Guru's Weekly Buzz: Aug 8-14

Thai culinary culture / Pavillion x Saawaan / Aug 16

The Dusit Thani Bangkok pays homage to Thai culinary culture with a special dining experience that brings together two generations of acclaimed Thai chefs for one evening only. Chef Saritwat “Earth” Wanwichitsakorn of Saawaan and chef Rosarin Sriprathum of Pavilion restaurant will offer a six-course Thai dinner on Aug 16 at the Tiara Room at Dusit Thani Bangkok. The evening begins with an amuse-bouche quartet curated by both chefs, which is Grilled prawn filling in lychee, Chiang Mai oyster mushroom with pickled tomato, Coconut broth-poached mussel and a Tom yum prawn cracker. Chef Earth leads the first course with the Thai art of fermentation: Blue crab with fresh mango and cashew nuts. Chef Rosarin offers Grilled Phuket lobster with torch ginger flower salad. A coconut broth with salted beef follows with a refined take on Gaeng thepho or sweet and sour red curry with Pompano fish. In a celebration of resourcefulness and zero waste, chef Earth offers Chicken and banana stalk. To end the evening on a sweet note is an Avocado mousse with sweet basil oil and yoghurt granita, and Custard apple sorbet paired with deep-fried young banana wrapped in toasted rice flakes.

French connections / Chai Jia Chai x Manson Durand / Aug 16

Following the July collaboration with Odette from Singapore, Chai Jia Chai’s chef-patron Tsai Shih Wei will once again offer a celebration of two culinary styles across continents. The French story continues in Bangkok with “Bonjour Le Dragon”, a nine-course dinner with chef-patron Arnaud Dunand of Maison Dunand. On Aug 16, contemporary French techniques intertwine with the layered depth of modern Chinese cuisine. Each chef will present four dishes, culminating in a co-created abalone course — the symbolic centrepiece of this East meets West narrative.

Bold flavours / Rasik Local Kitchen X FishHouse Restaurant & Bar / Aug 13-14

Kimpton Kitalay Samui wil host a two-day collaboration between Rasik Local Kitchen and FishHouse Restaurant & Bar. Rasik Local Kitchen is one of Chiang Mai’s culinary venues, where chef Wai uses locally-sourced ingredients to craft bold, vibrant Thai dishes. Chef Banana of FishHouse Restaurant & Bar will offer the wonders of the south. On Aug, the Thai chefs will present a 12-course beachfront dinner that features a selection of signature dishes. Five appetisers and a choice of five main courses are on the menu. There will also be a fire show and live DJ. On Aug 14, an eight-course meal is on offer and a live saxophonist will serenade diners.

Spain meets Japan / Uno Mas / Aug 14-15

Uno Mas at Centara Grand at CentralWorld will see chef Yoshitsugu Yamamoto of the Michelin-starred Alarde in Osaka, Japan takeover the kitchen on Aug 14-15. Chef Yamamoto will offer Spanish-Basque cuisine with a Japanese sensibility for two evenings. The evening begins with Foie gras and chocolate bonbon, followed by a trio of appetisers, three different pinxtos on brioche and a Watermelon gazpacho. The menu showcases Black rice with oysters, cooked in squid ink and finished with Iberian ham, nori purée and a rich monkfish broth, before serving up Monkfish in green sauce, a Basque classic elevated with fresh herbs. There’s also Japanese Kamimura Gyu rib-eye steak for mains with Tarta de queso for dessert.

Secret roots / Thiptara / Aug 16

The Peninsula Bangkok will host “The Secret Roots Of Thai Cuisine”, a one-night culinary event at Thiptara Thai restaurant. On Aug 16, chefs Ian Kittichai and Ying Monnip will showcase an immersive four-hands collaboration that delves into the cultural and culinary heritage of Thailand. Highlight ingredients include Mae klong mackerel from Samut Songkhram, Kamphaeng Saen beef from Nakhon Pathom and fragrant coconut from Trok Khao Mao.

Wine dinner / Alex Dilling At Lord Jim’s / Aug 15

Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok will pair chef Alex Dilling’s signature creations with France’s most celebrated wine regions on Aug 15 at Alex Dilling at Lord Jim’s. Journey through six Freach regions, beginning with Grand Cru Champagne from Champagne, followed by Loire Valley Sauvignon Blanc and Burgundy Chardonnay. The experience continues with Bordeaux, Northern Rhône Syrah and a 20-year-aged fortified wine from Roussillon. Wines featured include Legras & Haas Les Visions Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs Brut NV, Domaine Fouassier Sancerre Clos Paradis 2022, Château de Lavernette Pouilly-Fuissé Vers Châne 2022, Sélection Prestige La Tour Figeac Saint-Émilion Grand Cru 2022, Lionel Faury Saint-Joseph La Gloriette Vieilles Vignes 2021, and Mas Amiel 20 Ans d’Âge. To complement these vintages, chef Dilling has crafted a menu that embodies his signature style. The journey begins with Ostra Regal oyster; Provençal tomato with peach and burrata; Japanese yellowtail with fennel and pomelo; Pigeon with redcurrant and a hint of aromatic vadouvan spice; and Pays d’Oc Lamb with Niçoise olive and pine nuts. The evening concludes with a 70% Chocolate tart soufflé infused with XO cognac and served with cocoa nib ice cream.

Peruvian dinner / Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit / Aug 13

A journey into the rich culinary and wine heritage of Peru, under the “Cellar & Cuisine Celebration” theme will be held at Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit on Aug 13. Enjoy an exquisite five-course menu of traditional Peruvian dishes, each thoughtfully paired with premium wines from Peru. The evening will be hosted by Erick Figueroa, export manager at Viñas Queirolo, a leading Peruvian winery and Pisco producer. Seats are limited.

Cocktail takeover / Luz Bangkok Tapas Bar / Aug 15

Bartender and whisky ambassador Watcharapong “Bank” Suriyaphan will take over Luz Bangkok Tapas Bar on Aug 15 to shake, stir and pour a selection of imaginative cocktails. At Innside by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit, Luz will welcome Bank for the "Luz x Prakaan Guest Shift Glow". Prakaan Whisky’s brand ambassador, Bank is the founder of Tale Of The Spirits bar academy and books,bar owner and bar manager. His four cocktails on offer are: Sol de Miel (The Golden Glow) with Prakaan Select Cask, citrus honey shrub, vanilla, lemon and soda; El Misterio (The Mystery) featuring a smoky combination of Prakaan Peated Malt, dry vermouth, fig jam and cocoa bitters; Luz Oscura (Dark Light) crafted from Prakaan Double Cask, Amontillado Sherry, Frangelico and bitters; and Flamenco Flame (The Fire Within), a blend of Prakaan Peated Malt, sweet vermouth, cherry heering, citrus and caramel.

Four-hand massage / Spa Cenvaree

Discover the healing power of harmony at Spa Cenvaree, Centara Grand at CentralWorld, with the indulgent “Thai Harmony Four-Hand Massage”. The 90-minute treatment blends Thai, Swedish, Shiatsu and Reflexology technique.

Cultures through masks / BACC / Through Aug 17

Organised by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) through the Office of the Permanent Secretary, in collaboration with the Thai Art and Craft Development Association and Silpakorn University, "Who Wears Whom: The Masks Of Southeast Asia" examines the meanings, roles, and values of masks within the shared cultural contexts of ethnic groups and the region. The exhibition reflects the dynamic transmission of knowledge, the preservation of ritual forms, and the reinterpretation of masks in contemporary society. Masks from Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand are on display on the curved wall of BACC on the third floor.

For bibliophiles / Big Bad Wolf Books 2025 / Until Aug 17

Big Bad Wolf Books returns and finds its new venue at Impact Forum Hall 4, Muang Thong Thani. The largest English language book fair gathers all kinds of genres to satiate readers of all ages, featuring two million books from across the globe with huge discounts of up to 95%. Besides English titles, there are also books in Thai language from leading Thai publishers. Kids are in for a treat at dedicated zones where they get to play and learn through toys, make handmade gifts or complete a jigsaw puzzle.

Celebrate mum / Centara Grand Ladprao / Aug 12

Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok offers sumptious meals to celebrate Thai Mother's Day. A mother eats for free when dining with three paying adults and she'll also recevie a complimentary dish especailly crafted for Thai Mother's Day on Aug 12. This special offer applies across all four of the hotel’s restaurants. Chatuchak Cafe offers premium buffet or street food lunch buffet. Dynasty Restaurant serves up a premium dim sum buffet. Enjoy a premium Japanese buffet at Hagi Restaurant. Lastly, Suan Bua Restaurant offer traditional Thai cuisine based on the “Food As Medicine” concept.

Weekday promotions / Mai The Sky Bar / Until Sept 30

Meliá Chiang Mai’s Mai The Sky Bar has launched a quartet of experiences accompanied with chilled out live acoustics to make weekdays as anticipated as the weekend. Dubbed “stylish weekday hangouts above the city skyline, where good drinks, bold vibes and sunset stories come together”, the new “Sky High Evenings: Rooftop Rendezvous at Mai The Sky Bar” weekday offers “Beer Madness” on Monday and Tuesday; “Charcuterie Wine Glass Toppers” on Wednesdays; “Aperol Spritz Lover” on Thursday; and “Mystery Drink Nights” on Friday. Live instrumentalists play chilled acoustic sets from Sunday to Friday and on Saturdays, a house DJ spins the decks.

Set lunch / Pagoda Chinese Restaurant / Until Oct 31

Pagoda Chinese Restaurant at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is offering Weekday Set Lunch menus curated by chef Oscar Pun. Set Menu A starts with a selection of handmade dim sum, bamboo pith, fungus and wolfberry soup, jellyfish with Sichuan dressing and roasted barbecued duck. Stir-fried kale in oyster sauce and Baked prawns with egg noodles are the mains with Fried pancake with Chinese date paste. Set Menu B offers dim sum, Crispy-fried prawns with fresh fruit salad, Cold fungus with shredded chilli sauce, Stir-fried broccoli in oyster sauce and Fried rice with crispy pork and vegetables.

Beyond boundaries / Ekkaluck / Last Saturday of the month

"Brunch Beyond Boundaries Vol. 2” has returned to Ekkaluck at Madi Paidi Bangkok. The weekend brunch features a chef-curated à la carte menu blending Thai flavours with global inspiration. Highlights are a Seafood-on-ice platter and iconic Thai desserts. The brunch is held monthly on the last Saturday.

Twilight indulgence / Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve is offering immersive dining experiences. Choose a private beachfront barbecue prepared by a personal chef; enjoy a candlelit dinner at the Sala Srichan open-air pavilion; or head up to Lae Lay for a rooftop dining experience that offers panoramic views of the Andaman coastline. Set in the relaxing open-air atmosphere of Chomtawan bar, enjoy a carefully selected film under the stars every Thursday and Sunday, paired with signature drinks and light bites.

Premium seafood / Ventisi / every Thursday

Every Thursday evening, Ventisi at Centara Grand at CentralWorld hosts “Pink Night”, a celebration of the ocean’s finest flavours paired with curated beverages. From 6–10.30pm, guests can indulge in pre-cooked seafood from various cuisines such as Smoked salmon croquettes, Deep-fried mini prawns, Crispy Tom Yum-flavoured salmon skin, Korean-style shrimp toast (Menbosha), White fish ceviche and Salmon katsu in wasabi tartar sauce. Alongside fruits of the sea, guests can enjoy a curated selection of cold cuts, artisanal cheeses and organic salads with leaves plucked from Centara's own rooftop garden. The seafood offerings also include in the live cooking stations where Italian favourites like Penne with vodka sauce, Salmon carbonara, Tagliolini with smoked salmon and Smoked salmon pizza are served. Thai and Japanese stations serve Tom yum goong, Chuchi pla salmon, Phad Thai with tiger prawns, sushi, sashimi, and crispy Shrimp gyoza. Save some room for indulgent dessert selection featuring New York cheesecake, Mango panna cotta, Limoncello caprese cake, Torta della nonna and Tiramisu. Go all out with free-flow wine, beer and signature cocktails. Advanced reservation is a must.

Wellness series / Anantara Hotels & Resorts x Technogym

Anantara Hotels & Resorts has joined forces with Technogym for in-room wellbeing. Available on-demand at all Anantara properties worldwide via in-room entertainment systems and the new Minor Hotels app, the video series includes guided sessions for any time of day and every type of traveller. Guests can access targeted workouts such as full-body strength training and dynamic stretching routines designed to combat fatigue, improve posture and promote restful sleep. In addition to the in-room experience, the partnership will further expand later this year with a dedicated wellness retreat at Anantara Convento di Amalfi Grand Hotel in Italy. Taking place in November, the immersive retreat will feature a curated blend of training sessions and wellness workshops; personalised insights through Technogym Checkup; and guide-tailored wellness journeys.

8.8 mega sale / Vietjet Thailand / Until Aug 8

Enjoy “Double Day, Double Deals” with Vietjet Thailand’s "‘8.8 Mega Sale" promotion, offering 800,000 seats to a variety of international destinations, including Taipei, Fukuoka, Phu Quoc, Beijing and Shanghai, as well as newly-launched direct routes to Seoul, Tokyo (Narita) and Osaka (Kansai). A wide selection of domestic routes is also available, covering top spots like Phuket, Krabi, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Chiang Rai and many more. Book until Aug 8, for travel between Sept 10 and July 15, 2026.

Destination watch / Swatch Group

Swatch Group’s iconic Flik Flak, the world’s favourite Swiss-made watch brand for children, is celebrating Thailand with a design that’s like a visual bucket list of all things Thai. Floating on blue waters of the strap are pink lotus flowers. A Thailand-themed watch would not be complete without Thai script, a majestic Thai temple and a Thai flag, pictured in the shape of a heart. There are also two elephants on the strap. Turn the watch over to reveal special wording “From Thailand With” on the flipside of the recycled-Pet strap. The watch is made to be as kid-friendly as possible; it’s BPA-free and has a bio-sourced material case, loop, tongue and buckle. Plus, it’s machine washable.