TAT marks anniversary with special fair

To mark the 65th anniversary of its tourism magazine Osotho, the Tourism Authority of Thailand is holding "Osotho & Friends Garden Fair", at Museum Siam, Sanam Chai Road, from tomorrow to Sunday, daily from 11am to 8pm.

The weekend fun will be packed with activities and performances, plus a flea market featuring a selection of community shops to offer unique craft works, eco-friendly home decor items, upcycled products, ceramics, as well as delicious dishes by famous food shops from across the country.

Besides an exhibition to take visitors back in time to the tourist attractions of yesteryear through a rare collection of black and white photographs, there will be a light talk with famous eco travellers and influencers -- Pimlada "Pear" Chaiprichawit, Tatrawee Harikul and Benjapop Benjathammatorn.

The fair will present a series of art and craft workshops where visitors will learn to make soybean sauce, flower-scented powder, a keychain from microplastic trash, eco-print on fabric, a moss ball (kokedama) and paint a travel picture using watercolour.

This is also an opportunity to witness a khon performance by a children troupe, a demonstration on Engkor face painting and a funny magic show by The Jack Comedy from Thailand's Got Talent.

Set to perform a mini concert in the evening will be Maew Said Leb from The Voice tomorrow, Thee and The Dudes on Saturday, and Landokmai on Sunday. A highlight is an exclusive fan meet with Gulf Kanawut on Saturday.