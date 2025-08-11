Chasing a better life

Over two decades ago, Mai and his family took a train from Surin to Bangkok. Like other young people, they searched for better opportunities in the big city. Initially, they helped with chores in an exchange for shelter at a shrine. Soon, he found other jobs and a place to sleep. Since then, he has delivered charcoal to shops and collected trash. He toils long, back-breaking hours for 150 baht per day.

Despite being the driving force of the city, Grandpa Mai, now in his 60s, does not yet own a house. He lives in a shanty near the Chao Phraya River. The television, a refrigerator and other pieces of furniture were donated. Unfortunately, he has now been displaced to make way for a coffee shop and is unable to return to Surin. His parents have already passed away and all of the family land was sold.

"I would like those in power to find jobs for the poor rather than give them money. It is more stable. We won't get cornered if we have jobs," he told a forum at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre last month.

It was part of an event titled "Equal Or Fake: The Road To Inequality Of The Urban Poor", which ran from July 15 until Aug 3. It was organised by The Active of Thai PBS and its partners to raise public awareness of an equitable city. Inspired by a documentary on Thai PBS, the event provided a platform for exchanging ideas to deepen understanding that poverty is more of a structural problem than an individual flaw.

Poor from cradle to grave

Starting in 2021, the documentary presents struggles of people to overcome hardship. It has run for five seasons, with a total of 27 episodes. For example, Grandpa Mai and Auntie Kem wring more out of their old bodies. After losing her full-time job during Covid-19, Mali, a single mum, turned to a delivery platform. Amy and Pupaen are students who became breadwinners for their families.

The exhibition showed how inequality permeates every stage of life. It takes at least three million baht to raise a child. Not all of them have access to education. Last year, almost one million students dropped out. Good jobs are far from home and healthcare costs an average of 13,935 baht per year. As people enter old age, around 20% earn below the poverty line and have no savings at all. Moreover, 65% pass down poverty to the next generation.

Destitution remains a challenge for low- and middle-income households. Earlier this year, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) reported that despite improvement, around 24.3 million Thais are still at risk of poverty, while 7.17 million are categorised as poor. The poverty line is 3,043 baht per month or 100 baht per day.

Thousands work hard to escape poverty but are unable to. According to the National Statistics Office, around 796,700 people moved internally for different reasons last year. Around 278,000 (35%) relocated for work, which made up the largest percentage. The majority of internal migrants are aged 20-29, with most having finished high school and middle- and low-skilled workers.

Photo: Chanat Katanyu

Chasing the Bangkok Dream

Speaking at the forum, Yuttana "Toomtam" Puangklang shared his experience of chasing the Bangkok Dream. Hailing from Nakhon Sawan, he rose to fame as the winner of The Star Season 7. He has been a singer and actor for over a decade. He played Chanon in Dok Ya Pa Concrete (A Wildflower In The City), which was inspired by an episode of manual workers in the documentary.

Yuttana recounted that when he was young, he had to help his parents at the market. A turning point came when his family got into debt -- a poverty trap -- for their business and his education. "I dropped out to help them. It was the easiest way to make money. Education didn't guarantee that I would get a job or earn enough money. But they wanted me to go further," he said.

Yuttana explained that, despite his shyness, he had to develop skills in singing and hosting a radio programme to win a scholarship for talented students. At a local radio contest, a teacher spotted his talent and composed a song for him. He submitted an application with the demo and luckily received a full scholarship. However, it did not cover living expenses. As his family could give him a monthly allowance of 4,000 baht, he spent half of it on accommodation and the rest on food.

"During university, I auditioned for The Star Season 6 and failed, which made me very sad to have squandered my parents' money. But I tried it again and made it through the next season [in 2011]. Now, I have a house and a family. I never imagined I would have come this far. I, Chanon, and many others are fighting for better opportunities, but I know that not every attempt will be rewarded," he said.

With the benefit of hindsight, Yuttana said he and many left their homes to follow the "green light", but he is not sure about it any more. "While people can pursue the American Dream on a level playing field, it may not be the case with the Bangkok Dream. Is it a trap that lures us to a pit? As a father, I hope that my daughter and other kids will be able to pursue their dream without having to worry whether they are the lucky lot," he said.

A scrap metal collector rides his tricycle. Photo: APICHIT Jinakul

Addressing urban poverty

Led by Prof Attachak Satayanuruk, a history lecturer at Chiang Mai University, a study titled "The Poor In A Changing Urban Society" inspired Thai PBS to produce a documentary on the subject. It highlights the complexity of the urban poor who encompass various sub-groups, including slum dwellers and indigenous and migrant workers.

A key change is that while the old-gen poor were able to rise from rags to riches in the informal economy, it is much harder for the new-gen poor, despite higher education, to move up the ladder. Besides, gentrification not only displaces the poor but also turns the middle class into bystanders, which creates a fragmented society.

Prof Attachak said that three major characteristics -- hierarchy, individualisation of human destiny and individualisation of social problems -- are holding back Thai society. Despite their compassion for those in need, Thais never question the status quo. He urged filmmakers to elicit empathy from the audience to bring about social justice. In addition, the complexity of urban poverty should be studied more closely.

"Thai society requires a stronger desire for change. Filmmakers should inspire people to aspire for an equal society where people can choose their own paths," he said.

Sombat Boonngamanong, founder of Mirror Foundation, a non-governmental organisation that advocates social development, attributed the cause of poverty to despair over hardship, such as unemployment and sickness. When people struggle and fail, their hopelessness spirals them into poverty. He has launched an initiative for the homeless to change the course.

"No matter how hard I try, some aren't interested in it because they have already surrendered. Others fight tooth and nail to get back to their feet," he said.

Known as "Jangwan Ka (Hire Me)", the project seeks to provide jobs to the homeless, most of whom are elderly. According to a survey by Chulalongkorn University's Institute of Asian Studies, there are around 2,500 homeless individuals across the country, half of whom are in Bangkok. Reasons for vagrancy include unemployment (44.72%) and family issues (35.18%), as well as alcoholism and mental health.

"Given the 'elderly storm', how can I employ over [its capacity of] 200 participants?" he said.

Sombat shared best practices from other countries, like Japan, Singapore and the US, that have job quotas for senior people, such as porters, hawkers and cashiers. Meanwhile, it is common for Thais to think about retiring in elderly homes, which are increasingly unable to meet growing demand. He said the scale of the "elderly storm", with thousands dying on the streets, will be out of his hand.

"I urge you to save money and call for the government to implement welfare programmes to avert a ticking bomb. Besides, a law should be enacted to promote senior employment in the business sector," he said.

"Finally, if you have nowhere to go, mark my words: go to the temple!"