joy, spend some on your loved ones and save as planned. An unexpected gift or long-lost valuable may head your way.

(♥) Discussing money with your honey might be surprisingly easy. You two will share a soulful connection and meaningful moments. Get ready for date nights that are exciting and your bedroom antics that will leave you both breathless (in a good way, of course).

(⚤) You may instantly click with someone via your social media or online community. Your cousin or good friend may try to hook you up with someone they think you deserve. You may have to choose between someone you like or someone others like for you.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) You learn new tech and complex systems like a duck to water. You finish daily tasks before the punch-out time but your colleagues may ask you for help. Farm good karma if they've been good to you. Your supervisor may ask you to show newcomers the ropes. You may be told about a job opening before its official announcement.

(₿) An unexpected windfall or gift could be heading your way. Something you already own might suddenly spike in value. An experienced friend might bring good news or help you close a sweet deal. You'll keep spending in check and let your savings grow with ease.

(♥) Someone in the family or close circle may cause tension in your relationship. Your partner may be more assertive during disagreements so you need to be more patient and kinder. If you're leading a double-life, you may get caught and shamed IRL and online.

(⚤) Love might take a backseat this week as you focus on self-care, growth and your wallet. Still, you may draw several admirers into your orbit. Just stay mindful — someone might misread your vibe as aloof or playing games, and stir up drama you didn’t sign up for.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Workplace dynamics are shifting in your favour. A new teammate or game-changing tool will help you power through complex tasks and tight deadlines. You'll clear backlog faster than expected. If you're job hunting, a chance to work in a new city or a whole new timezone may pop up.

(₿) A surprise gift or financial boost from a family member might come out of nowhere. Networking could also unlock a new income source. You're entering your financial discipline era, where budgeting, long-term planning and portfolio tweaks will feel like second nature.

(♥) Expect more quality time together. Avoid talking about other people's success stories or perfect relationships and they invite unwanted comparison. Your partner may ask to see your phone because you're very close to your friend.

(⚤) A flirty conversation with a stranger from another culture might give you all kinds of feels. Even with cultural differences and language barriers, a surprising and real connection could blossom.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) Your AI skills are leveling up fast. You’re quickly picking up on new tech, tools and soft skills that you can integrate into your workflow right away. Your drive and creative energy could push your performance beyond standard benchmarks. Get ready to schmooze and cruise your way to new connections and fresh opportunities. Job hunters, expect offers to roll in.

(₿) Be extra alert with your money. Unexpected gains could fatten your wallet, but surprise bills or random fines may immediately shrink it back. Next-gen Ponzi or MLM schemes promising the moon could pop up. If it sounds too good to be true, it's usually a scam.

(♥) Spouses sit down for a proper discussion about wealth management and they may not agree on every minute detail but evetually arrive at a happy medium. Your love life is getting a major glow-up. Expect more QT, maybe even a cozy getaway filled with playful moments. You'll both be more in sync and totally smitten with each other.

(⚤) Someone new could light up your world with electric chemistry. But wait, your ex, your one that got away, might reappear and make your heart do a little cha-cha. Choosing between them is gonna be tough. It’s your love story, so trust your gut.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) Brace yourself because your workload is about to go into overdrive. Unexpected projects and deadlines will be hitting you from all angles. Workplace theatrics might take a backseat because the drama llamas might be on a vacation. Business owners, double-check every contract before you ink it.

(₿) Fundraising and chasing new income streams starts rough but ends with serious profits. You'll be full hustle mode. Your shopping cart's about to be full to the brim, and you can treat yourself guilt-free, knowing that you deserve every purchase.

(♥) You and your partner might not be as lovey-dovey as you used to be, but the C bond is still strong. IRL and online, you speak highly of each other. Tiny tiffs won’t last long; you two are quick to find common ground. Sexy time will be less frequent but more explosive.

(⚤) If you're kinda seeing someone, the spark might fizzle out and you want to cut your losses. If not, you enjoy your single life and freedom it brings. You go out and enjoy various activities with friends or by yourself.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) You get along better with your colleagues and you get more done as a team. Your optimism and diplomat-like communication skills will keep things on track, even when deadlines get tight or curveballs come your way. Your expanding network unlock fresh opportunities and valuable connections. If you're job hunting, a chance to work in a new city or overseas may pop up.

(₿) Money could flow in from an unexpected source, giving your wallet a welcome boost. You might uncover a passive income stream that fits your lifestyle and builds earnings in the background. Smart tools and tech may help sharpen your financial planning and investment game.

(♥) Communication will flow more smoothly between you and your partner, making conversations about money and where you're financially heading feels less of a chore and more of a hopeful and realistic goal. Your baby should arrive safely and chubby.

(⚤) If you decide to ask someone out, you're likely to get a yes. You may meet someone from another culture who capitvates you and the feeling is mutual. Don't let cultural and linguistic differences stop you fom getting to know them.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) The project you've invested so much time and effort into will soon wrap up. A eureka moment may come to those who're battling tough tasks. Expect déjà vu and familiar faces who bring the drama but you already know how to handle them. Impromptu pitches and negotiations are also on the cards.

(₿) An opportunity to earn extra cash through behind-the-scenes or less formal work comes your way. The money you've been patiently waiting for is finally about to drop into your account. Resist the urge to Yolo-splurge. Watch out for overspending on experiences and entertainment fueled by Fomo.

(♥) You and your partner are each other's source of strength and inspiration. Any disagreements that arise will resolve quickly and smoothly. Expect more QT and maybe spicer sexy time.

(⚤) If you're getting to know someone, just enjoy their company and don't expect things to move fast. They like you but not as much as you like them. Beware of hot strangers with sexy profile pics. They may slide into your DMs and drop sketchy links.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) Surprise assignments or projects could land on your plate. Think of them as opportunities to improve your skillset and connect with key figures in your industry. A clash of personalities or two may happen, but your communication and team-player mindset will help you smooth things out. If you're waiting for a green light, it'll come.

(₿) The seeds you’ve sown are about to sprout. Keep an eye out for fresh ways to boost your income or cleverly solve money issues. You might receive small gifts or treats from friends and family members, saving you some cash. Lady Luck is on your side. You may win some prizes.

(♥) Casual chats may turn into heart-to-hearts that pull you and your partner even closer. Couples may reach a shared milestone, so it's time to raise a glass and dream up the next one. If your baby is due soon, she/he should arrive safely.

(⚤) Someone in your daily orbit, maybe a colleague or a face you scroll past often, might start sending flirty energy your way. If you don't feel them, say so. A smooth-talker with a picture-perfect profile might slide into your DMs, but they're after your money.