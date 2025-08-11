Floral extravaganza in The Mall Lifestore

Shoppers have until tomorrow to witness a floral peacock sculpture during "The Mall Lifestore Women Inspired: A Wonder Of Inspiration", at M Grand Hall, ground floor of The Mall Lifestore Bangkae, Phetkasem Road.

Held to celebrate National Mother's Day and also female beauty and spirit, the event has transformed the heart of the mall into a spectacular floral garden featuring more than 100 species and more than one million blooms.

The centrepiece is a magnificent 8m-tall floral peacock sculpture, equivalent to a three-storey building, created by emerging fantasy still-life illustrator Alanlert (Natthadee "Art" Chotiraveethanasiri). Representing grace, love, happiness and prosperity, the peacock is surrounded by eight giant floral sculptures, each symbolising feminine virtues.

They include camellia that represents elegant and confident love; edelweiss that signifies pure and resilient love; lily that suggests gentleness and new beginnings; torch ginger that epitomises strength and deep affection; sakura that refers to tenderness and hope; carnation that implies blossoming love and loyalty; orchid that typifies sophistication and self-worth; and hydrangea that represents complex yet sincere emotions.

These flowers reflect the diverse beauty of womanhood, each blooming in its unique way, making it an Instagram-worthy paradise for content creators.

Visitors will be serenaded amidst this picturesque setting with a charming mini concert by a female duo, Larn Dok Mai, today at 5pm. They are invited to witness the grand "Mrs Global Thailand & Next G Competition" by TPN Global, tomorrow from 10am to 6pm.

Also, those looking for memorable gifts for their mothers can browse through a collection of flower-themed gifts and enjoy DIY workshops, at M Fashion Hall and M Space.