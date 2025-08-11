Conscious living takes centre stage at Koh Samui festival

The "Tembo Art & Style" festival will return to the shores of Koh Samui for a three-day celebration of creativity and conscious living, from Friday to Sunday.

Held at Tembo Beach Club & Resort, this third vibrant edition will once again transform the venue into a dynamic hub of artistic expression, sustainability and community spirit to celebrate Thailand's thriving creative scene.

Running daily from 10am to 7pm, this year's beachfront festival will offer a multi-sensory experience through a carefully curated blend of art, fashion, music and culture -- all rooted in the values of creativity, conscious living and environmental awareness.

There will be an art exhibition in a curated gallery, displaying paintings, sculptures, ceramics, photographs and mixed media works on all three days, while the artisan market will feature handcrafted jewellery, organic skincare, essential oils, candles, orgonites and more on Saturday and Sunday. The event's highlight will be "Trashion Show" featuring a bold eco-fashion runway of designs made entirely from beach trash and recycled materials, spotlighting innovation in sustainable fashion on Saturday at 3pm; followed by a screening of Love And Bananas, an award-winning documentary by Lek Chailert, founder of Save Elephant Foundation, at 7pm.

The last day will see a resort wear runway in another fashion show, featuring Tembo style and local designers, highlighting island fashion and inclusivity, starting at 3pm.

Other activities include live performances by international DJs and dancers, family-friendly fun such as face painting, clowns, kids' games, and the ever-popular "Tembola Grand Charity Raffle".

Proceeds will go towards Save Elephant Foundation, a Thai non-profit organisation devoted to the rescue, rehabilitation and welfare of elephants across Asia.

'Trashion Show' is a highlight of the festival. Tembo Beach Club & Resort